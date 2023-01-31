ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

WRGB

Outrage from parents over 'diverse' snowman post from district

COXSACKIE, NY (WRGB) — A social media controversy is dominating the discussion in the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District. What was supposed to be a Facebook post showing students having fun in the snow has now been taken down, with some comments on the post saying it inappropriately touched on race.
COXSACKIE, NY
WRGB

Former educator sentenced, guilty of recording co-workers in school bathroom

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Back on November 4th of 2022 Patrick Morgan pleaded guilty to 2 counts of unlawful surveillance in an Albany County Court. Back in February, Colonie Police say Sand Creek Middle School notified investigators after a camera, disguised as a cell phone charger, was found in a co-ed employee bathroom.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Police: no body found in Mohawk River after tip to police

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police say they are investigating a report of a body in the Mohawk River. The initial tip was of a body possibly floating in the river in the area of Blatnick Park in Niskayuna. Police crews were on the scene searching while State Police...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

4 year old, mother located, sheriff's office confirms update

HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Shortly after the alert was issued, both Jace and Vanessa were located, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. ------------------------------ The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking to help find a 4 year old that may be with a woman who is already wanted by law enforcement.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Cohoes finding ways to budget in new ambulance service

Empire Ambulance has serviced the City of Cohoes since the 90's, but within the last few months they sold their license to operate to a company called Ambulnz, which is currently operating one vehicle in the city right now. "The understanding was that there would be no charge to the...
COHOES, NY
WRGB

Capital Region BOCES celebrate monthlong career technical education initiative

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — For the month of February, the Capital Region BOCES is taking part in a nationwide celebration of Career and Technical Education programs. Leaders at the Capital Region BOCES say they are currently teaching more than 1,200 high school students from across the region, along with several hundred adult students helping them train on skills necessary for the workforce.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany man learns his fate after jury finds him guilty of murder

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 23-year-old Albany man, found guilty of stabbing another man to death will spend the next 25 years to life behind bars. Darius Cokely was found guilty of Murder following a jury trial. Police say back in March 2020, officers responded to the area of...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Ambulance service sells off license, leaving Cohoes with uncertain coverage, hefty bill

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — Cohoes Mayor William Keeler addressing several issues and changes during his State of the City address, including ambulance concerns. "Nationwide ambulance response times have grown longer in the post-COVID era for many reasons" said Cohoes Mayor (D) William Keeler "rarely the fault of the ambulance company, the Capital Region including Cohoes is no exception."
COHOES, NY
WRGB

No one injured after early morning crash involving a school bus

GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — No injuries after a crash involving a school bus on Carman road in Guilderland. The crash happened on the morning of February 3rd. According to the district, A Farnsworth Middle School bus was involved in a crash caused when another car crossed into the lane the district bus was driving in.
GUILDERLAND, NY
WRGB

Hundreds of gallons of waste oil leaked at troubled Norlite facility

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, spill responders responded to the Norlite facility in Cohoes. This comes after a report that 200 gallons of waste oil leaked onto the ground just after 9:00 A.M. on February 2nd. Crews were able to contain 10,000 gallons...
COHOES, NY

