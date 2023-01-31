Read full article on original website
buttesports.com
No. 15 Bulldogs Overpower Orediggers 71-47
BUTTE, Mont. – The Montana Tech women’s basketball team struggled on offense and the No. 15 Montana Western Bulldogs ran away with a 71-47 victory. The Orediggers (7-14, 3-8) dropped their third game of the season to the Bulldogs (21-3, 9-2) who won their fourth straight game. Tech...
buttesports.com
Orediggers Bury the Bulldogs 86-61
BUTTE, Mont. – No. 12 Montana Tech got the upper hand on their home court and settled the season series with Montana Western with an 86-61 victory. The Orediggers finish the conference series up 2-1 against the Bulldogs (8-16, 3-8) while handing them their sixth straight loss. Western opened...
buttesports.com
Butte boys are staying home, Stenson and Tierney sign with Tech
Zach Tierney and Jace Stenson signed their letter of intent today to play football at Montana Tech. (Photo by Butte Sports.) Two more Butte boys are staying home to play football for another 4 years, Bulldog teammates Zach Tierney and Jace Stenson will be joining forces on the gridiron at Montana Tech.
Helena, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
buttesports.com
Lady Bulldogs overpower Lady Maroons in the Mining City Championship
Cadence Graham knocks down a triple against Butte Central Tuesday night. (Photo by John Robbins Butte Sports.) Butte High Lady Bulldogs 62, Butte Central Lady Maroons 32. Butte has always been about hometown spirit, regardless of whether you bleed purple or you bleed maroon. However, there are only two days of the year that can separate households and bring heated tensions across the city of Butte. The first day is the Cat-Griz game, also known as the Brawl of the Wild. The second day is the historic Mining City Championship basketball game between the Butte High Bulldogs and the Butte Central Maroons.
buttesports.com
Hot-shooting Maroons singe Bulldog boys
Jack Keeley Knocks down a corner 3 ball Tuesday. (Photo By John Robbins Butte Sports. The arena finally felt like home for both teams and their supporters. Class AA Butte High and Class A Butte Central both had the homecourt advantage Tuesday night as the Butte Civic Center re-opened to public activity with the nonconference city high school basketball championships.
Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy
A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
thenugget.net
500 Students Fewer- The Lost Enrollment of Helena High
How has Helena High managed to lose more than 500 students and over $4.4 million in just four years? Why have classes been cut? What has caused this? Opening a new high school in East Helena is one of the major causes of this substantial drop in student enrollment at Helena High.
newscenter1.tv
4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana
BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution
Montanans packed the rotunda at the state Capitol on Wednesday calling for lawmakers to “keep their hands off” the state Constitution — in part, they said, because Republican legislators this session have so far requested as many amendment proposals as have been referred to voters over the past 50 years. “To make America great again […] The post Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Suspected Homicide At Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge
This just in from the Montana Department of Corrections:. The Montana Department of Corrections has announced they have begun an investigation of a suspected homicide of an inmate at Montana State Prison, in collaboration with the Powell County Sheriff's Office. It has been announced that Todd Fisher, 49, was pronounced...
montanarightnow.com
I-90 closed in both directions near Drummond
Detours are in place on I-90 near Drummond after a multi-vehicle crash. Montana Highway Patrol is reporting eastbound traffic is detoured at MM138 and westbound traffic is being detoured at Drummond. I-90 will remain closed to traffic as multiple ambulances and first responders are traveling to the scene. As of...
NBCMontana
Lawmakers hear bill giving health care providers choice to opt out
HELENA, Mont. — As the fifth week of the Montana legislative session gets underway, another health care bill is getting major attention, this time on the House side. House Bill 303 gives medical practitioners, institutions and payers the freedom to decline certain actions based on their conscience. At its core, that’s what proponents say the bill -- nicknamed the “Med Act” -- which had a hearing in the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, is about. The bill’s sponsor says it is about the procedure, not the person, who may have religious, moral or ethical objections.
montanarightnow.com
Helena man suspected in threat to damage Helena Public Schools building with pipe bombs arraigned on charges
GREAT FALLS — A Helena man accused of attempting to damage a Helena Public Schools building with pipe bombs was arraigned today on federal charges, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Logan Sea Pallister, 24, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with attempted property damage by use of...
