Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10
Brookley by the bay project to bring public waterfront park to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A packed house inside the Harmon-Thomas Community Center in Maysville Thursday night to check out plans for Brookley by the Bay. The waterfront park would feature an amphitheater, a shoreline, a fenced in dog park, walking paths, a flex lawn for things like disc golf and picnics, a boardwalk and beach volleyball and more.
WEAR
Development order approved for new shopping center at former lotto store murder site
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The site of a former lottery store murder is getting a new tenant. The Escambia County Development Review Committee approved a development order for a new shopping center at the former "O’Yes Lotto store." It's located on Highway 97 at the state line in Davisville,...
Alabama city celebrates opening of ALDI HQ and distribution center that will serve 8 million customers across Gulf South
ALDI unveiled its completed regional headquarters and distribution center Tuesday in Loxley, which will ultimately serve as many as 100 stores across the Gulf Coast. As one of America’s fastest growing grocers, ALDI is committed to bringing fresh, award-winning groceries and products at an affordable price to consumers from coast to coast, and the Loxley distribution center will support this commitment.
WALA-TV FOX10
Postal Petal Flower Arranging
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jennifer and Chelsey try out the Postal Petals flower arranging kit. For more information about Postal Petals head to https://www.postalpetals.com/. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
franchising.com
Largest Captain D's Operator Opens Another Location
Captain D’s largest multi-unit operator is at it again. This time adding a new location in Foley, Alabama. Trident Holdings, LLC’s Chris Benner and Tim Stokes have expanded their operation to 53 of the fast-casual restaurants since becoming franchisees with the brand in 2015. “Over the last eight...
WALA-TV FOX10
New hot bar at Bar-B-Quing With My Honey
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey stopped by Bar-B-Quing With My Honey in Mobile for lunch. You can check out their new hot bar (on select days) as well as their bar and outdoor patio. Visit their website or Facebook page for more information. Bar-B-Quing With My Honey. Cuisines. BBQ American...
Get ready for some fun: Topgolf announces third Alabama location under construction
Topgolf announced this week that construction efforts are underway in Mobile, Alabama, to bring its family-friendly technology-enabled experience to the city. The venue, which will be located near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard in the McGowan Park Shopping Center, will be the third to serve the state of Alabama and is expected to open in late 2023.
WALA-TV FOX10
Conde Cavaliers tour the Mobile area before Friday night’s parade
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Conde Cavaliers are getting to roll Friday night for the first 2023 Mardi Gras parade in Mobile, but Friday morning they brought the party to a few important places. They spent Friday morning making sure that everyone had an opportunity to join the party. They...
WPMI
Baldwin Co. Public Schools buys 106 acres in Daphne, still considering options
Baldwin County, Ala. (WPMI) — At the January 19th Baldwin County Public Schools Board of Education meeting, members approved Superintendent Eddie Tyler's recommendation to purchase 106 acres in Daphne for $3.1 million. The land is located on the northwest corner of Corte Road and 181. It's an area that's...
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne moving forward with plans to expand 30-year-old justice center
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne’s Justice Center is bursting at the seams and will soon be getting a major expansion. The building on Highway 98 houses Daphne’s municipal court and magistrate office, police administration and detective division along with city jail. It provided plenty of space in 1995...
WALA-TV FOX10
The city of Mobile is accepting applications for the “YES” initiative summer internship program
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Are you interested in giving back? The city of Mobile needs employers who are interested in hosting interns through their “YES” initiative. For years, the Youth Empowered for Success (Y.E.S) initiative has helped teens and college-aged adults in Mobile gain valuable workforce experience. The...
Daphne Bed Bath & Beyond to close
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bed Bath & Beyond store in Daphne is among 87 additional stores expected to close, the company told Nexstar on Monday. That announcement comes days after the beleaguered home goods chain said it had defaulted on its loans. The Daphne store is located in Jubilee Square at the end of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
UMS-Wright student wins 96th annual Mobile County Spelling Bee
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Elizabeth Finney from UMS-Wright Preparatory School spelled “Pharaoh” to claim the title of this year’s Mobile County Spelling Bee. The 96th Annual Mobile County Spelling Bee presented by the LendingTree Bowl and the Mobile County Public School System was held today at the Baker High School Auditorium. Fifty-one elementary and middle school students from public, private and parochial schools competed in the contest.
Movie shot in Baldwin, Mobile Counties set to be released this month
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Special screenings of a movie filmed on the Alabama Gulf Coast are already receiving positive reviews in Silverhill and in Pensacola this week. “This is really key for Mobile and Baldwin County area location owners, crew, vendors that worked on the film to be able to see it before its […]
45 abandoned boats clogging waterways in Baldwin, Mobile counties. But help on the way
Almost four dozen boats have been identified in and around the waters of Mobile and Baldwin Counties as abandoned or derelict. a law passed in 2018 gave the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency the authority to do something about them but never funded the mandate. But money to do something about the growing problem may be on the way.
Bridge repair over I-10 in Baldwin Co. set for Feb. 8, could last a month: ALDOT
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation said the eastbound Cowpen Creek Bridge in Baldwin County will undergo a repair beginning Feb. 8. The project is expected to last nearly a month. “ALDO anticipates work to start on Wednesday, February 8 and to be completed by approximately March 1,” reads the release. […]
For pasta lovers, this Alabama ristorante’s menu is the stuff of dreams
Menu envy, or order envy as it’s sometimes known, is a real thing: The food hits the table and you know you should have ordered what your friend ordered. But the opposite feeling has to exist, too. Sometimes you’re the one smiling, as fellow diners sadly compare their plate to yours.
WALA-TV FOX10
1 arrested for theft at Lucky’s Irish Pub
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested at Yester Oak Apartments Wednesday morning after taking property from someone at Lucky’s Irish Pub, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the apartments at 3:50 a.m. in reference to a theft complaint and located the subject involved upon arrival.
utv44.com
City of Daphne brightening the dark spots on the highway
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The city of Daphne is trying to make its roads safer for drivers—especially on Highway 98. Outdated and hard to find fixtures have Daphne city leaders thinking in a new way. If you haven't noticed lately, things are getting brighter in Daphne. The city...
selmasun.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Mobile metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Mobile metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
