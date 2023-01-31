ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WGME

One year later, support for Ukraine polarizes Americans

(TND) — Americans are more polarized in their support for Ukraine as we near the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion. And more Americans are now saying that we’re giving too much aid to Ukraine, according to a new survey from the Pew Research Center. But Americans overall remain...
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024

The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
ValueWalk

Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
GEORGIA STATE
SheKnows

Melania Trump's Hairstylist Was Paid $132K for ‘Strategy Consulting’ Out of Donald Trump's Election Fund

With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, all eyes are on his Save America Political Action Committee and how they are spending those funds. One curious line item that was noted involves not the 45th president, but former First Lady Melania Trump. The PAC’s 2022 financial filing had eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting,” totaling $132,0000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. It’s an astronomical sum to do one head of hair, especially when it flouts Federal Election Commission regulations. The FEC “does not allow candidate committees,...
WGME

Sen. Collins urges compromise in debt ceiling crisis

PORTLAND (WGME) -- On Capitol Hill, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are preparing for their face-to-face meeting over the debt ceiling crisis. Biden is calling on Republicans to fully commit to not putting the nation in default no matter what, while McCarthy is demanding spending cuts in exchange for any debt increase.
MAINE STATE

