Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A skull found in a remote part of Alaska’s Interior in 1997 belongs to a New York man who likely died in a bear mauling, state authorities said. Investigators used genetic genealogy to help identify the remains as those of Gary Frank Sotherden, according to a statement Thursday from Alaska state troopers. In July 1997, a hunter contacted troopers in Fairbanks and reported finding a human skull along the Porcupine River, around 8 miles (13 kilometers) from the Canadian border. Troopers who went to the area did not find any other remains, the agency said in a statement, and the skull was sent to the state medical examiner’s office as unidentified. The suspected cause of death was a bear mauling. DNA was taken from the remains in April, and cold case investigators used genetic genealogy to make a tentative identification. Troopers contacted a relative of Sotherden, who also provided a DNA sample, the agency said.
