Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Related
vucommodores.com
Commodores Drop Contest at Mizzou
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Hayley Frank finished with 25 points and seven rebounds to lift Missouri to an 86-69 win over Vanderbilt women’s basketball Thursday at Mizzou Arena. Ciaja Harbison led all scorers with 26 points while adding five steals and four assists to pace the Commodores (10-13, 1-8 SEC). Marnelle Garraud contributed 13 points while making 3 of 5 3-point attempts, Sacha Washington posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Ryanne Allen added nine points, four rebounds and three assists without a turnover for Vandy.
vucommodores.com
Doubleheader on Deck for the Dores
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt men’s tennis will open home play on Saturday, hosting Princeton at 11 a.m. and Tennessee State at 3:30 p.m. The Dores will be looking for their first win of the season, having dropped both matches last weekend at ITA Kickoff in Los Angeles. Ivy...
vucommodores.com
Home to Face the Rebels
Vanderbilt returns home to host Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon. The Commodores beat Ole Miss last season in Oxford by a 63-61 final score behind a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds from Jordan Wright. Vandy is 7-5 in home games this season. Ole Miss is 1-5 in true...
vucommodores.com
Barr Named To SEC Leadership Council
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt football’s Ethan Barr will join the Southeastern Conference Football Leadership Council, which consists of one football student-athlete from each of the SEC’s 14 universities. The group will convene for its annual meeting at the SEC offices in Birmingham Friday and Saturday. Agenda items...
Florida Upsets Tennessee: What It Means For Alabama
The Florida Gators pulled off a stunning upset of the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday night in Gainesville behind a strong start and a stifling defensive effort. Coli Castleton led the way with 20 points for the Gators, while Kyle Lofton added 14 of his own. Florida did not allow a single Tennessee player to score more than 15 points on the evening, holding all but one Volunteer to 11 points or less.
vucommodores.com
Preseason All-America
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bri Gross is an ILWomen Preseason All-American for the second consecutive season the organization announced Friday. Just days after being named preseason All-American Athletic Conference, the fifth-year senior midfielder earns an honorable mention spot on the preseason All-America team from ILWomen. The fifth-year senior received honorable...
vucommodores.com
Dores Finalize Signing Class
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt football and head coach Clark Lea put the finishing touches on the 2023 signing class Wednesday, inking Bryan Longwell and Josh Palmer to National Letters of Intent. Longwell is a three-star linebacker from Nashville’s Lipscomb Academy. Palmer is a three-star tight end hailing from Montgomery...
Nate Oats Receives Massive Contract Extension
While progress may have slowed on the construction of a new stadium for the Alabama men's basketball program, the University demonstrated Thursday that it is in no way shying away from investing in its fastest-growing sport. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats became set to receive a huge contract extension...
vucommodores.com
SEC Announces 2023 Women’s Legends Class
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Vanderbilt women’s basketball student-athlete Michelle Palmisano will be recognized as part of the SEC’s 2023 Women’s Legends Class it was announced on Wednesday by the league office. A three-year letterwinner, Palmisano helped the Commodores advance to the NCAA Sweet 16 each season...
vucommodores.com
Ballard Named Newcomer of the Month Again
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For the second time this season, Alyssa Ballard has been honored with a Southland Bowling League award. Ballard, on Friday, was named the league’s Newcomer of the Month for her performances in January. She was also tabbed the Newcomer (and Bowler) of the Month for November.
Inmate release conflict, Britt’s assignments, Tide finances: Down in Alabama
OK, campers. Rise and shine. And don’t forget to listen to today’s report. At least one member of the Alabama state legislature wants to tap the brakes on the early release of inmates that started this week. U.S. Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama is following her predecessor and...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!
Brace yourselves - February 2nd is Groundhog Day! Here come the yearly articles and social media posts looking to the lowly groundhog to predict the arrival of spring. You've probably heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog in Pennsylvania - but here in Alabama, we have Birmingham Bill of the Birmingham, Alabama Zoo. We also have lots of other folklore weather predictions here in the south: wooly bears, hornet's nests, and persimmon seeds - just to name a few. But exactly how well do these time honored predictions work? Can you really use them to make long term weather predictions? Let's take a look and see...
DNA links violent Alabama rapes to deceased New Mexico musician, decades after crimes committed
Alabama criminal investigators said Thursday they have linked two violent rapes in Alabama both decades old to a now deceased New Mexico musician who seemed to live a double life. Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit investigators say the DNA recovered from two Tuscaloosa rapes, one in 1991 and another in...
New movie being shot in Birmingham
The filming for a new movie started in Birmingham and several surrounding cities on Monday.
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
wbrc.com
AAA Alabama says gas prices will continue to tick up, could near $4 by Memorial Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gas prices are on the upswing again with AAA Alabama reporting that the state average is $3.29 a gallon, but it’s a bit higher in our area. With the state average up 2 cents from a week ago, and 35 cents from a month ago, AAA said our spring spike came early.
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
Wow! Alabama Tik Tok Video Viral After Calling Out School System
A recent video on Tik Tok is causing quite a stir in the Yellowhammer state. The Tik Tok video created by LaurenPCRNA, addresses Hoover City Schools and their cancelation of an award-winning black children's book author's visit to a few elementary schools. "Hoover City Schools scheduled a black author to...
Parkside patrons, locals mourn death of Birmingham’s ‘coolest cat,’ Tab
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — When Christy Eubank moved to Birmingham from Charlotte a few years back, the pandemic lockdown kept her from getting acquainted with the Magic City as quickly as she’d have liked. But last summer, after Eubank had joined a social group and began getting out more, she finally met someone who truly […]
Comments / 0