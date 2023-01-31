ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Behind the Forecast: Winter’s impact on our car batteries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Summer heat’s impact on our vehicles may last into the winter months. Heat is more detrimental to our car batteries than cold. Batteries Plus explained that “in most cases, extreme heat all but kills the battery and then the added stress of the freezing temperatures finishes it off.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Second Wave of Wintry Weather Moving Into Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 31, 2023) – A second wave of wintry weather with the potential for ice accumulation, creating slick roadways, is moving into Kentucky. The National Weather Service this afternoon issued a winter weather advisory for roughly the southern two-thirds of Kentucky, west to east from the Mississippi River to the Big Sandy.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Behind the Forecast: Does crazier weather equal more power outages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As our weather pattern becomes more active towards Spring, power outages become a significant concern. Weather-related events led to around 80% of major power outages in the United States between 2000 and 2021. The average annual number of weather-related power outages jumped 78% between 2011 and 2021 compared to the previous decade.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Find Out Who Gets What & How Much...

Another Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect until 10 AM Wednesday for the 10 counties along and south of the WK/BG parkways. Snow, sleet and freezing rain are all on the table yet again. Are you sick of winter? If so, we have a high temperature near 60 which we will show you on WDRB News at 10 & 11!
LOUISVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
wjhl.com

Winter Weather Advisories for tonight, freezing rain and snow for some

The Storm Team 11 Forecast: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia through 10 AM Wednesday. Clouds, fog and rain are forecast for the area tonight with a low of 35 degrees. The chance of rain is 70%. We could see some freezing rain over eastern Kentucky and also across Buchanan, Dickenson, Wise, Russell, Lee, Scott and Tazewell counites in southwest Virginia. Light icing will be possible in those areas along with the chance of some light snow overnight into the early morning hours with a slight chance of a light snowfall accumulation.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Final Round of Wintry Weather Tonight

A few slick bridges, overpasses, secondary roads, & front porches will remain this afternoon in the coldest locations. We’ll be dry for the next several hours. Most of the area will have temperatures that climb above freezing. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY REMAINS IN EFFECT INTO EARLY THURSDAY:. Believe it...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox56news.com

Kentucky weather tonight: Another round of wintry weather on tap Tuesday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After an icy and dicey start to this Tuesday, areas of patchy drizzle continue this afternoon and could lead to additional slick spots and a glaze of ice for some, especially south and east. Temperatures remain cold for all of central and eastern Kentucky this afternoon with thermometers only in the 30s.
KENTUCKY STATE
WATE

TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
TENNESSEE STATE
smokeybarn.com

Wintry Weather Mix Potential For Early This Week

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Multiple waves of precipitation are expected this work week with two instances of wintry weather possible according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. “This forecast will change! There’s quite a bit of uncertainty with the timing and area of impacts,...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
14news.com

On alert for sleet and freezing rain Monday night, early Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -January will end on a wintry note as sleet and freezing rain move into the Tri-State late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the southern half of the Tri-State tonight through Tuesday morning. Heaviest amounts will fall over Western Kentucky, where up to 2 tenths of an inch could accumulate...this would be enough to cause a few power outages and slick roads. Areas north of I-64 may not see any measurable precip with this event. Sharply colder air will move in Tuesday night as lows fall into the teens by Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday should recover into the middle 30s. Mainly dry for the rest of the week with temps climbing back into the 40s on Saturday and into the lower 50s on Sunday.
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Heavy police presence in Valley Station neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a heavy police presence in the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department Twitter, if you are already in the area in a home you are advised to shelter in place for the time being. No other information...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Winter weather advisory issued for Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky will be under a winter weather advisory from 3 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m Tuesday with the possibility of sleet, snow and ice. “Precipitation will start off as sleet/snow on the onset Monday evening before transitioning to mainly freezing ran through early Tuesday morning,” the National Weather Service states in its advisory.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy