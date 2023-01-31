Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Last round of wintry weather before Groundhog Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Cold sunshine filed in after a quick dusting of snow and ice wrapped up early Wednesday morning. Temperatures stayed chilly, but we at least saw some sunshine throughout the day. One last weak little wave will bring another round of wintry precipitation to parts...
Wave 3
Behind the Forecast: Winter’s impact on our car batteries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Summer heat’s impact on our vehicles may last into the winter months. Heat is more detrimental to our car batteries than cold. Batteries Plus explained that “in most cases, extreme heat all but kills the battery and then the added stress of the freezing temperatures finishes it off.”
thelevisalazer.com
Second Wave of Wintry Weather Moving Into Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 31, 2023) – A second wave of wintry weather with the potential for ice accumulation, creating slick roadways, is moving into Kentucky. The National Weather Service this afternoon issued a winter weather advisory for roughly the southern two-thirds of Kentucky, west to east from the Mississippi River to the Big Sandy.
Wave 3
Behind the Forecast: Does crazier weather equal more power outages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As our weather pattern becomes more active towards Spring, power outages become a significant concern. Weather-related events led to around 80% of major power outages in the United States between 2000 and 2021. The average annual number of weather-related power outages jumped 78% between 2011 and 2021 compared to the previous decade.
wdrb.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Find Out Who Gets What & How Much...
Another Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect until 10 AM Wednesday for the 10 counties along and south of the WK/BG parkways. Snow, sleet and freezing rain are all on the table yet again. Are you sick of winter? If so, we have a high temperature near 60 which we will show you on WDRB News at 10 & 11!
KFVS12
Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
wjhl.com
Winter Weather Advisories for tonight, freezing rain and snow for some
The Storm Team 11 Forecast: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia through 10 AM Wednesday. Clouds, fog and rain are forecast for the area tonight with a low of 35 degrees. The chance of rain is 70%. We could see some freezing rain over eastern Kentucky and also across Buchanan, Dickenson, Wise, Russell, Lee, Scott and Tazewell counites in southwest Virginia. Light icing will be possible in those areas along with the chance of some light snow overnight into the early morning hours with a slight chance of a light snowfall accumulation.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Final Round of Wintry Weather Tonight
A few slick bridges, overpasses, secondary roads, & front porches will remain this afternoon in the coldest locations. We’ll be dry for the next several hours. Most of the area will have temperatures that climb above freezing. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY REMAINS IN EFFECT INTO EARLY THURSDAY:. Believe it...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tonight: Another round of wintry weather on tap Tuesday night
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After an icy and dicey start to this Tuesday, areas of patchy drizzle continue this afternoon and could lead to additional slick spots and a glaze of ice for some, especially south and east. Temperatures remain cold for all of central and eastern Kentucky this afternoon with thermometers only in the 30s.
wymt.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: One more showery night before better weather in sight
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We still have one more system to get through later tonight before we are finally able to shut the door on the wet and wintry weather...for a few days at least!. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. We’re keeping an eye on another one of these disturbances that’s...
WATE
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
smokeybarn.com
Wintry Weather Mix Potential For Early This Week
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Multiple waves of precipitation are expected this work week with two instances of wintry weather possible according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. “This forecast will change! There’s quite a bit of uncertainty with the timing and area of impacts,...
14news.com
On alert for sleet and freezing rain Monday night, early Tuesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -January will end on a wintry note as sleet and freezing rain move into the Tri-State late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the southern half of the Tri-State tonight through Tuesday morning. Heaviest amounts will fall over Western Kentucky, where up to 2 tenths of an inch could accumulate...this would be enough to cause a few power outages and slick roads. Areas north of I-64 may not see any measurable precip with this event. Sharply colder air will move in Tuesday night as lows fall into the teens by Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday should recover into the middle 30s. Mainly dry for the rest of the week with temps climbing back into the 40s on Saturday and into the lower 50s on Sunday.
lakercountry.com
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
14news.com
Icy roads extend cancelations into Wednesday, crews work dozens of slide-offs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Icy roads have caused schools and businesses to close Tuesday, and corporations like the EVSC have also canceled Wednesday. Several slide-offs and crashes have been reported since Monday night. Sergeant Todd Ringle says when driving too fast under these conditions, slick spots can make it difficult...
Wave 3
‘Shelter-in-place’ advisory lifted, heavy police presence in Valley Station nieghborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a heavy police presence in the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department Twitter, the scene on Woodridge Lake Boulevard has been secured and the “shelter-in-place” advisory has been lifted. No other information is provided at...
'This is a game changer for us': Mother who lost her son weighs in as $21M heads to Louisville to improve road safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City and state leaders are celebrating a grant they say will save lives on Louisville's roads. The federal government has shelled out $21 million to improve 10 roads in the city known for traffic collisions and pedestrian fatalities. Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the grant Wednesday afternoon....
Wave 3
Heavy police presence in Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a heavy police presence in the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department Twitter, if you are already in the area in a home you are advised to shelter in place for the time being. No other information...
Winter weather advisory issued for Western Kentucky
Western Kentucky will be under a winter weather advisory from 3 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m Tuesday with the possibility of sleet, snow and ice. “Precipitation will start off as sleet/snow on the onset Monday evening before transitioning to mainly freezing ran through early Tuesday morning,” the National Weather Service states in its advisory.
