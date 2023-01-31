‘We have patients that actually ration their insulin’: A bill to make insulin more affordable being debated at the ND senate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some lawmakers are hoping to pass legislation that would support teachers in a variety of ways. A handful of bills introduced in this session are aimed at attracting potential teachers to join the workforce and incentivizing established teachers to stay on the job. One of them is House Bill 1329, brought by Representative Zachary Ista of Grand Forks. If passed, it would reduce the years required for a teacher to become eligible for a lifetime teaching license.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO