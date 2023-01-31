ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Crime Stoppers asking for public’s help solving 20 year cold case

By Darrell Franklin
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qL7WW_0kWuKH4M00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You could earn a large cash reward for information that could help solve a cold case homicide in Wichita Falls now two decades old.

On January 4, 2003, at Avenue E and Monroe, Oguer Ugarte was shot in the head and killed around 4:40 p.m. while in the back of a Pontiac Grand AM.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Two others in the car rushed him to Bush’s Convenience Store off Kemp where they called 911 and 20 years later, there so still have been no arrest.

If you have any information that could help police finally find his killer, just call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or click here to leave your tip.

You never have to give your name and if your information leads to an arrest and board approval because this is a cold case homicide, you could earn up to $10,000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls murder suspect seeks lower bond

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls murder suspect is seeking a lower bond on his charge filed in 2021.A hearing was held on his motion today, February 2, in 89th District Court, but no ruling has been filed as of this posting. Ramon Rubio has filed numerous motions in his own behalf since his […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

How Lawton Police Department would handle a case like Athena Brownfield’s

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The recent search for Athena Brownfield left many people with questions about what qualifies for an Amber Alert and how would the Lawton Police Department handle a similar situation. The Lawton Police Department said when dealing with missing children every situation is different. LPD’s watch commander...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Police arrest alleged compressed air thief

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who wanted to buy canned air and was declined the purchase wrecked a shelf and stole three cans before fleeing the store, according to police. Jennifer Ruiz is charged with criminal mischief greater than $2,500 according to records. Ruiz was arrested Sunday, January 29, for the alleged […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Inmate back in jail after monitoring device disappears

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County inmate officers said took an inmate monitoring device as he was being processed for release is back in jail for that alleged theft and an alleged liquor store break-in. Guillermo Luera Junior is now charged with theft over $750 and burglary of a building.On January 23, 2023 detention […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Defendant in forging operation pleads

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The first of three suspects arrested in a forging and ID theft operation run in a Wichita Falls apartment has pleaded guilty. John Wade Williams is sentenced to five years in prison for fraud and possession of other persons’ I.D. information. Special investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Victim, suspect identified in shooting on NW Birch Ave

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released new information in the death a man near NW Fort Sill Blvd and Birch Ave. According to a release, police say the victim has been identifed as Joe Sawyer. Sawyer was found inside the residence at 1102 NW Birch Ave. dead from a gunshot wound on Wednesday.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

2nd suspect in bank fraud case sentenced to prison

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Both women accused in a Wichita Falls checking kiting scheme have now been sentenced to prison. According to court documents, on Friday, January 27, 2023, Debra Jo Carroll pleaded guilty to four charges in 78th District Court. She received sentences of eight years in prison for forgery and 12 months state […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Safety tips for driving on snowy, ice-covered roadways

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’ve been out and about then you know the conditions of the roads in Texoma aren’t the best right now and are expected to become worse going into Wednesday, February 1. Sergeant Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department has some tips for those that have to hit the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD: Man threatened to kill woman over address change

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man after he reportedly threatened to kill a woman and lead them on a pursuit. According to court documents, shortly before 3 p.m., Saturday, officers were sent to an address on Chase Drive for criminal mischief. Multiple victims reported, Charles Price, 27, had damaged a fence […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy