‘We have patients that actually ration their insulin’: A bill to make insulin more affordable being debated at the ND senate

Read full article on original website
Related
kvrr.com
Proposed bills in North Dakota House target MRNA vaccines
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — A Senate bill would outright ban all MRNA-based vaccines in North Dakota. According to the CDC, MRNA is created in a lab to teach our cells how to make a protein. That triggers an immune response which produces antibodies and protects people from getting sick.
Disabled people shouldn’t take a back seat on health care, says new bill
The proposal in North Dakota wouldn't penalize a hospital found to be in violation, but it could include an investigation by a state agency.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Legislature: Anti-carbon pipeline, MRNA vaccine bills circulating at state capitol
(Bismarck, ND) -- A couple of hot-button issues are surfacing as the legislative session continues in Bismarck. North Dakota's legislature is working on several bills that would make it more difficult for a multi-state carbon capture program to move forward. The latest bill this week, SB 2383, would get rid...
Be Careful: 6 Crazy Laws In North Dakota You Might Be Breaking
Be Careful: You could be doing hard time in North Dakota for doing the following. When it comes to crazy laws, North Dakota certainly has its fair share. Even though these laws aren’t necessarily heavily enforced today, at some point they made it into the state law books. It...
North Dakota lawmaker hopes to heavily tax out-of-state policy dollars
Motschenbacher says any funds collected from the contributions would be spent on North Dakota veterans or school lunch programs.
kfgo.com
Bill caps North Dakota insulin cost at $25 per month
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – A bipartisan bill in the North Dakota Senate would require insurance companies to cap insulin costs at $25 a month. A Hillsboro woman whose daughter has type-1 diabetes is fighting for it to pass. “It’s a life-threatening disease, and the only thing that they need...
valleynewslive.com
Bill would mean no more DUIs on bicycles, horses
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill introduced at the legislature about bicycles and horses might soon make a small but significant difference for some people in North Dakota. As the law currently stands, bicycles and horses are considered vehicles in North Dakota state law. House Bill 1506 would change that.
10 Cringey Things About North Dakota Every Resident Will Agree With
I'm just going to jump right in. *Insert swan dive*. 1. People That Complain About The Lark's Friday Night Fireworks. Question: Can we just have one cute thing? Why is it, that people who chose and continue to choose to live near the ballpark complain about this every Summer?. We...
valleynewslive.com
Several bills aimed at attracting, retaining teachers in ND this session
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some lawmakers are hoping to pass legislation that would support teachers in a variety of ways. A handful of bills introduced in this session are aimed at attracting potential teachers to join the workforce and incentivizing established teachers to stay on the job. One of them is House Bill 1329, brought by Representative Zachary Ista of Grand Forks. If passed, it would reduce the years required for a teacher to become eligible for a lifetime teaching license.
valleynewslive.com
Mixed reactions to abortion policies in North Dakota and Minnesota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two states separated by the Red River have two wildly different stances when it comes to abortion policies. There is mixed reactions from both sides of the argument. “Sad day, it’s a dark day for Minnesota that’s my reaction.” said Tim Miller, the executive...
valleynewslive.com
Bill passes ND House, proposes repayment to those found not guilty of crimes by self defense
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some legislators are hoping to add a new section of the North Dakota Century Code that would impact those who act in self-defense. Self-defense is sometimes used as a legal justification for a variety of crimes like domestic violence, kidnappings, and murders. The proposed law would allow repayment of defendants who are found not guilty because they acted in self-defense. Others aren’t sure it’s a good idea.
Complex
Bill That Would Allow Inmates to Trade Their Organs for Less Prison Time Introduced in Massachusetts
A proposed Massachusetts bill would allow inmates to reduce their prison sentences in exchange for their organs. According to CBS News, the controversial legislation is sponsored by two state Democrats, Reps. Judith Garcia, of Chelsea; and Carlos Gonzalez of Springfield. The HD.3822 bill could permit incarcerated individuals to shave two to 12 months off their sentences if they agreed to donate an organ or bone marrow.
KFYR-TV
ND lawmakers consider codifying parents’ rights
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some conservative parents believe they should play a bigger role in their children’s education. Now, they’re hoping North Dakota lawmakers will pass a handful of bills that they say would prioritize parents’ interests. Children: the most important part of most parents’ lives.
How much of the Biden-Harris investment goes to North Dakota?
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — As the Biden-Harris Administration Invests $2.7 billion dollars to improve and expand rural electric infrastructure, how much will truly go to North Dakota? We all know we need electricity to keep everything running, but how difficult is it to provide electricity to our rural areas? $51 million dollars will go to […]
State funding needed for military support
Due to the growing number of military projects supporting our nuclear deterrence, leaders feel there is a gap between private and state funding.
KFYR-TV
ND legislators looking at bill aimed at adding requirements to cloud seeding operations
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - The idea of cloud seeding has divided scientists and farmers who rely on moisture. Concerns about its effects have legislators looking to make changes to how it gets approved. Are people capable of controlling the weather? Members of the Atmospheric Resource Board say they feel by...
Proposed new wind energy bills draw criticism
Opponents argue wind isn't sustainable enough to replace either oil or coal as a power source.
valleynewslive.com
Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - What would you think of having an all-black license plate with white lettering?. It’s a look that’s gotten popular in other states and could soon come to Minnesota. There’s no shortage of choices when it comes to Minnesota license plates. “We...
KFYR-TV
Resource, volunteer shortages impact rural ND ambulance services, Wing transitions to Quick Response Unit
WING, N.D. (KFYR) - In rural North Dakota, residents might be a long way from emergency medical care, and now, like many areas of employment, volunteer responders are in short supply. That’s why some are working to find a solution to make sure every North Dakotan receives care when needed.
KNOX News Radio
ND committee reviews free lunch plan
A House committee took testimony on a bill to provide free lunches to all children attending public schools in North Dakota, from kindergarten through high school. The bill’s primary sponsor is Fargo Democratic Representative LaurieBeth Hager. Hager told the House Education Committee the bill has an $89.5 million price...
Comments / 2