Jets surge past Blues with 4 goals in third period

Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele each scored twice as the Winnipeg Jets rallied for a 4-2 victory over the visiting St. Louis Blues on Monday.

Saku Maenalanen and Kyle Connor had two assists each for the Jets, who erased a 2-0 deficit in the third period to snap their three-game losing streak.

Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves to earn the victory.

Jake Neighbours scored a goal and added an assist for the Blues, who lost their fifth straight game. Nikita Alexandrov also scored and Jordan Binnington made 35 saves.

Binnington had to make two difficult stops to keep the first period scoreless. He stretched to his right to deny Pierre-Luc Dubois’ walk-in, and he slid to his left to stop Maenalanen off a 2-on-1 break.

Winnipeg outshot the Blues 19-7 in the second period, but St. Louis escaped with a 1-0 lead.

The Jets peppered Binnington with six shots early in the period, then Sam Gagner hit the crossbar. Connor got an open look from the right faceoff dot on a power play, but Binnington made a right pad save.

The Blues broke the scoreless tie with 5:24 left in the second period. During a power-play line change, Torey Krug made a home-run pass to Neighbours, who scored with a move to his backhand.

The Blues doubled their lead to 2-0 at 2:02 of the third period. Josh Leivo raced up the right wing and slid the puck to Alexandrov coming down the middle to score.

But Morrissey cut Winnipeg’s deficit to 2-1 just 40 seconds later with a blast off left wing on a 2-on-2 rush.

Scheifele tied the game at 9:32 of the period. Connor stole the puck and fed Nikolaj Ehlers, who set up Scheifele in the slot.

Then 21 seconds later, Morrissey put the Jets up 3-2 by firing a pass toward Dubois that deflected into the net off Blues forward Brayden Schenn.

Scheifele’s empty-net goal with 24 seconds left iced the game.

–Field Level Media

