New York City, NY

NYC mayor says Empire State Building honoring Eagles was 'unacceptable'

 3 days ago

New York Giants fans and many New Yorkers took to social media to slam the Empire State Building for displaying the colors of the Philadelphia Eagles.

For Giants fans, it felt like salt in the wounds after their loss to the Birds in the NFC divisional round.

Mayor Eric Adams is even weighing in -- calling it 'unacceptable.'

"Unfortunately someone did not get the memo at the Empire State Building," Adams said. "That got away from us the way the Eagles game got away from us with the Giants."

For so many New Yorkers, it was the ultimate betrayal.

Many in the New York City area were not happy about it.

"Are you kidding me? I don't live in Philly, I live in New York," said Vincent Calluzzo.

Tourists were even speaking up on the matter.

"It's kinda disloyal, in my honest opinion," said Malcolm Berry from Memphis.

Social media was in a complete frenzy on Sunday after a photo was posted to the Empire State Building's Twitter account on Sunday with the caption 'Fly Eagles Fly' -- saying that the tower lights were in green and white to honor the Eagles' win.

The New York Giants took to Twitter, saying they were just 'here for the comments.'

Even the New York City Sanitation Department had something to say

The Empire State Building then lit up for the Kansas City Chiefs following their AFC Championship win, saying that lighting up in Eagles' green and white 'hurt us more than it hurt you.'

The Empire State Building later tweeted 'Goodnight.'

A Tower lighting request for the Empire State Building can be found online. It is free, and requests must be made three months in advance. Petitions, social media campaigns, personal occasions or religious figures or organizations are not considered.

As for the lighting approval process - the Empire State Building also makes clear that it is 'privately owned, has its own selection review process...and has sole discretion over what lightings are and are not approved." It also says it is 'under no obligation to provide specific feedback regarding status, merit and/or denial."

WABC-TV has reached out to the NFL, who says they had nothing to do with the lighting.

Comments / 55

Bernice Richardson
3d ago

You're suppose to congratulate the winner,that's all they did .So what's wrong with that. Some of you ppl take some of these sport's to seriously.

Reply
50
Mrs. NJ
3d ago

Why can't they show love???Thank You NY we appreciate you guys for that.We need more people like you in the world that can still accept a lost and deep down in the heart be proud of the next team❤❤

Reply(1)
35
Honeybee
3d ago

sheesh, what happened to sportsmanship? Regardless of rivalries, they congratulated them. Did y'all go crazy when it glowed red and yellow for the Chiefs? This butt hurt societal thing is getting out of hand now.

Reply
22
 

