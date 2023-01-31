ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:

2-8-2, Fireball: 1

(two, eight, two; Fireball: one)

The Associated Press

