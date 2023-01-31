ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loxley, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Brookley by the bay project to bring public waterfront park to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A packed house inside the Harmon-Thomas Community Center in Maysville Thursday night to check out plans for Brookley by the Bay. The waterfront park would feature an amphitheater, a shoreline, a fenced in dog park, walking paths, a flex lawn for things like disc golf and picnics, a boardwalk and beach volleyball and more.
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama city celebrates opening of ALDI HQ and distribution center that will serve 8 million customers across Gulf South

ALDI unveiled its completed regional headquarters and distribution center Tuesday in Loxley, which will ultimately serve as many as 100 stores across the Gulf Coast. As one of America’s fastest growing grocers, ALDI is committed to bringing fresh, award-winning groceries and products at an affordable price to consumers from coast to coast, and the Loxley distribution center will support this commitment.
LOXLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Postal Petal Flower Arranging

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jennifer and Chelsey try out the Postal Petals flower arranging kit. For more information about Postal Petals head to https://www.postalpetals.com/. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MOBILE, AL
franchising.com

Largest Captain D's Operator Opens Another Location

Captain D’s largest multi-unit operator is at it again. This time adding a new location in Foley, Alabama. Trident Holdings, LLC’s Chris Benner and Tim Stokes have expanded their operation to 53 of the fast-casual restaurants since becoming franchisees with the brand in 2015. “Over the last eight...
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New hot bar at Bar-B-Quing With My Honey

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey stopped by Bar-B-Quing With My Honey in Mobile for lunch. You can check out their new hot bar (on select days) as well as their bar and outdoor patio. Visit their website or Facebook page for more information. Bar-B-Quing With My Honey. Cuisines. BBQ American...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Conde Cavaliers tour the Mobile area before Friday night’s parade

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Conde Cavaliers are getting to roll Friday night for the first 2023 Mardi Gras parade in Mobile, but Friday morning they brought the party to a few important places. They spent Friday morning making sure that everyone had an opportunity to join the party. They...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne moving forward with plans to expand 30-year-old justice center

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne’s Justice Center is bursting at the seams and will soon be getting a major expansion. The building on Highway 98 houses Daphne’s municipal court and magistrate office, police administration and detective division along with city jail. It provided plenty of space in 1995...
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne Bed Bath & Beyond to close

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bed Bath & Beyond store in Daphne is among 87 additional stores expected to close, the company told Nexstar on Monday. That announcement comes days after the beleaguered home goods chain said it had defaulted on its loans. The Daphne store is located in Jubilee Square at the end of […]
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

UMS-Wright student wins 96th annual Mobile County Spelling Bee

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Elizabeth Finney from UMS-Wright Preparatory School spelled “Pharaoh” to claim the title of this year’s Mobile County Spelling Bee. The 96th Annual Mobile County Spelling Bee presented by the LendingTree Bowl and the Mobile County Public School System was held today at the Baker High School Auditorium. Fifty-one elementary and middle school students from public, private and parochial schools competed in the contest.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 arrested for theft at Lucky’s Irish Pub

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested at Yester Oak Apartments Wednesday morning after taking property from someone at Lucky’s Irish Pub, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the apartments at 3:50 a.m. in reference to a theft complaint and located the subject involved upon arrival.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

City of Daphne brightening the dark spots on the highway

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The city of Daphne is trying to make its roads safer for drivers—especially on Highway 98. Outdated and hard to find fixtures have Daphne city leaders thinking in a new way. If you haven't noticed lately, things are getting brighter in Daphne. The city...
DAPHNE, AL

