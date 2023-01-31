Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
Balancing the budget vs. maintaining public safety: Cleveland Mayor proposes cutting 142 police officer positionsEdy ZooCleveland, OH
Baseball Icon DiesOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Cigarette theft suspects break into Cleveland business, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of cigarette thieves broke into a business on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. The suspects broke into the business at West 56th Street and Clark Avenue at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to...
Argument leads to police presence in Youngstown
Several police cars were in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Lake Drive just after 5 p.m. Thursday.
cleveland19.com
Akron teen arrested following Facebook Marketplace robbery, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old Akron boy was arrested after a Facebook Marketplace robbery on Thursday, according to an Akron Police Department news release. Police say officers arrived at the 1200 block of Kenmore Boulevard around 11:50 a.m. for a robbery. According to the victim, he arranged to sell...
Suspect wanted on 12 charges extradited back to Ohio
According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Shelby Preslar was extradited back to Ohio by two deputies from Mercer County Sheriff's Office from Wake County, North Carolina.
FBI searches house in Trumbull County
The FBI conducted a raid in Cortland Friday morning.
Fight breaks out when delivery man asks package recipient for identification: University Heights Police Blotter
At 4:50 p.m. Jan. 26, it was reported that a man, 29, had delivered a package to a Traymore Road home and needed proof of identity from the resident. Legal identification was not shown and a physical altercation ensued. The delivery man did not sustain an injury, but his glasses...
cleveland19.com
3 Cleveland teens surrender to Fairview Park police after chase
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Cleveland teenagers surrendered to Fairview Park police after a car chase early Thursday morning, according to a Fairview Park Police Department press release. At 4:55 a.m. three boys were seen running between cars in the 200 West Apartments parking lot, according to the report.
cleveland19.com
Suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment building, steals packages, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into an apartment building and stole several packages is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The crime happened in the area of West 105th Street and Lake Avenue on Jan. 23, according to police. Take a...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights officials identify driver accused in deadly hit-skip
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights officials said a 66-year-old man is dead after being injured in a hit-skip crash. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as David Eisler of Cleveland Heights. According to city officials, a 55-year-old man fled the scene after hitting Eisler as...
cleveland19.com
Man arrested in Florida in connection to murder of woman found in Shaker Heights apartment
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said late Thursday night a man was arrested in connection to the death of a woman found in a Shaker Heights apartment. Officers arrived at the building in the 3500 block of Tolland Road early Tuesday night when they discovered the body. Both the...
cleveland19.com
FUGITIVES: Brothers wanted for allegedly using gun in Cleveland apartment robbery
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Eddie and Marvin Porter are wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for their alleged roll in an armed robbery in June of 2021. According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, the pair knocked on an apartment door and used to gun to try and rob the victims.
cleveland19.com
Portage County traffic stop finds suspected Khat, $5,600 cash
FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Freedom Township traffic stop led to deputies finding suspected Khat and thousands of dollars in cash, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The traffic stop was conducted by deputies with the P.A.C.E. Unit for misdemeanor violations on I-80 on Jan. 31, according to...
Suspect arrested in Shaker Heights woman’s murder: I-Team
Shaker Heights police confirm to the FOX 8 I-Team that a woman’s body was found inside an apartment Tuesday evening.
cleveland19.com
Man breaks into Jubilee Donuts, steals cash from register, Akron Police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of forcing his way into Jubilee Donuts and stealing cash from the register is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The break in and theft happened at 2126 S. Main St. around 5 p.m. on Jan. 15,...
cleveland19.com
Suspect strikes Akron home with gunfire after shooting at man, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a suspect who shot at a 22-year-old man and struck an occupied home with gunfire during a shooting, according to a news release. Police say a 22-year-old man reported that an unknown suspect shot at him while exiting a residence in...
Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 2, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
cleveland19.com
2 men convicted of human trafficking at Cleveland RTA station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in connection with a human trafficking incident at a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) station in April 2022. <. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Sean Simpkins, 40, and David McCord, 44, assaulted...
cleveland19.com
Man robs bank inside Canton Giant Eagle
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A bank robber held up the Huntington Bank inside the Canton Giant Eagle Wednesday afternoon. Canton police were called to the bank in the 600 block of Raff Road S.W. around 12:30 p.m. Bank employees told police the suspect handed the teller a note demanding...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest Lorain man wanted for multiple crimes
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Team arrested a 42-year-old Lorain man early Wednesday after what the U.S. Marshals said was a series of “escalating crimes of violence.”. Randy Palos was taken into custody without incident in the area of E. 33rd...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man found guilty in 2 shootings, 1 deadly, sentenced on Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Harold Williams was found guilty on all charges in connection with a murder outside a pizza on Cleveland’s West Side, and a gas station shooting and was sentenced on Friday. Judge Emily Hagan sentenced Williams to life in prison with the possibility of parole in...
Comments / 5