Yakima, WA

FOX 11 and 41

Yakima, Walla Walla projects receive Pacific Power grants

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Pacific Power Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, is donating more than $164,000 in new grant funding to support organizations committed to community enhancement and environmental respect. Three projects in Yakima County and two in Walla Walla will be receiving $27,500 each. “We are inspired by...
WALLA WALLA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Shop full of boats and jet skis burns in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima fire crews responded to a large shop that was burning behind a home around 12:10 a.m. on February 3. The large shop was behind a home on the 600 block of West Washington Ave. According to the Yakima Fire Department the shop was full of boats, jet skis and vehicles that were all burning.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima County gets $168K grant for recreation planning

OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office has awarded more than $2 million in grants to help diverse, urban neighborhoods and rural communities plan for outdoor recreation facilities. The grants were awarded to 21 different organizations in 15 counties and ranged from $35,000 to $250,000. Yakima County will...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Early morning fire leaves Yakima machine shop in shambles

YAKIMA, Wash. -- An early morning fire left a Yakima machine shop in shambles, according to a post from Yakima Firefighters IAFF Local 469. Fire crews say they responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of West Washington. They say the fire quickly spread throughout the shop, Marvin...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Cerna Sr.’s leave adds new wrinkle to Cerna family investigation

TOPPENISH, Wash. -John Cerna Senior’s non-disciplinary leave, as announced by the Toppenish School District, is the latest wrinkle added to the Cerna family’s investigation, dating back to September of 2019. The Washington State Auditor’s Office began an audit on the school district on September 1, 2019, and ran...
TOPPENISH, WA
94.5 KATS

City Officials Hope New Regional Airport Lands in Yakima

Washington State officials are in the process of searching for the location of a new regional airport to be built in the future. Yakima City officials are hoping they land in the valley. In January the Yakima City Council sent a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation asking for YKM to be considered as the new airport location.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Toppenish Superintendent John Cerna placed on non-disciplinary leave

TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Toppenish School Board decided to place Superintendent John Cerna on non-disciplinary leave during an ongoing investigation, according to a letter from Acting Superintendent Shawn Myers. He reports that no further details can be released regarding the investigation at this time. “This decision by the Toppenish...
TOPPENISH, WA
KIMA TV

YPD shares surveillance photos of alleged firearm burglary suspect

YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect who allegedly stole multiple firearms. Police shared on their Facebook photos of the suspect. He is seen in what looks to be a ski mask, covering everything but his eyes. YPD...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Reward for information on a 2022 homicide at the Yakima Inn increases to $3,000

YAKIMA -- The reward for information leading to the arrest of a person who shot and killed a man at the Yakima Inn last years has now been increased to $3,000. Around 10pm on January 11, 2022, investigators say a red colored SUV pulled into a parking spot in front of room 22 where 38-year-old Clayton Brown Jr. was staying.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Three Building Fires, One Death Inside 13 Hours In Wenatchee Valley

There were a total of three building fires in less than 13 hours between Tuesday afternoon and overnight Wednesday morning in the Wenatchee area. One person is dead from a fire at mobile home park in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Wenatchee Valley Fire crews were called to...
WENATCHEE, WA
Big Country News

30-year-old Yakima man sentenced to ten years imprisonment

Yakima, Washington – Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that James Skahan-Lowe, age 30, was sentenced today after having pleaded guilty on November 1, 2022, to Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. Chief United States District Judge Stanley A. Bastian sentenced Skahan-Lowe to a 10-year term of imprisonment, to be followed by a 5-year term of court supervision after he is released from federal prison.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

MISSING: 15-year-old in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for public assistance finding 15-year-old Zain Chapman-Pratt. The teenager is considered a runaway juvenile, according to YPD. Chapman-Pratt is described as about 5'10" and about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should...
YAKIMA, WA
Big Country News

Low cost citizenship clinic planned in Yakima on Feb. 4

La Casa Hogar, a local nonprofit that supports Latina families, is planning several citizenship clinics this year, and the first is on Saturday, from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at St. Michael’s Church in Yakima. The clinic is an opportunity for community members interested in naturalization to...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Cattle drive to slow Yakima River Canyon traffic

YAKIMA, Wash.- The annual Yakima River Canyon cattle drive is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cattle drive starts near the Roza recreational site and will cover six miles through the canyon to the Eaton Ranch. The drive will take up one whole lane of SR 821 through the canyon.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Inslee appoints lower valley native to Yakima County Superior Court

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) announced January 30 he’s appointing Jared A. Boswell to the Yakima County Superior Court following the retirement of Judge David Elofson. Elofson is retiring in the first week of February, according to the press release from Inslee’s office. Inslee is appointing...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
yaktrinews.com

Tragedies like Yakima Circle K shooting may fall through legislative cracks

YAKIMA, Wash. — Three people just going about their day were shot dead at a Yakima Circle K on Tuesday because they were just in the wrong place at the wrong time. Lawmakers responded with thoughts and prayers, but that’s not enough for the victims’ loved ones, including Monique Ramos, who lost her uncle Roy Knoeb Jr. in the shooting.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Poll shows support from community for potential regional airport

YAKIMA, Wash. – The City of Yakima has received positive feedback from the community on the possibility of Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field becoming a regional airport. A poll of over 1,400 responses received an 83% “strongly support” rate. Another 69 responses “somewhat support” the regional airport, while...
YAKIMA, WA

