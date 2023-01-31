College Township Council holds meeting to discuss climate action and adaptation plan

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– College Township Council members met at the township building Monday evening to discuss how to implement, the Centre Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.

“That plan was adopted about a year ago, at the Centre region level so at the Centre region COG level,” Assistant Township Manager Mike Bloom said. “So what council is doing is just going through the document itself, each of those specific areas, kind of adding any commentary that they have now that we are at a one year anniversary of the plan.”

The plan calls for major changes to fight climate change and promote sustainability, such as 25% less waste sent to landfills, the preservation of land and water resources and the main focus of the first year, energy.

“The Council Of Government, and we’re a member to this, is working on a solar-powered purchasing agreement,” Bloom said. “Trying to procure some solar power for our energy usage at various levels. Each of the partners that’s in this process is looking for a way to tap into a more sustainable energy source in the long term.”

Council members discussed the feasibility of the projects and which ones could be best utilized in the municipality. Some also pointed to what they feel are the current impacts of climate change in the area, such as the sinkhole last year in Patton Township.

“The sinkhole in Patton right, you know it could be tracked back you know to the increase you know of different groundwater or whatever increase you know it does have some impact from climate change,” council member Dustin Best said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

The goal of the meeting was to rank items in the plan by priority and feasibility and to be able to provide feedback to the Council Of Government. They are the first municipality to do so.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.