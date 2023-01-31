Read full article on original website
Georgia Weekend Weather Outlook: Get your coats and sunglasses ready
The weather this weekend is set to be a mixed bag, with clear skies and sunny skies both in the forecast. Starting off with tonight, clear skies are expected with a low of 29 degrees. Be sure to grab a coat if you’re heading out for a night on the town.
Georgia’s wet winter means an active mosquito season this year
As January transitions to February, few of us are thinking about mosquitoes and the multitude of problems they can cause when spring arrives. But with January rain totals well above normal across the Southeast, it is a good time to take inventory of where standing water is holding and what can be done to eliminate it.
valdostatoday.com
Georgians encouraged to prepare for severe weather
ATLANTA – GEMA/HS Agency along with the National Weather Service are encouraging Georgians to prepare for severe weather. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, encourages Georgians to learn and understand the threats of severe weather as well as prepare for various weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week on Feb. 6-10.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other north Georgia counties Thursday, February 2
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Thursday, February 2, 2023 due to the likelihood of heavy rain this afternoon and evening. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for...
WJCL
Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction
JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia's groundhog may be on to something | Here's what February's weather looks like
ATLANTA — Groundhog Day: the time-cherished yearly tradition of letting a rodent prognosticate the weather. On this Groundhog Day 2023, Beau came out of his house in Jackson, Georgia to cloudy skies and rain showers. He didn't see his shadow, predicting an early spring for the Peach State. However,...
Rainy week expected in Georgia
Get ready for a week of weather in Georgia that will make you want to break out your umbrella and rain boots. Or, if you’re feeling daring, go ahead and embrace the elements — just don’t forget to pack a towel. Today, showers are likely to be...
Expect heavy rainfall in Central Georgia today
Central Georgia residents are advised to prepare for heavy rainfall as a weather system moves into the area. The National Weather Service has included part of central Georgia in a Slight Risk for excessive rainfall, which could lead to isolated flooding concerns. The expected rainfall of 2to 3 inches in...
WJCL
Georgia DNR: Midway man lands 14-pound sheepshead fish, tying all-time record
MIDWAY, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. A Midway man is tied for being the state record holder for sheepshead. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources certified his catch Thursday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near...
Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil
Tankers hauling mystery sludge have been a common – and unwelcome – sight in rural Wilkes County for more than a decade, regularly filling the country air with a putrid aroma. But those haulers have been skipping past Wilkes County lately. That probably has something to do with a fish kill last summer that attracted […] The post Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WJCL
Deputies: Georgia man wanted on numerous charges fled traffic stop in stolen vehicle
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are looking for a man they say led them on a chase in a stolen car, and got away. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says Richard Dahlheimer, 42, was wanted on several warrants, including charges for entering autos and burglaries.
winemag.com
Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA
Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
Here’s what the weekend weather has in store for Georgia
Get ready for a sunny start to the day Friday with a high of 53 degrees. The northwest wind will be blowing at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight, mostly clear skies will bring a low of 31 degrees with a calm southwest wind. Saturday is shaping up to be another...
allongeorgia.com
Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl
Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
fox5atlanta.com
Coyote sightings on the rise in Georgia: Why and what to do if you encounter one
ATLANTA - It’s that time of year. More coyotes are being spotted in neighborhoods across metro Atlanta, and it is worrying some pet owners. A wildlife expert explains why more of critters are being seen and what can be done to keep cats and dogs safe. The big question...
wfxg.com
Georgia Aquarium offers discount for Georgia residents
ATLANTA (WFXG) - The United States' largest aquarium, The Georgia Aquarium, is located in downtown Atlanta. Now through February 15, the aquarium is offering a discounted 'resident pass' for Georgia residents. The pass costs the price of a single-day aquarium ticket. Once purchased, Georgia residents can get unlimited visits to...
Gas prices in Georgia are still on the rise
Gas prices in Georgia continue to rise, with drivers now paying an average of $3.39 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA. This is 14 cents more than the average price a week ago and 20 cents higher than the same time last year. Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman...
Georgia Super Museum Sunday offers free admission this weekend
Sunday, February 5, 2023, is the annual Super Museum Sunday in Georgia. Most? (many) museums throughout the state will have FREE admission on this day. It is a great way to visit multiple museums. Because of the expected crowds, each museum may have more limited or different tours than usual.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy not seen in several days
ALBANY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Jeremiah Sumbry, 13, was reported missing Sunday, January 29 from his home in Albany. Long Term Forecast: What weather could be in store for Savannah this St....
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police say 11-year-old boy last spotted at middle school
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Georgia need your help finding an 11-year-old boy. According to the Columbus Police Department, Desmond Jones-Edwards was last seen Thursday at Baker Middle School on Benning Drive. Desmond is described as 5 feet tall and 85 pounds. He was...
The Georgia Sun
Atlanta, GA
