MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There’s a Badgers buzz that is following Luke Fickell everywhere he goes. Whether it’s the recruiting trail or the big red rally in Milwaukee. “The reception, I've been incredibly happy with. Some would say 'you guys have done some things and created some energy' but our real job is to make sure we can do this come September and October," said Badgers head coach Luke Fickell.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO