ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis City agrees to settlement of class-action lawsuit with protestors

By Kevin S. Held, Mallory Thomas
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIvAh_0kWu4ix400

ST. LOUIS – Nearly $5.2 million will go to 84 people involved in a class-action lawsuit against St. Louis City. The city has agreed to the settlement following arrests made during protests in 2017.

Javad Khazaeli is one of the attorneys involved in the lawsuit and said police arrested 84 people without a reason.

“All of these people were criminally charged. Luckily, those charges were eventually all dropped, but every person that night was criminally charged for not leaving an area which they were not allowed to leave, because the police surrounded them,” Khazaeli said.

Top Story: Can you smoke marijuana in public in Missouri? Where weed isn’t allowed

Several protests happened in downtown St. Louis in September 2017 following the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley. Khazaeli’s law firm, along with Cambell Law, represent 84 people arrested on the night of Sept. 17.

“The protests had been done for hours. So, these included people who just lived in the Washington Avenue area, people who were out to dinner. Remember that was the night that U2 was supposed to be in town, and (police) surrounded them without any justification, arrested them all, pepper sprayed them, beat a lot of them,” Khazaeli said.

He said attorneys on both sides have spent years arguing before judges and the appellate court. The class action complaint claims the police officers violated the constitutional rights of 84 people.

“There is a whole gamut of injuries. Some people who were just arrested that night for no reason, but they’ve had to deal with that. Going to their bosses and talking to their family members, people who accused them of doing things that they didn’t do,” said Khazaeli.

No new hearing on condemned Missouri man’s innocence claim

FOX 2 reached out to St. Louis City for a comment and received this response: “With further pending litigation we will not be commenting.”

“The city is going to spend $10 million, more than that. Because one night the old acting police chief tried to show off to try to get a job,” Khazaeli said. “Imagine how many potholes we could have filled with that $10 million? Imagine how many teachers we could have kept with that?”

The settlement does not include an admission of guilt or a violation of the law.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Woman charged after ‘bye bye’ threat to St. Louis church

ST. LOUIS – A woman is behind bars after threatening harm at a St. Louis church in a text message that indicated she would make the church go “bye bye.”. Prosecutors have charged Ann Marie Schmidt, 46, of Pevely, with one count of harassment over the threat. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says an undersheriff received a suspicious text from Schmidt, a former member of Victory Church.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

East St. Louis parents calling for ex-public works director to step down from school board

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Calls are growing for a fired East St. Louis public works director to be removed from the city’s school district board. East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III told News 4 that public works director, Timothy Lockett Sr., was fired for signing off on certain contracts without seeking council approval. Eastern estimates that the contracts are worth around $250,000, dating to back to roughly 2021.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
abc17news.com

St. Louis to pay $5.2 million after mass arrests in 2017

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The city of St. Louis will pay a total of nearly $5.2 million for police officers’ actions during a 2017 protest over the acquittal of an officer in the death of a Black man. A class action lawsuit claimed the protesters’ rights were violated when officers surrounded and arrested everyone in the area. They were protesting the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. Under a proposed class action settlement filed last week, the city would pay $4.91 million to 84 people. Three others, who filed individual lawsuits, have settled for $85,000 each.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Burger King brings back tacos to St. Louis area for limited time

ST. LOUIS – A return to taco-bout, indeed! Burger King tacos are back at St. Louis-area restaurants for a limited time. After several years off the menu, 52 Burger King restaurants around the St. Louis region will bring back tacos. Some franchises around St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the Metro East already added tacos back to their menus Wednesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy