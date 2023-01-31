ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, SC

Comments / 5

Dana Torres
3d ago

I agree 100% with the parents! The boy is communicating threats to another person, and that's a charge and bullying. Ridiculous that the school is not doing anything!

Reply
3
Related
kool1027.com

Camden Man Arrested On 22 Charges

On Thursday, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 63 year old William Daniel Stalls of Camden, S.C., on 22 charges of a sexual nature. The arrest was a result of a year-long, multi-agency operation that led to a search warrant being executed on Stalls’ residence. The S.C. Attorney General’s Office, KCSO Special Response Team (SRT), Camden Police Department, U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and KCSO Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators were all part of this intensive operation. Investigators received a Cyber Tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in November 2021. This began a year-long operation/investigation. On Tuesday (1/31/2023), all agencies involved conducted an early morning search warrant operation at the residence of the defendant, which led to the arrest of William Daniel Stalls.
CAMDEN, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMS: Gun Found On Student At South Mecklenburg High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A student was found with a gun in their backpack at South Mecklenburg High School on Wednesday. The below message was sent to parents about the incident. “Good afternoon South Mecklenburg High School families, This is Principal Angerer with an important message about a situation that occurred on campus today. A student was found with a firearm on our campus. Law enforcement arrived promptly and an investigation is ongoing. All students and staff are safe, and learning and teaching are continuing without disruption. Please speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing a weapon of any kind to school. It is a violation of the law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct, and is subject to criminal charges.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First York County homicide of 2023 reported

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - York County detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year, which happened Feb. 2 off Merion Lane in Fort Mill, S.C. Deputies say they responded to a home in the Beacon Knoll Villas gated community. When they arrived, they found one person with multiple...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Lancaster police searching for missing teen

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Trisha Palmer was last seen at 7 p.m. at Lancaster High School Thursday night. She’s described as having red hair and green eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call...
LANCASTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: gunshot death of male found in woods ruled a suicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the suspicious death of a 26 year-old found with a single gunshot wound in the woods has been ruled a suicide following an autopsy. Authorities say a citizen contacted the Department on Jan. 29 after seeing the male’s body...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

DOJ arrests 19 people in multi-state drug ring

Rock Hill, SC (WOLO) — The Department of Juvenile (DOJ) has arrested nineteen people in connection to a multi-state drug ring that officials say was being run out of both Rock Hill, South Carolina and Charlotte, North Carolina. According to authorities, one of the suspects is 51 year old...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting

Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Identify 14-Year-Old As Suspect In Kannapolis Homicide

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection to a homicide investigation in Kannapolis. On January 26th, around 11 p.m., officers responded to Elwood Street to investigate a shooting. Police say when they arrived they found 17-year-old Ty’el Hankins of Charlotte deceased inside his vehicle. Authorities say Hankins had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into a home.
KANNAPOLIS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy