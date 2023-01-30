WATCH: Joey Chestnut downs 15 pounds of Mac & Cheese at Original Hot Chicken opening in Woodstock

Read full article on original website
Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 2
Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number.
'Bachelor' Alum Shares Devastating News Following Baby's Premature Birth
The Bachelor alum Sarah Herron is dealing with an immensely devastating loss.
Popular Convenience Store Pulls Controversial 'Smile Policy' Following Complaints
Sheetz has amended a handbook policy that's been stirring up some controversy in recent days.
HEALTH SCORES: Jan. 19 - Jan. 27
♦ Checkers, 3182 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Jan. 20; Routine; 99/A.
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in the Rockdale and Newton County areas this weekend, Feb. 3-5
If you're interested in eating delicious oysters or befriending some alpacas this weekend then look no further! Here's what's going on in and around Rockdale and Newton County this weekend— you won't want to miss these events!
Rivian Has More Bad News as It Cuts Costs
Rivian (RIVN) - Get Free Report can not catch a break.
Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on Ga. Highway 36
COVINGTON — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a motorist responsible for a fatal hit-and-run on Ga. Highway 36 Monday night. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, a 44-year-old woman was struck and killed on Highway 36, just south...
Carvana Surges Again Despite Its Difficulties
The stock of beleaguered used car seller Carvana (CVNA) - Get Free Report surged again on Thursday by as much as 29%.
Rockdale County celebrates trio of college signees
Rockdale County celebrate three of its high school athletes for signing with college athletic programs on Wednesday. The group featured girls athletes Laila Wood, who will play fastpitch softball at Tuskegee University (Ala.), and Lia Edwards, who will play basketball at Montevallo University (Ala.). They were joined by Gordon State College football signee Kasino Garland, a linebacker.
Rockdale County officials assisting residents of condo complex left without water service
CONYERS — Some residents of a Conyers condominium complex have been wondering where their water went after members of the homeowners association switched utility management services at the beginning of the new year. Rockdale County officials have sent packages of bottled water to residents of the Viewpointe East Condominiums...
Covington to consider overlay district for industrial/multi-family development
COVINGTON — The process of establishing a zoning overlay district for a large mixed-use development will move forward after a split vote by the Covington City Council. The council’s 3-2 vote will allow the request for a zoning text amendment to be heard by the Covington Planning Commission, which will then make a recommendation to the City Council. Two public readings will be required before the council could vote to approve or deny the overlay request.
Billionaire Gautam Adani Breaks Silence to Stop Collapse of His Empire
He waited eight days to speak.
Former Heritage High School athletic director facing assault charge involving student
CONYERS — The former athletic director at Heritage High School has been charged with simple assault on a student in connection with an incident that took place at the school in December. Edward Senter, 52, was arrested Jan. 23 after he allegedly intervened in a student fight in the...
BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Announces Transfer Decision
Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede has made his transfer decision, making it known Monday evening that he'd be remaining a Bulldog in the SEC. Goede will be transferring and playing his final two seasons in Starkville, Mississippi playing for Mississippi State. In a statement Goede released on Social Media,...
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31:. • Jeanette Renee Baines, 61, Clark Street, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper...
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 24 — Jan. 30, 2023:. • Lashontaneise S. Butler, 20, Fieldstone View Lane, Conyers; aggravated assault.
