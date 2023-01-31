Read full article on original website
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
WRGB
Outrage from parents over 'diverse' snowman post from district
COXSACKIE, NY (WRGB) — A social media controversy is dominating the discussion in the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District. What was supposed to be a Facebook post showing students having fun in the snow has now been taken down, with some comments on the post saying it inappropriately touched on race.
WRGB
Former educator sentenced, guilty of recording co-workers in school bathroom
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Back on November 4th of 2022 Patrick Morgan pleaded guilty to 2 counts of unlawful surveillance in an Albany County Court. Back in February, Colonie Police say Sand Creek Middle School notified investigators after a camera, disguised as a cell phone charger, was found in a co-ed employee bathroom.
WRGB
It may take years for students to recover from pandemic learning loss
CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — A report finds it may take years for some students to recover from those setbacks and learning loss that came as a result of the pandemic. This comes as some local students already find themselves years behind. As we've reported, 95% of Schenectady High School...
WRGB
Saratoga Springs Fire Chief on paid leave during conflict of interest investigation
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs Fire Department Chief Joseph Dolan has been placed on administrative leave over allegations of a conflict of interest, according to officials. Saratoga Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino confirmed this to CBS6 on Friday. Assistant Chief Dyer, we're told, is acting chief. According...
Bowled celebrating grand opening of Latham location
Bowled, a restaurant chain focusing on healthy food options, recently opened a new location at 580 London Road in Latham. The restaurant is holding its grand opening celebration on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WRGB
Troy residents want answers to why federal grant to replace lead pipes unused for years
TROY, N.Y. (WRGB) — An emotional night at Troy City Hall Thursday as some residents made sure their concerns over elevated lead levels in their water don’t fall on deaf ears. They demanded answers as to why $500,000 set aside to replace lead pipes has sat untouched for...
WRGB
Police: no body found in Mohawk River after tip to police
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police say they are investigating a report of a body in the Mohawk River. The initial tip was of a body possibly floating in the river in the area of Blatnick Park in Niskayuna. Police crews were on the scene searching while State Police...
WRGB
4 year old, mother located, sheriff's office confirms update
HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Shortly after the alert was issued, both Jace and Vanessa were located, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. ------------------------------ The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking to help find a 4 year old that may be with a woman who is already wanted by law enforcement.
WRGB
Cohoes finding ways to budget in new ambulance service
Empire Ambulance has serviced the City of Cohoes since the 90's, but within the last few months they sold their license to operate to a company called Ambulnz, which is currently operating one vehicle in the city right now. "The understanding was that there would be no charge to the...
WRGB
Capital Region BOCES celebrate monthlong career technical education initiative
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — For the month of February, the Capital Region BOCES is taking part in a nationwide celebration of Career and Technical Education programs. Leaders at the Capital Region BOCES say they are currently teaching more than 1,200 high school students from across the region, along with several hundred adult students helping them train on skills necessary for the workforce.
WRGB
Saratoga BLM rallies for law enforcement reform in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Capital Region social justice groups are speaking out against police brutality. The Saratoga Black Lives Matter group spoke out against the violent death of Tyre Nichols, a man in Memphis who died after being severely beaten by police officers. Organizers of the group have...
WRGB
Albany man learns his fate after jury finds him guilty of murder
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 23-year-old Albany man, found guilty of stabbing another man to death will spend the next 25 years to life behind bars. Darius Cokely was found guilty of Murder following a jury trial. Police say back in March 2020, officers responded to the area of...
WRGB
Rensselaer County considering opting into state-approved tax relief for volunteer fire/ems
RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (WRGB) — As fire and EMS staffing shortages continue to plague communities across the state, a new tax incentive passed by the state and being offered to counties is looking to help with that. It’s a 10-percent property tax exemption for volunteer firefighters and EMS– and...
WRGB
Man facing multiple charges, accused of burning, defecating in trailers, apartment
FORT PLAIN, NY (WRGB) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office have announced the arrest of a Fort Plain man, accused of vandalizing two trailers and a nearby apartment under renovation. Back on November 30th, Fort Plain Police and deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to vandalism of...
WRGB
Ambulance service sells off license, leaving Cohoes with uncertain coverage, hefty bill
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — Cohoes Mayor William Keeler addressing several issues and changes during his State of the City address, including ambulance concerns. "Nationwide ambulance response times have grown longer in the post-COVID era for many reasons" said Cohoes Mayor (D) William Keeler "rarely the fault of the ambulance company, the Capital Region including Cohoes is no exception."
WRGB
No one injured after early morning crash involving a school bus
GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — No injuries after a crash involving a school bus on Carman road in Guilderland. The crash happened on the morning of February 3rd. According to the district, A Farnsworth Middle School bus was involved in a crash caused when another car crossed into the lane the district bus was driving in.
WRGB
Woman once wanted by police now facing assault, endangerment charges
KINGSBURY, NY (WRGB) — Back on January 31st 2023, The Washington County Sheriff's Office put out information, seeking information on a woman wanted on assault and other charges. The next day on February 1st, an alert was issued, seeking her and her 4-year-old son. The alert was canceled shortly...
WRGB
Former Albany man sentenced to 40 years, plus 25 years supervision, in rape conviction
ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Germaine Montes, 32, formerly of Albany, was sentenced as a Predicate Felon to an aggregate term of 40 years in State Prison, followed by 25 years of post-release supervision before the Hon. Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court late this afternoon. Tuesday’s sentence follows...
WRGB
Hundreds of gallons of waste oil leaked at troubled Norlite facility
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, spill responders responded to the Norlite facility in Cohoes. This comes after a report that 200 gallons of waste oil leaked onto the ground just after 9:00 A.M. on February 2nd. Crews were able to contain 10,000 gallons...
WRGB
Organizations claim "missed opportunities" in Hochul's housing crisis budget
Governor Hochul's budget laid out several proposals for New York Housing crisis including a plan to build 800,000 new homes over the next decade, and $250 million dollars for infrastructure upgrades and improvements to local housing growth and development throughout the state. "The reality is" said Citizen Action of New...
