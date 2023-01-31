ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 4 Evening” game were:

1-9-2-0, FB: 8

(one, nine, two, zero; FB: eight)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

Community Policy