Crime Stoppers asking for public’s help solving 20 year cold case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You could earn a large cash reward for information that could help solve a cold case homicide in Wichita Falls now two decades old.

On January 4, 2003, at Avenue E and Monroe, Oguer Ugarte was shot in the head and killed around 4:40 p.m. while in the back of a Pontiac Grand AM.

Two others in the car rushed him to Bush’s Convenience Store off Kemp where they called 911 and 20 years later, there so still have been no arrest.

If you have any information that could help police finally find his killer, just call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or click here to leave your tip.

You never have to give your name and if your information leads to an arrest and board approval because this is a cold case homicide, you could earn up to $10,000.

