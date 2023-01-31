ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Commodores Drop Contest at Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Hayley Frank finished with 25 points and seven rebounds to lift Missouri to an 86-69 win over Vanderbilt women’s basketball Thursday at Mizzou Arena. Ciaja Harbison led all scorers with 26 points while adding five steals and four assists to pace the Commodores (10-13, 1-8 SEC). Marnelle Garraud contributed 13 points while making 3 of 5 3-point attempts, Sacha Washington posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Ryanne Allen added nine points, four rebounds and three assists without a turnover for Vandy.
Doubleheader on Deck for the Dores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt men’s tennis will open home play on Saturday, hosting Princeton at 11 a.m. and Tennessee State at 3:30 p.m. The Dores will be looking for their first win of the season, having dropped both matches last weekend at ITA Kickoff in Los Angeles. Ivy...
Home to Face the Rebels

Vanderbilt returns home to host Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon. The Commodores beat Ole Miss last season in Oxford by a 63-61 final score behind a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds from Jordan Wright. Vandy is 7-5 in home games this season. Ole Miss is 1-5 in true...
Barr Named To SEC Leadership Council

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt football’s Ethan Barr will join the Southeastern Conference Football Leadership Council, which consists of one football student-athlete from each of the SEC’s 14 universities. The group will convene for its annual meeting at the SEC offices in Birmingham Friday and Saturday. Agenda items...
Florida Upsets Tennessee: What It Means For Alabama

The Florida Gators pulled off a stunning upset of the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday night in Gainesville behind a strong start and a stifling defensive effort. Coli Castleton led the way with 20 points for the Gators, while Kyle Lofton added 14 of his own. Florida did not allow a single Tennessee player to score more than 15 points on the evening, holding all but one Volunteer to 11 points or less.
Preseason All-America

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bri Gross is an ILWomen Preseason All-American for the second consecutive season the organization announced Friday. Just days after being named preseason All-American Athletic Conference, the fifth-year senior midfielder earns an honorable mention spot on the preseason All-America team from ILWomen. The fifth-year senior received honorable...
Dores Finalize Signing Class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt football and head coach Clark Lea put the finishing touches on the 2023 signing class Wednesday, inking Bryan Longwell and Josh Palmer to National Letters of Intent. Longwell is a three-star linebacker from Nashville’s Lipscomb Academy. Palmer is a three-star tight end hailing from Montgomery...
Nate Oats Receives Massive Contract Extension

While progress may have slowed on the construction of a new stadium for the Alabama men's basketball program, the University demonstrated Thursday that it is in no way shying away from investing in its fastest-growing sport. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats became set to receive a huge contract extension...
SEC Announces 2023 Women’s Legends Class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Vanderbilt women’s basketball student-athlete Michelle Palmisano will be recognized as part of the SEC’s 2023 Women’s Legends Class it was announced on Wednesday by the league office. A three-year letterwinner, Palmisano helped the Commodores advance to the NCAA Sweet 16 each season...
Ballard Named Newcomer of the Month Again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For the second time this season, Alyssa Ballard has been honored with a Southland Bowling League award. Ballard, on Friday, was named the league’s Newcomer of the Month for her performances in January. She was also tabbed the Newcomer (and Bowler) of the Month for November.
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!

Brace yourselves - February 2nd is Groundhog Day! Here come the yearly articles and social media posts looking to the lowly groundhog to predict the arrival of spring. You've probably heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog in Pennsylvania - but here in Alabama, we have Birmingham Bill of the Birmingham, Alabama Zoo. We also have lots of other folklore weather predictions here in the south: wooly bears, hornet's nests, and persimmon seeds - just to name a few. But exactly how well do these time honored predictions work? Can you really use them to make long term weather predictions? Let's take a look and see...
