Tennessee State

homesenator.com

4 Reasons Why Tennessee is a Great Place to Live

If you’re considering moving somewhere new, Tennessee is a great option to consider. Living in Tennessee may have a few drawbacks – but then again, living anywhere will have its downsides – however, the truth is that there are loads of benefits to living in Tennessee. If...
TENNESSEE STATE
rocketcitynow.com

2023 National Signing Day in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Some of the Tennessee Valley's standout football players have made their college decisions. They'll spread out across the country to football programs large and small. Signings include:. Huntsville City Schools:. Madison County Schools:. Sparkman High School:. Madison City Schools:. Independent Schools:. Athens City Schools:. Athens High...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
rmef.org

Hatfield Knob Forage Openings Tennessee – Restoring Elk Country

Enhance it and they will come. The southern stretch of the Cumberland Mountains is Tennessee elk country, and Hatfield Knob is its epicenter. About 50 miles north of Knoxville, the knob and its viewing tower is the most popular spot in the state for elk and those who like to view them.
TENNESSEE STATE
tnledger.com

God’s winning in state’s license plate primary

Tennessee has had its new license plates available for a full year, and one thing is clear: God is kicking some butt. Which is to say, tags featuring “In God We Trust” are far and away the favorite of Tennessee motorists. God tags: 3,197,413. Godless tags: 2,226,408. If...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Democrats wade into nonpartisan elections

The Tennessee Democratic Party announced on Thursday it will begin taking an active role in nonpartisan elections and will endorse candidates who run as independents in partisan races.  “In the 2022 cycle, we had a lot of candidates running in nonpartisan races or running as independents we couldn’t support,” said TNDP Chair Hendrell Remus. “We […] The post Tennessee Democrats wade into nonpartisan elections appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
wcyb.com

Tennessee lawmakers consider eliminating urban growth boundaries

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee lawmakers are considering a proposal to eliminate urban growth boundaries. Some view them as outdated, but others are concerned about potential unintended consequences. Urban growth boundaries were first introduced in 1998 to give a sense of order to rapidly growing cities, but a...
TENNESSEE STATE

