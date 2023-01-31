Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Washington issues enforcement order against Yakima Training Center contamination
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Washington Department of Ecology has issued an enforcement order that requires the U.S. Army’s Yakima Training Center to clean up their contaminated sites. The training center is known to have dozens of sites contaminated by chemical spills and toxic waste, including some that have...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima, Walla Walla projects receive Pacific Power grants
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Pacific Power Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, is donating more than $164,000 in new grant funding to support organizations committed to community enhancement and environmental respect. Three projects in Yakima County and two in Walla Walla will be receiving $27,500 each. “We are inspired by...
FOX 11 and 41
Shop full of boats and jet skis burns in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima fire crews responded to a large shop that was burning behind a home around 12:10 a.m. on February 3. The large shop was behind a home on the 600 block of West Washington Ave. According to the Yakima Fire Department the shop was full of boats, jet skis and vehicles that were all burning.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima County gets $168K grant for recreation planning
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office has awarded more than $2 million in grants to help diverse, urban neighborhoods and rural communities plan for outdoor recreation facilities. The grants were awarded to 21 different organizations in 15 counties and ranged from $35,000 to $250,000. Yakima County will...
KIMA TV
Early morning fire leaves Yakima machine shop in shambles
YAKIMA, Wash. -- An early morning fire left a Yakima machine shop in shambles, according to a post from Yakima Firefighters IAFF Local 469. Fire crews say they responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of West Washington. They say the fire quickly spread throughout the shop, Marvin...
FOX 11 and 41
Cerna Sr.’s leave adds new wrinkle to Cerna family investigation
TOPPENISH, Wash. -John Cerna Senior’s non-disciplinary leave, as announced by the Toppenish School District, is the latest wrinkle added to the Cerna family’s investigation, dating back to September of 2019. The Washington State Auditor’s Office began an audit on the school district on September 1, 2019, and ran...
City Officials Hope New Regional Airport Lands in Yakima
Washington State officials are in the process of searching for the location of a new regional airport to be built in the future. Yakima City officials are hoping they land in the valley. In January the Yakima City Council sent a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation asking for YKM to be considered as the new airport location.
FOX 11 and 41
Toppenish Superintendent John Cerna placed on non-disciplinary leave
TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Toppenish School Board decided to place Superintendent John Cerna on non-disciplinary leave during an ongoing investigation, according to a letter from Acting Superintendent Shawn Myers. He reports that no further details can be released regarding the investigation at this time. “This decision by the Toppenish...
KIMA TV
YPD shares surveillance photos of alleged firearm burglary suspect
YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect who allegedly stole multiple firearms. Police shared on their Facebook photos of the suspect. He is seen in what looks to be a ski mask, covering everything but his eyes. YPD...
KIMA TV
Reward for information on a 2022 homicide at the Yakima Inn increases to $3,000
YAKIMA -- The reward for information leading to the arrest of a person who shot and killed a man at the Yakima Inn last years has now been increased to $3,000. Around 10pm on January 11, 2022, investigators say a red colored SUV pulled into a parking spot in front of room 22 where 38-year-old Clayton Brown Jr. was staying.
kpq.com
Three Building Fires, One Death Inside 13 Hours In Wenatchee Valley
There were a total of three building fires in less than 13 hours between Tuesday afternoon and overnight Wednesday morning in the Wenatchee area. One person is dead from a fire at mobile home park in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Wenatchee Valley Fire crews were called to...
‘Too close, too big.’ Strong opposition for huge Tri-Cities wind farm, despite jobs
“They are a blight and an eyesore on our beautiful hills,” said one Tri-Cities native.
30-year-old Yakima man sentenced to ten years imprisonment
Yakima, Washington – Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that James Skahan-Lowe, age 30, was sentenced today after having pleaded guilty on November 1, 2022, to Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. Chief United States District Judge Stanley A. Bastian sentenced Skahan-Lowe to a 10-year term of imprisonment, to be followed by a 5-year term of court supervision after he is released from federal prison.
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING: 15-year-old in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for public assistance finding 15-year-old Zain Chapman-Pratt. The teenager is considered a runaway juvenile, according to YPD. Chapman-Pratt is described as about 5'10" and about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should...
yaktrinews.com
The Range advocates for firearms training after deadly Yakima Circle K shooting
YAKIMA, Wash. — In the aftermath of the Yakima Circle K shooting that left three dead, some lawmakers have called for more firearms regulations, but staff at The Range don’t believe more legislation is the answer to preventing further violence. Austin Harlan, owner of The Range, said bills...
Low cost citizenship clinic planned in Yakima on Feb. 4
La Casa Hogar, a local nonprofit that supports Latina families, is planning several citizenship clinics this year, and the first is on Saturday, from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at St. Michael’s Church in Yakima. The clinic is an opportunity for community members interested in naturalization to...
FOX 11 and 41
Cattle drive to slow Yakima River Canyon traffic
YAKIMA, Wash.- The annual Yakima River Canyon cattle drive is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cattle drive starts near the Roza recreational site and will cover six miles through the canyon to the Eaton Ranch. The drive will take up one whole lane of SR 821 through the canyon.
FOX 11 and 41
Inslee appoints lower valley native to Yakima County Superior Court
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) announced January 30 he’s appointing Jared A. Boswell to the Yakima County Superior Court following the retirement of Judge David Elofson. Elofson is retiring in the first week of February, according to the press release from Inslee’s office. Inslee is appointing...
yaktrinews.com
Tragedies like Yakima Circle K shooting may fall through legislative cracks
YAKIMA, Wash. — Three people just going about their day were shot dead at a Yakima Circle K on Tuesday because they were just in the wrong place at the wrong time. Lawmakers responded with thoughts and prayers, but that’s not enough for the victims’ loved ones, including Monique Ramos, who lost her uncle Roy Knoeb Jr. in the shooting.
FOX 11 and 41
Poll shows support from community for potential regional airport
YAKIMA, Wash. – The City of Yakima has received positive feedback from the community on the possibility of Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field becoming a regional airport. A poll of over 1,400 responses received an 83% “strongly support” rate. Another 69 responses “somewhat support” the regional airport, while...
