Germantown, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Remember, it’s just a game

It feels like it’s almost a regular occurrence now to hear about fans showing poor behavior at high school sporting events — especially when it comes to voicing their disagreement with calls made by the referees. And now the latest story to go viral is in our own...
CEDARBURG, WI
CBS 58

Fickell brings Badgers buzz to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There’s a Badgers buzz that is following Luke Fickell everywhere he goes. Whether it’s the recruiting trail or the big red rally in Milwaukee. “The reception, I've been incredibly happy with. Some would say 'you guys have done some things and created some energy' but our real job is to make sure we can do this come September and October," said Badgers head coach Luke Fickell.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Marquette maintains share of Big East lead with win over Villanova

MILWAUKEE — Tyler Kolek scored 20 points and No. 14 Marquette rallied down the stretch to beat Villanova 73-64 on Wednesday night and maintain a share of the Big East lead. Marquette (18-5, 10-2) has won four straight games and nine of 10. The Golden Eagles remain tied for first place in the conference with No. 16 Xavier, which won 85-83 over No. 17 Providence in overtime earlier.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

1 person killed in crash in Town of Hartford, WI | By Sgt. Scott Hanson

February 3, 2023 – Town of Hartford, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second traffic fatality of 2023. On Thursday February 2, 2023, at 8:19 am the Washington County Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle possibly in the tree line on the south side of Turtle Road west of Level Road in the Town of Hartford. Prior to the arrival of deputies, a second caller reported a vehicle with heavy damage in the same area with a deceased male driver.
HARTFORD, WI
WISN

Celebration of Life for Pewaukee girl, 5, scheduled for Saturday

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A Pewaukee family is preparing to lay their 5-year-old daughter to rest this weekend. Delaney Krings died last week from brain cancer. A family member posted that her Celebration of Life will be held Saturday at Poplar Creek Church in New Berlin. Visitation will be from...
PEWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

After UWM freshman's fentanyl death, parents warn others

WEST BEND, Wis. - Nearly two years after a young man from Waukesha County died from fentanyl poisoning, his parents are on a mission to save lives and stop fentanyl deaths. They were part of a discussion Thursday night, Feb. 2 in West Bend. They say what happened to their son can happen to anybody.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

2023 Black History Month: Trailblazers and culture in Wisconsin's Black community

MILWAUKEE — February is Black History Month and WISN 12 News is celebrating with stories about trailblazers and culture in Wisconsin's Black community. The month was chosen because the second week of the month coincides with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, a former slave, who a prominent leader in the abolitionist movement, which fought to end slavery.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Darrell Brooks may represent himself in Milwaukee cases

MILWAUKEE — Darrell Brooks may once again represent himself at trial. The Waukesha parade killer was back in court Thursday for a pair of Milwaukee cases, which happened before the parade. Brooks' attorneys said if either Milwaukee case goes to trial, Brooks is prepared to act as his own...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Jennifer Hudson spends day in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Jennifer Hudson spent Monday in Milwaukee and talked with WISN 12 News' Kristin Pierce at No Studios about her show, her midwestern roots and the city of Milwaukee. Kristin Pierce shows Jennifer Hudson special birthday video. Jennifer Hudson on staying true to her Midwestern roots. Jennifer Hudson...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Loud 'music' near Carroll University

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 12:40 a.m. — Loud music was reportedly coming from an apartment in the 400 block of North East Avenue. Police that responded to the scene did not hear any loud music, but the resident said he was watching “The Wizard of Oz” and would turn the volume down.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Northwestern Mutual to invest $500M in Milwaukee downtown

MILWAUKEE — Northwestern Mutual announced Thursday its plans to invest more than $500 million in its downtown Milwaukee campus. The company will renovate its North Office Building located at 818 East Mason Street to mirror its neighboring tower. The two towers will connect and will have a pedestrian plaza on Cass Street, eliminating automobile traffic between East Mason and East Wells Streets.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken grand opening Feb. 10 in Kenosha

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Abraham Lincoln snow sculpture spotted in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — An Abraham Lincoln snow sculpture has been spotted in Wauwatosa at a home in the Pasadena neighborhood off of 81st Street. There's No word yet on who created the sculpture. WISN 12 News has not yet been able to contact the homeowner.
WAUWATOSA, WI
WISN

Burlington police investigate threat made against school district

BURLINGTON, Wis. — Burlington police are investigating a threat made against the school district. Police said a staff member learned of the threat made on social media. The threat was made Monday on Facebook. The threat was vague and not directed at any one school, police said. A news...
BURLINGTON, WI
Channel 3000

Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
JANESVILLE, WI
The Center Square

School choice supporters optimistic over Wisconsin open enrollment

(The Center Square) – The latest snapshot of the desire for school choice in Wisconsin is developing this week when the Open Application Period for three of Wisconsin’s school choice programs begins Wednesday. Parents in Milwaukee and Racine have several chances to enroll their kids in Parental Choice Programs for their school district. Parents in the rest of the state only have from February 1 until April 20 to enroll their kids in Wisconsin’s Parental Choice Program. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Wed, 1 Feb 2023

Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at approximately 11:51 p.m., on the 7600 block of W. Capitol Dr. The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee male, was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
MILWAUKEE, WI

