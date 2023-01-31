Read full article on original website
Related
wbkb11.com
Alpena Hockey Prepares for MIHL Showcase
ALPENA, MI- It is the weekend that many Michigan hockey teams circle when the schedule is released. 25 of the top teams from Michigan and Ohio will gather in Trenton for the MIHL showcase. Alpena comes into the weekend ranked 4th in the state and riding a 14 game win...
This Michigan Town Holds the State Record for Highest Recorded Temperature
No, not Detroit, Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor, or any other city, town, village, or hamlet in the southern half of Michigan. The Michigan town that holds the state record for highest recorded temperature is..... Mio. That’s right. Mio. Mio sits in Oscoda County, just 32 miles east of Grayling, up...
Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
Up North Voice
Three retire from Sheriff’s Department
ROSCOMMON- Deputy Jeff Greiser (24 years), Sgt. Dean Maeder (24 years), and Lt. Eric Tiepel (26 years) were honored for their dedication and decades of service to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department. Approximately 60 co-workers, family, and friends attended the event at the CRAF Center, on January 13. Sheriff...
Comments / 0