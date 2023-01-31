Read full article on original website
The Spa Room opens in the Centre Mall
SIOUX CENTER—A new business has come to the Centre Mall in Sioux Center. The Spa Room, owned and operated by Kelly Kamerman, opened in January in the former Doelman Financial location. As a licensed aesthetician, Kamerman is trained in skin care and beautification. The focus of the 37-year-old Sioux...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Business Building Damaged In Fire
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon business building was damaged in a fire on Wednesday evening, February 1st. According to Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt, the Sheldon Fire Company was paged out just before 6:10 p.m. to 104 North 4th Avenue, the location of Kamies Plumbing & Heating, for a fire in the wall of the garage.
nwestiowa.com
Homelessness and housing: Part 1
REGIONAL—The most visible story of N’West Iowa is one of healthy communities, thriving families and economic vitality. However, there is a less visible story unfolding in the region’s communities, too. According to Orange City resident Kim Scorza, executive director of the Crittenton Center in Sioux City, that shadow story includes people — some of them children — who have no home.
kiwaradio.com
Boyden Fire Department Called To Grinding Tower On Fire In Feed Mill
Boyden, Iowa — The Boyden Fire Department was called out on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 for a call in Boyden. According to Boyden Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg, at about 6:35 a.m., the Boyden Fire Department was called to the report of a grinding tower on fire at the Farmers Coop Society Feed Mill in Boyden.
KIMT
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
siouxlandnews.com
Two arrested after shots fired call in Milford, Iowa
MILFORD, Iowa — Two men are in jail and facing several charges after an argument in Milford, Iowa. The Milford Police say that on January 31st, at approximately 5:39 p.m., they responded to 1209 6th Street in Milford for shots fired. Officers arrived and determined that there was an...
Siouxland man wins $20,000 Iowa lottery prize
A Siouxland man claimed the big prize in Iowa Lottery's "Word Search" InstaPlay Game.
WOWT
1 flown to hospital following northwest Iowa crash
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, on Friday at 6:20 p.m., the driver of a GMC Terrain was approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 71 and 600th Street near Storm Lake.
nwestiowa.com
Car in snow pile leads to arrest of OWI
SIOUX CENTER—A 23-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 9:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, failure to maintain control of his vehicle, possession of an open container of alcohol and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Maynor Gudiel Morales...
KIMT
Investigation underway in NW Iowa after child death
EMMETSBURG, Iowa - An investigation is underway after a report of an unresponsive child who later died in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said a 911 call was received Jan. 19 from 1605 8th St. in Emmetsburg in Palo Alto County. “Emmetsburg Police and EMT’s responded to...
kicdam.com
Three Men Sentenced on Buena Vista County Convictions
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Three men have been sentenced for various crimes in separate Buena Vista County cases. 49-year-old Chad Wadsley of Fort Dodge originally pled guilty in December to felony forgery. He was given to five years behind bars by District Court Judge Nancy Whittenburg last week. 45-year-old...
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi
ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man jailed for hitting woman
ROCK VALLEY—A 23-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 31, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Edwar Hedalgo-Castro stemmed from him twice striking a woman in her right shoulder, leaving redness, about 4 a.m. that day at their residence at 920 18th Ave., according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota man dead after snowmobile crash
WELLS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after a snowmobile crash near the town of Bowdon, ND in Wells County. The Highway Patrol says the body of a 67-year-old man from Jackson, Minnesota was found around 5 p.m. on January 25. There are no details...
Death of Emmetsburg child leads to investigation
The death of a child in Emmetsburg is currently being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Two Men Facing Weapons Charge Following Police Call to Milford Apartment Building
Milford, IA (KICD)– Two men have been charged after police were called to an incident at a Milford apartment building Tuesday evening. The initial call to the Milford Police Department noted the possibility of shots having been fired shortly before 5:30 in the 1200 block of 6th Street. Once...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for meth, more at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 32-year-old Jasper, MN, woman was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix a drug stamp at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
nwestiowa.com
Arrested for assault, criminal mischief
HOSPERS—A 26-year-old Worthington, MN, man was arrested Friday, Jan. 27, in Hospers on charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and second-degree criminal mischief. The arrest of Obdulio Eduardo Lopez Vail stemmed from two separate incidents at Premium Iowa Pork in Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s...
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for supplying alcohol
SHELDON—A 31-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, on charges of supplying alcohol to a person under legal age and possession of an open container of alcohol as a passenger. The arrest of Alisa Lucille Lewchuk stemmed from her being found in possession of open...
