When will my neighborhood be clear of ice?
The main roads are clear, but neighborhoods are suffering the most when it comes to ice on the roads.
Vehicle hit by train in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police respond to a vehicle hit by a train on Feb. 2 at the southbound exit ramp of Interstate 540 and Highway 71.
OG&E crews preparing for possible power outages
FORT SMITH, Ark. — OG&E crews were sent out across the River Valley, working ahead of time to prevent possible widespread power outages from the expected storm. "When you have ice and then you have wind, that's when we're going to run into trouble and people could be without service," Eddie Lee Herndon, community affairs manager for OG&E, said.
Road crews in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley give update on conditions
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas road crews have continued to treat streets and highways while seeing a final round of sleet and freezing rain in the River Valley. The Arkansas Department of Transportation's focus has shifted primarily to the River Valley and central Arkansas. Sebastian County:. Sebastian County officials...
Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays
ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
Arkansas food banks face challenge posed by winter weather
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The winter weather posed a challenge for Arkansas food banks. The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank opened back up Thursday for the first time this week. Kent Eikenberry, food bank CEO, said some of the volunteer pantries they work with had trouble getting food deliveries. He said the NWA Food Bank was able to help people who came directly to the facility.
Washington County woman found dead in ravine after search
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — A Washington County woman was found dead in a ravine after she went missing while searching for scrap metal, Kelly Cantrell, the sheriff's department spokesperson, said. Teena Doyle went looking for scrap metal and didn't return. Her family reported her as a missing person and...
City trash and recycling services suspended Thursday, early-week collections will be picked up next week
Might as well roll that trash can back up the driveway this week. Or let it sit the curb for another week. Your choice. City of Fayetteville officials today announced that trash and recycling services would be suspended on Thursday, and the uncollected routes originally scheduled Monday-Thursday would be picked up next week due to slick road conditions resulting from this week’s winter weather.
Icy conditions keep first responders, road crews busy
Tuesday, Jan. 31 will be another day of dangerous travel conditions in the River Valley and in Northwest Arkansas.
River Valley churches on standby to serve as warming centers
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Churches in Sebastian County are on standby to serve as warming centers if needed. "We have multiple municipalities, such as Hackett. Communications will be out to the Lavaca area but also Greenwood and Mansfield, and of course, in between Mansfield and Greenwood in Witcherville," Travis Cooper with Sebastian County Emergency Management said.
Multiple injuries reported in Fort Smith accident
Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident with multiple injuries Friday morning.
Fort Smith postpones trash services
The city of Fort Smith postpones trash collection services for Jan. 31.
Clarksville, Arkansas wreck kills 2 people
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A wreck in Clarksville, Arkansas, killed two people Thursday morning. Jeromy Ross, 46, and Katie Jo Ross, 39, both of Hartman, were in a 2021 Chevrolet on the wet County Road 2250, according to a preliminary police report. The Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop...
Treacherous travel on ice-covered roads
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight ice storm caused traffic troubles for thousands of motorists Tuesday across Region 8. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, virtually every road and highway in the northern half of the state, from Bentonville to Blytheville, was covered with ice. Before the sun rose...
Update on tonight's refreeze
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee has an update on tonight's refreeze and a look at how much we could warm up going into the weekend.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is...
Springdale, Fayetteville, Rogers move to AMI Day for Thursday
Thursday, many students in Northwest Arkansas will stay home for a fourth consecutive day. Roads across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley have been iced-over since Monday. Another round of freezing rain and sleet is expected to hit the area Wednesday night into Thursday. Springdale, Fayetteville and Rogers were among...
Where the worst of the ice will be
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says there's encouraging news for parts of the area with the ice coming in tonight. Where the worst of the ice will be and when it finally moves out.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley...
Many Northwest Arkansas schools move to AMI day Friday
ROGERS, Ark. — Thousands of students in Northwest Arkansas will spend a fifth straight day at home. Ice on the roads is expected to melt some on Thursday, but a refreeze is expected overnight. Springdale, Fayetteville, Rogers, Farmington and Siloam Springs are among the school districts in Northwest Arkansas...
Deadly shooting at home in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A man in Fort Smith shot and killed an intruder early Friday morning, according to Aric Mitchell, a police department spokesperson. A 29-year-old man carrying a knife broke into the home, Mitchell said. The homeowner shot him in the abdomen, killing him. The homeowner was...
VIDEO: Icy roads cause wrecks in River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Cars appeared to crash into each other and into a fire truck on the icy I-540 Monday morning.Follow this link to learn more about the road conditions. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is imported from Twitter....
