ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

College Township Council holds meeting to discuss climate action and adaptation plan

By Jordan Mansberger
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrHNI_0kWu3dHy00

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– College Township Council members met at the township building Monday evening to discuss how to implement, the Centre Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.

“That plan was adopted about a year ago, at the Centre region level so at the Centre region COG level,” Assistant Township Manager Mike Bloom said. “So what council is doing is just going through the document itself, each of those specific areas, kind of adding any commentary that they have now that we are at a one year anniversary of the plan.”

The plan calls for major changes to fight climate change and promote sustainability, such as 25% less waste sent to landfills, the preservation of land and water resources and the main focus of the first year, energy.

CCCRA seeking new members to join Friends of the Trails

“The Council Of Government, and we’re a member to this, is working on a solar-powered purchasing agreement,” Bloom said. “Trying to procure some solar power for our energy usage at various levels. Each of the partners that’s in this process is looking for a way to tap into a more sustainable energy source in the long term.”

Council members discussed the feasibility of the projects and which ones could be best utilized in the municipality. Some also pointed to what they feel are the current impacts of climate change in the area, such as the sinkhole last year in Patton Township.

“The sinkhole in Patton right, you know it could be tracked back you know to the increase you know of different groundwater or whatever increase you know it does have some impact from climate change,” council member Dustin Best said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

The goal of the meeting was to rank items in the plan by priority and feasibility and to be able to provide feedback to the Council Of Government. They are the first municipality to do so.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Zoning changes will allow for an even bigger Toftrees expansion

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Toftrees Resort expansion in Patton Township will be even bigger than anticipated after new zoning changes were approved. An additional 50 residential units are going to be added on top of the already planned expansion. The new zoning changes were approved by the Patton Township Board of Supervisors. The […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Burns proposes tearing down excess public housing in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Noting that Cambria County has five times as many public housing units as comparably sized cities – a carryover from a bygone era – state Rep. Frank Burns is calling for a rightsizing at the Johnstown Housing Authority by tearing down excess units and rebuilding them in Philadelphia or elsewhere. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Joyce announces funding for fire companies in Cambria, Huntingdon

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13) announced that three fire companies in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District will be receiving grants. The grants come through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) Program. The AFG award recipients are: “It is my privilege to announce that the Federal Emergency Management Agency […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PA Highlands to hold admissions & athletics open house

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Highlands Community College will be holding an Admissions & Athletics Open House at its facilities on Monday, Feb. 20th. Attendees and their guests may choose to attend one of two sessions at either 2:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Individuals will learn about Penn Highlands and its opportunities, including academic […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

The DEP cease dumping operation on Bellwood Reservoir project

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection is asking the Altoona Water Authority to cease dumping from their Bellwood Reservoir Rehabilitation Project amid concerns from Reade Township. The Township’s Municipal Authority recently learned the Water Authority was dumping its sediment near their main wells by State Game Lands 158 and 108. Their wells are […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Mark Higgins, Amber Concepcion announce run for Centre County Commissioner

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Recently appointed county Commissioner, Amber Concepcion announce she’ll be running for reelection, alongside Mark Higgins. Concepcion was sworn in just under two weeks ago on Jan. 17. She became the new Commissioner after Michael Pipe’s left to join Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration. Higgins has served as Commissioner since January 2016. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crews in Cambria, Somerset counties battled blaze at Jerome home

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Red Cross was called to Conemaugh Township after a family’s home was destroyed Thursday night. On Feb. 2 around 7:47 p.m., first responders from both Cambria and Somerset counties were called to the 100 block of Coal Avenue in Jerome for a report of a fully-involved house fire, according to […]
JEROME, PA
WTAJ

Windmill superloads to travel on Friday, Monday

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county Friday, Feb. 3, and Monday, Feb. 6. Route details are: On Friday, parts will leave Falls Creek at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and noon. None of these […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Sheetz pulls ‘smile policy’ from handbook after employee feedback

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz came under fire recently for a ‘smile policy’ and has since decided to do away with it after getting feedback from their employees. The policy in the handbook related to the dental hygiene of their employees, saying applicants with “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Fire breaks out at Centre County business

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire tore through Advanced Powder Products (APP) in Rush Township early Wednesday morning while people were inside. First responders were called to the business, which is located at the 300 block of Enterprise Drive, around 2 a.m. on Feb. 1. Assistant Philipsburg Fire Chief David Greenwald said they are […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

GOP declares victory in conservative state Senate district

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are declaring victory in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in a heavily Republican district in northern Pennsylvania.The Republican candidate, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, led Democrat Patricia Lawton by a more than two-to-one margin in preliminary returns from Tuesday's special election.Once results are certified, Culver will be sworn in to the Senate in late February and will bring the 50-seat chamber to a full complement with a 28-22 Republican majority, Senate Republicans leaders said.Culver will fill the seat of former Sen. John Gordner, who resigned Nov. 30 to become a staff...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

New Black-owned business hopes to bring soul to city of Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new restaurant that will be opening soon in downtown Altoona with the goal of bringing soul food and African American culture to the city. The owner of City Needs LLC by Culture & Variety Tnasia Smith said they’re hoping to open sometime in early March. The menu will consist of […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT provides update on early February windmill superloads

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county Wednesday and Thursday, February 1 and 2. Route details are: On Wednesday, parts will leave Falls Creek at 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11 a.m. None of […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield Regional Police Department launching in March

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On March 5th the Clearfield Regional Police Department is set to replace the separate police departments of Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township. Officials say this has been in the works since about 2003 but with the right commission and the right support, a merger is finally happening.  “So we were […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

How Groundhog Day transforms a quiet town into a spectacle

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Feb. 2 is Punxsutawney Phil’s big day and his town has the spotlight. Thousands will gather at Gobbler’s Knob in anticipation of Phil’s prognostication. Downtown Punxsutawney is quiet except on Groundhog Day. Now, the town is working to build around the holiday and its tradition with multi-day events. “There’s the groundhog […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Lock Haven man accused of home improvement scam in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Lock Haven man is facing charges after being accused of failing to complete work that he was paid for. Cody McHenry, 33, has been charged with failing to complete work as a contractor for a home in Centre County in 2020. Homeowners told police in July 2021 they signed […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy