City of Duluth buys more road salt to keep up with extreme weather
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth City Council approved almost $600,000 for the city to buy more road salt this season. The city requested $583,277 from the city council for granular road salt from Morton because “above normal snow fall totals have increased the need for additional road salt purchases,” the agenda item read.
Duluth groups aim to get more women outside during winter
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth fat biking and Nordic skiing group is working to get more women outdoors during the coldest months of the year. The Ski Hut, Continental Ski and Bike, COGGS and the Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club team up weekly at Lester Park for women of all levels to ski and ride fat bikes in the snow.
TNF Week 7: Hermantown, Moose Lake and Proctor add home wins while Northern Stars tie with Elk River
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In week 7 of Thursday Night Faceoff there were four featured games in the Northland. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
Duluth business leaders gather to talk about public safety
DULUTH, MN. -- Business leaders from Duluth’s downtown corridor gathered Thursday at Pier B resort for Downtown Duluth’s first “Lunch at the Pier.”. This meeting focused on public safety. “This is really an opportunity for the community in town to get to meet [the Police Chief] and...
Duluth 12-year-old girl saves family, dog from fire
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 12-year-old girl was able to save her family and dog from a house fire in the Duluth Heights neighborhood. According to a news release, the Duluth Fire Department (DFD) was called to a structure fire on the 4100 block of Chambersburg Ave. at 10:14 P.M. Wednesday.
City by City: Red Cliff, Cloquet, Twin Ports
Red Cliff- The Water and Sewer Department has issued an emergency notice to residents as temperatures remain below zero. They are asking residents to take preventative steps to keep pipes from freezing in the coming days. The department recommends running both hot and cold water through the pipes and letting faucets drip until temperatures reach 10 degrees above zero. They also urge residents to not turn the heat completely off when leaving for an extended period of time and leaving cabinet doors open so heat can reach pipes.
Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring
A Duluth fat biking and Nordic skiing group is working to get more women outdoors during the coldest months of the year. The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation is seeking new members for its Board of Trustees.
Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations On Poor Tipping For Staff
Things have been different in the last few years in the restaurant business. COVID-19 really turned things upside down, causing some restaurants to close and many people to leave the food service industry. Even three years since the beginning of the pandemic, businesses are struggling with worker shortages. Inflation has caused problems for restaurant owners with food prices, equipment prices, and also paying more competitive wages to attract workers. It's just been a tough few years for restaurants and their staff.
City by City: Wisconsin, Ashland, Hibbing
Wisconsin- The Wisconsin State Patrol’s law for February is the “The Rules for Roundabouts.” Crash data shows that roundabouts are safer for drivers as there are fewer head-on and left-turn collisions. The agency adds that roundabouts reduce fatal crashes by 90%. State law requires drivers to yield to the right of way and also give space to trucks and other oversized vehicles. Bicyclists can either use the sidewalk or traffic lanes when navigating a roundabout.
Downtown Duluth offering grants for storefront improvements
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth businesses are now able to apply for grants to renovate their storefronts. According to a news release, Downtown Duluth is offering a grant program for street-level businesses to improve storefront windows and lighting. Grants of up to $2,500 are being offered to further...
Shamrock Shakes returning soon, ‘ShamROCK THE HOUSE’ returning for 10th year
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Good news to all Shamrock Shake lovers. McDonald’s announced the legendary Shamrock Shake will be returning to U.S. menus on Feb. 20. It will also be joined by the new OREO Shamrock McFlurry. Both minty treats will be available for a limited time,...
Several cars shot at in Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is investigating after reports that several vehicles had been damaged by gunfire in the Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth neighborhoods early Sunday Morning. Witnesses tell Northern News Now two loud shots rang out around 3AM in Morgan Park. The...
Duluth Police Seek Information On Truck Connected To Recent Crimes
West Duluth recently had several incidents occur that damaged vehicles in the area and the Duluth Police Department believes one vehicle was responsible for it all. Now, they've reached out through their Facebook page to ask for the public's help with any information and video that would formally connect the vehicle in question to the crimes.
Downtown Safety Addressed by Duluth Police Chief
Duluth, Minn. — When downtown business leaders talk about Safety issues in the downtown area one of the major concerns is with the parking ramps. Police chief Mike Ceynowa has heard the concerns and seen the reports, and he now had some good news. “Interstate parking, beginning Monday, February 13, we got a firm date yesterday, is going to bring an enhanced security presence to the Tech ramp” said Police Chief Mike Ceynowa. “Two officers on, 24/7, in the Tech Ramp. Once the Tech ramp becomes stabilized, they will move down to the Hart ramp”
Duluth Police Assisting With Investigation Into Vineyard Church Pastoral Assistant Allegations
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police have confirmed that they are assisting in the investigation into allegations against a pastoral assistant at the Vineyard Church. Members of the congregation received an email Sunday from the special committee of the Vineyard Church council. It said in part that the special committee...
Change in Beargrease 120, Junior 120 results
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Officials for the Beargrease 120 have confirmed a mistake in the originally announced results for the race. Nick Turman, of Two Harbors, had originally been announced as the second-place finisher for the event. It has now been determined that Turman “accidentally took a wrong...
Duluth Police traffic stop report leads to calls for change
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The Duluth Police Department has released what it’s calling a 2022 Stop Data Report. It’s a look at every traffic stop made by DPD last year. Police Chief Mike Ceynowa said it comes after calls for more transparency in policing. In 2022,...
Eskomos heat up in the second half to earn comeback win
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night Esko hosted Hermantown in a jam-packed game that began with a 13-0 Hawks lead, but the Eskomos crawled back in to earn the 72-67 final. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
Man Arrested After Making Threats To Shoot At Duluth Airport
DULUTH, Minn. — A man is behind bars after making threats to shoot at the Duluth International Airport Tuesday morning. The Duluth Police Department says the incident happened at 8:30 a.m. when a 51-year-old man from Virginia was supposedly suffering from a mental health issue and making threats to shoot.
