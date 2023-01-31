Cadence Graham knocks down a triple against Butte Central Tuesday night. (Photo by John Robbins Butte Sports.) Butte High Lady Bulldogs 62, Butte Central Lady Maroons 32. Butte has always been about hometown spirit, regardless of whether you bleed purple or you bleed maroon. However, there are only two days of the year that can separate households and bring heated tensions across the city of Butte. The first day is the Cat-Griz game, also known as the Brawl of the Wild. The second day is the historic Mining City Championship basketball game between the Butte High Bulldogs and the Butte Central Maroons.

