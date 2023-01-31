Read full article on original website
Dana Torres
3d ago
I agree 100% with the parents! The boy is communicating threats to another person, and that's a charge and bullying. Ridiculous that the school is not doing anything!
WBTV
Woman charged with calling in bomb threat at Rowan Health Department and Department of Social Services
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a 65-year-old woman has been charged with calling in a bomb threat at the Rowan County Health Department and Department of Social Services on E. Innes St. Mooresville Police arrested Matilda Jemelle Turner, a Mooresville resident. Turner was charged with communicating threats....
kool1027.com
Camden Man Arrested On 22 Charges
On Thursday, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 63 year old William Daniel Stalls of Camden, S.C., on 22 charges of a sexual nature. The arrest was a result of a year-long, multi-agency operation that led to a search warrant being executed on Stalls’ residence. The S.C. Attorney General’s Office, KCSO Special Response Team (SRT), Camden Police Department, U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and KCSO Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators were all part of this intensive operation. Investigators received a Cyber Tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in November 2021. This began a year-long operation/investigation. On Tuesday (1/31/2023), all agencies involved conducted an early morning search warrant operation at the residence of the defendant, which led to the arrest of William Daniel Stalls.
qcnews.com
Student makes ‘joking’ comment about shooting up middle school in Lancaster, officials say
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A student at Buford Middle School in Lancaster is accused of making a “joking” comment about shooting up the school, administrators said Thursday. The school’s administration was made aware Thursday of a threat made by a student, according to a message...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMS: Gun Found On Student At South Mecklenburg High School
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A student was found with a gun in their backpack at South Mecklenburg High School on Wednesday. The below message was sent to parents about the incident. “Good afternoon South Mecklenburg High School families, This is Principal Angerer with an important message about a situation that occurred on campus today. A student was found with a firearm on our campus. Law enforcement arrived promptly and an investigation is ongoing. All students and staff are safe, and learning and teaching are continuing without disruption. Please speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing a weapon of any kind to school. It is a violation of the law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct, and is subject to criminal charges.”
Parents taking stand against Lancaster County schools violent threats policy
"We were made aware that a kid had threatened to murder her, even before saying he said he was going to murder someone," said Natalie Lesnefsky.
WBTV
First York County homicide of 2023 reported
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - York County detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year, which happened Feb. 2 off Merion Lane in Fort Mill, S.C. Deputies say they responded to a home in the Beacon Knoll Villas gated community. When they arrived, they found one person with multiple...
Video shows Anson High School principal put student in headlock during fight
Videos circulating on social media appear to show the principal at Anson High School putting a student in a headlock chokehold, and now the Wadesboro Police Department tells Channel 9 it’s looking into the incident.
Deputies investigating deadly stabbing in Fort Mill gated community
One person was stabbed and killed Thursday at a home in a gated community in Fort Mill, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
WBTV
Lancaster police searching for missing teen
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Trisha Palmer was last seen at 7 p.m. at Lancaster High School Thursday night. She’s described as having red hair and green eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call...
Concord police officer fired after shooting investigation sues for wrongful termination
The former Concord police officer who was fired after the investigation into a deadly shooting in early 2022 is now suing the police chief and the city of Concord.
Exclusive: Wife talks about late husband, lawsuit against Mooresville
A woman suing the town of Mooresville spoke out for the first time in an exclusive interview with Queen City News. Amy Craven is suing the Town of Mooresville after police fatally shot her husband.
WBTV
Caught on camera: Thieves stealing outgoing mail out of mailboxes in Cabarrus County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As you make plans for filing your taxes, you may want to reconsider how you’re sending them in. Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. It happened on Wednesday along Rocky River...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: gunshot death of male found in woods ruled a suicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the suspicious death of a 26 year-old found with a single gunshot wound in the woods has been ruled a suicide following an autopsy. Authorities say a citizen contacted the Department on Jan. 29 after seeing the male’s body...
WBTV
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on concealed carry permits after lawsuit
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office continues to wait on mental health facilities to return the releases needed to process concealed carry permits, department officials said. This update on the MCSO’s permitting process comes after gun rights groups and Charlotte-area gun owners sued Mecklenburg County...
abccolumbia.com
DOJ arrests 19 people in multi-state drug ring
Rock Hill, SC (WOLO) — The Department of Juvenile (DOJ) has arrested nineteen people in connection to a multi-state drug ring that officials say was being run out of both Rock Hill, South Carolina and Charlotte, North Carolina. According to authorities, one of the suspects is 51 year old...
WBTV
14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting
Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for...
Rock Hill woman sentenced for involvement in fentanyl distribution ring
A Rock Hill woman will spend time behind bars for involvement in a fentanyl distribution ring.
qcnews.com
14-year-old arrested in shooting death of Charlotte teen in Kannapolis, police say
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection to the death of a Charlotte teen found shot to death in a vehicle after it crashed into a Kannapolis home last week, according to the Kannapolis Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Identify 14-Year-Old As Suspect In Kannapolis Homicide
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection to a homicide investigation in Kannapolis. On January 26th, around 11 p.m., officers responded to Elwood Street to investigate a shooting. Police say when they arrived they found 17-year-old Ty’el Hankins of Charlotte deceased inside his vehicle. Authorities say Hankins had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into a home.
