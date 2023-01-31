ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Rutherford students turning school bus into tiny home

By Jake Holter
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T3Htz_0kWuGsiP00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Rutherford High School construction academy students have been hard at work converting an old school bus into a fully-functional tiny home.

Major highway expansion coming to Panama City Beach

The old bus came from Chautauqua Charter Academy, and the students are transforming it into a place where visitors of the charter academy can stay.

“Ms. McCauley, at Chautauqua Charter School, she has contacts from around the world,” Rutherford Construction Academy instructor Jason Rogers said. “She goes places. They come here to see how the school is run. And they really needed a place where those people, when they come, could stay on site and not have to worry about traveling between hotels. They had it all ready and it seemed like a really great project for my kids and it would also end up helping her.”

Used car dealers finding new methods to steady sales despite high-interest rates

This project teaches students about wiring, carpentry, and metalwork.

Once complete, the converted school bus will fit bunk beds, a bathroom, air conditioning, lighting, and even a skylight.

“It’s a wonderful way for students to get job skills while they’re still in high school,” Bay District School Board Member Ann Leonard said. “Many of the programs can lead to articulated credit at Haney, and I was also the former director at Haney, so of course I’m thrilled about that as well. So I just am so excited that we’re making some progress and doing some good things in CTE across the district.”

The bus will work just like an RV and will be able to hook up at Chautauqua for visitors to use.

The bus should be fully furnished and ready to go by the end of the school year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Teaching health through hoops in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Kids from kindergarten through eighth grade got a hands-on health education Wednesday. Healthcare program Amerihealth Caritas, which administers plans for Medicaid patients, brought its healthy hoops initiative to Frank Brown Park on Panama City Beach. The learning event focuses on addressing asthma and childhood obesity through basketball. Hundreds of […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Southport Elementary collects peanut butter for a purpose

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Southport Elementary’s annual peanut butter drive is back.  Long-time music teacher Rhonda Holley initially started it. The school has been doing the event for over 30 years.  Over the years the school has collected tens of thousands of jars of peanut butter with 2021 holding the record with 5060 jars. A […]
SOUTHPORT, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Honsul

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Honsul, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Husky German Shepherd mix is a few years old. He was available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. He has found his furever family. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay High wins big at regional SGA conference

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay High School student received a big honor Wednesday afternoon. Jazmira Guzma won District 1 Student Government Association student representative at the regional meeting. 10 schools and 300 students from Pensacola to Tallahassee were at Bay High as part of the SGA’s leadership games. The event allows members of […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Boat gets stuck under 4th Street bridge in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay Co. teacher masters how to spread the love for learning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Lucille Moore Elementary School Teacher Miriam Siegal has made an impact that goes beyond the doors of her classroom. Parents, other teachers, and school administrators all reap the benefits when they cross paths with the fourth-grade teacher. She is this week’s ‘Class Act.’ “She’s a really good teacher,” Siegal’s Student […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Glenwood Community Center reopens as an activity center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Glenwood Community Center has officially reopened. It was damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018, and then United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program took it over for a bit. On Wednesday, February 1st, the Panama City Quality of Life organization welcomed the community back in for activities. Most of […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Proposed change to Florida left-lane laws

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bad driving habit could end up costing you money. A bill filed in the state legislature last week would prohibit drivers from continuously traveling “in the furthermost left-hand lane of certain roadways.” The bill applies explicitly to roadways with two or more lanes moving in the same direction and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Wewahitchka couple stumbles upon 19th century boats

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Wewahitchka couple in Gulf County stumbled across two preserved boats with a structure consistent with logging boats made in the 19th century. The cypress fishing camps at Dead Lakes in Wewahitchka were a popular site for fishing and logging in the 1800s up until the 1960s.
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
WMBB

Woman’s house torn down for renovations through rebuild program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman whose home was badly damaged during Hurricane Michael watched demolition crews tear it down Tuesday. 87-year-old Pinnie Hunter bought the East 9th Street home in the 1960s. She raised 4-generations in the home. After Hurricane Michael, Hunter’s family worried the house was no longer safe for […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panhandle Stompers invite you to take a spin on the dance floor

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Not much good can be attributed to COVID but members of one local line dancing group say it was the catalyst for what has become a passion for them. And they invite you to take a spin around the dance floor with them. “Panhandle Stompers...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Bayway to offer free rides for “Transit Equality Day”

Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — Bayway, Bay County Public Transit, announced free rides to all Bay County residents this Saturday, Feb. 4, in celebration of Black History Month and the late Rosa Parks’ birthday. Parks sparked the Montgomery bus boycott in Alabama when she refused to give up her seat to a white passenger, resulting […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Marianna mourns loss of DJ Diamond D

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — One of Marianna’s most iconic modern figures has sadly passed away. Derwin Hazelton, commonly known as DJ Diamond D, lost his four year battle with cancer on January 26. He was 54. Hazelton played an integral part in the soundtrack of many people’s lives. For decades, he and his turntables were […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Ukrainian refugees begin settling in Bay Co.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Millions of Ukrainians have fled their country, searching for shelter abroad. Some have now found homes in Bay County. 33-year-old Mykola Tulupov, his wife and four–year–old son arrived in the Panhandle this fall after trying to leave Ukraine for months. Since September, the Tulupov’s have been recreating their lives […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

What crime looks like recently in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many assume when they hear “small beach town,” it must be a doors unlocked, safe area. While Panama City Beach isn’t a bustling city like Miami, it isn’t kept in a bubble either. NewsChannel 7 sat down with the Beach Police Chief Wednesday to get a better idea of what crime looks like in one of the state’s top tourist destinations.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Man found guilty in Panama City Beach homeless camp murder

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday afternoon a jury convicted a 58-year-old man of beating another transient to death with a rebar. Panama City Beach Police arrested Charles Strickland for the murder of Clifford Lowrey in November 2020. PCBPD were called to an area behind ABC Fine Wine and Spirits in search of […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for February 1, 2023

Markus Merrill, 37, Graceville, Florida: Violation of probation: Graceville Police Department. Carl Radu, 22, Alford, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. John Aagan, 35, Andalusia, Alabama: Unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, petit theft more than $100 but less than $750: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Paul...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Florida Forest Service prepares for wildfire season

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Last spring, wildfires engulfed thousands of acres and claimed several homes in Bay County alone.  The National Weather Service said despite recent rainfall, Bay County is still in a severe drought.  There’s also leftover ground debris from Hurricane Michael. Officials said they are worried but prepared for the upcoming spring fire season. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy