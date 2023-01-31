ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Proposed bill would give physician assistants more leeway in treating patients

By Amy Wadas
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36RCxO_0kWuAMq500

DENVER — Colorado legislators hope 2023 is the year they can provide physician assistants (PA) more leeway when it comes to treating patients.

Supporters say the goal is more accessible care.

“I know at this point in my life, I cannot afford another child,” said Heather Sisenstein, a single mom to a 7-year-old daughter.

Sisenstein has been receiving care for years from a PA she’s grown to love in the rural, southeastern Colorado town of Lamar. She went to her doctor to get an intrauterine device (IUD) for birth control.

“Unfortunately at that time, she was not able to do so,” Sisenstein explained. “Her previous supervisor was stepping out, and somebody else was now her supervisor who did not have the certification or knowledge to do that."

She found another doctor who could, but it isn't covered through insurance. Her only option was to travel to Pueblo several times, which is a two-hour drive each way.

“Thank goodness I was able to get that taken care of over the summer, otherwise I would have been pulling my child out of school for that,” said Sisenstein.

She will still have to go back for a check-up once a year.

It's people like Sisenstein who state Senator Cleave Simpson, R - Alamosa, wants to help.

“Part of my rural district have lost population in the last decade,” said Simpson. “Part of that then drives access to doctors, that direct supervision out, and makes life complicated for my constituencies and my physician assistants providing quality, affordable healthcare to them.”

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), there are currently no physicians or PAs practicing in Cheyenne, Costilla, Crowley, Jackson, Mineral and San Juan counties. There's not a single PA in Bent, Custer and Phillips counties, and no physicians in Hinsdale, Kiowa and Washington counties.

Simpson and state Senator Faith Winter, D - Westminster, are co-sponsoring Senate Bill 23-083 , which, if passed, would allow physician assistants to do more.

“This is about allowing physicians assistants to provide care they’ve been trained to do through collaborative agreements that make sense in our current health care setting,” said Winter.

Right now, PAs can prescribe medications, including controlled substances, and diagnose and manage conditions, but they must be under the supervision of a physician. SB 23-083 would allow them to eventually practice without that supervision.

“This bill requires 3,000 hours of supervised training. And if they’re changing what their practice is, if they’re learning an additional skill, it’s an additional 3,000 hours,” said Winter.

This is not the first time a bill of this nature has been introduced in the Colorado legislature. The topic was first introduced in 2021, then again in 2022.

“We’re making it explicitly clear this year that they cannot be majority owner in any practice, which means they cannot run their own practice without a physician,” said Winter.

Lawmakers hope third time's the charm.

“We’re really trying to improve access to all Coloradans,” said Denver-based physician assistant Ron Rasis.

The American Academy of Physician Assistants says 17 states and the District of Columbia allow physician assistants to practice under collaboration rather than supervision. North Dakota, Utah and Wyoming do not require that collaborative agreement.

But not everyone is onboard with the legislation.

“I’m an ER nurse myself. I work with PAs on a daily basis, and I truly appreciate the work they do,” said state Senator Kyle Mullica, D - Northglenn. “When you look at physician assistants, that’s in their title. They’re a physician assistant, and they go to school to be generalists. They don’t go to school for specialties.”

That lack of specialty concerns Mullica, especially when it comes to patient safety.

“Collaboration is not oversight,” said Mullica. “What I’m interested in seeing is that oversight to make sure there is a backstop to make sure that we have that level of expertise when it comes to caring for our patients."

Mullica says he feels for patients who have to travel long distances for care, but thinks there are other ways to address the issue.

“I think that we need to have that conversation. Do we incorporate more telehealth for that oversight? Do we incorporate that maybe a PA doesn’t have to work under just one physician, they can work under a number of physicians and have those relationships?” he said.

Groups like the Colorado Medical Society (CMS) and the Colorado chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) both stressed the importance of physician-led care teams.

In a statement, Dr. Patrick Pevoto, CMS president, said, “Every day we see the benefits of those teams with our patients, including our valued work of physician assistants. While we have not seen language on a bill for 2023 and therefore don’t have a position, our hope is that together we can address the Colorado Association of Physician Assistants concerns.”

The Colorado ACEP said in a statement, “Teams led by board-certified emergency physicians are preferred by patients because they consistently deliver higher-quality, less costly care. Physician assistants are an integral part of physician-led teams, and we support simplifying the administrative requirements for oversight of PAs by physicians in Colorado.”

Sisenstein hopes this is the year for change so she can take that four-hour roundtrip journey off her already busy to-do list.

“It’s extremely frustrating to have to spend that expense to get healthcare. I would not call that affordable healthcare that’s for sure,” she said.

Editor's Note: Denver7 360 | In-Depth explores multiple sides of the topics that matter most to Coloradans, bringing in different perspectives so you can make up your own mind about the issues. To comment on this or other 360 In-Depth stories, email us at 360@TheDenverChannel.com or use this form . See more 360 | In-Depth stories here .

Comments / 4

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

House passes bill to address teacher shortage in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bill that could help tackle Colorado's education crisis is heading to the State Senate.  Colorado currently ranks 49th in the country for teacher pay, which education leaders say is leading to the crisis. Since 2020, thousands of teachers across the state have quit their jobs, with many leaving the field entirely. The post House passes bill to address teacher shortage in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Committee advances bill to let psychologists prescribe medications in Colorado

A Colorado legislative committee advanced a bill Wednesday that would allow licensed psychologists be certified to prescribe and administer psychotropic medications. Currently, if a psychologist providing therapy or counseling decides their patient needs medication such as antidepressants, they must refer the patient to a psychiatrist or medical doctor to get a prescription. But due to a lack of prescribers in Colorado, this process can take months to complete and forces patients to pay for care twice.
COLORADO STATE
Natasha Lovato

5 new Colorado laws in effect now

(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities

In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

‘They’re not gonna help you’: Why domestic violence survivors say they’re being failed by police and the ‘red flag’ law

Editor's Note: This story contains mentions of suicide and descriptions of violence. Sitting in the common room of her condo building in the Denver area, a woman recalled the moment that she decided to do something. Her partner, she said, had just threatened to take his own life — and then, chillingly, told her that he would shoot her too.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Bustang riders asked for feedback on proposed service expansion

The Colorado Department of Transportation wants feedback from Bustang riders on a proposal to expand the service to more customers. The proposed expansion will include more passenger service along I-25 between Fort Collins and Denver, between Colorado Springs and Denver and I-70 between Grand Junction and Denver. "Since launching in 2015, CDOT's Bustang Interregional Express bus service has been extremely successful and an asset to travelers and commuters alike," said CDOT Assistant Director for Transit Planning and Delivery Brian Metzger in a statement. "Demand for additional trips has spiked and we are conducting an on-board questionnaire to determine the best expansion options to facilitate the needs of Bustang riders. Feedback is incredibly valuable for this study." Passengers are being surveyed to see if increasing the number of trips would meet the anticipated demand of expansion. The questionnaire is available in English or Spanish and is activated when the Bustang rider logs onto the service's wifi. 
DENVER, CO
coloradonewsline.com

New Colorado water reuse rule said to be first of its kind in the country

Drinking water standards have been updated by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to improve water reuse regulation for consumption, the first regulation of its kind across the nation, the agency announced last week. While water providers have been able to direct potable reuse on their own, the...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Delayed medication delivery, unpredictable hours typify mail service woes in mountain communities

U.S. Reps. Joe Neguse and Brittany Pettersen of Colorado have both written to U.S. Postal Service leaders asking for a solution to mail delivery problems in rural Colorado communities as the service continues to struggle with staffing.  Neguse wrote to the USPS manager for the Colorado-Wyoming District, Jason McMahill, asking for alternative methods to pick […] The post Delayed medication delivery, unpredictable hours typify mail service woes in mountain communities appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
1310kfka.com

Credible complaints filed against CO judges spiking

Credible complaints against judges in Colorado are on the rise. The state’s Commission on Judicial Discipline, which investigates allegations of professional misconduct against judges, said it advanced four formal complaints against state judges that they found to have merit as many formal complaints as had been filed in the past 12 years, according to the Denver Post. Commission Vice-Chair David Prince believes more people are reporting allegations after a high-profile scandal involved top judicial officials. Public discipline of judges in Colorado is rare with just six judges facing any kind of repercussions since 2010. Read more at https://www.denverpost.com/.
COLORADO STATE
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy