Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
Trails Board Gives Annual Report to Buffalo City Council
The Buffalo City Council heard the annual report from the Buffalo Trails Board on the past year and for plans during the coming year, from Tim Cahhal, chairman of the board. He talked about money received from a private company to help with trails projects. Cahhal said the board and...
Sheridan Media
Crago Suggests Constituents Keep an Eye on Legislative Session
In his weekly discussion with Sheridan Media, State Representative Barry Crago recommended that the public get on the legislative website to keep up on subjects in the legislature to be aware of what may be coming in he near future. He discussed House Bill 88, which will prohibit foreign ownership...
Sheridan Media
New “Historic Tools” report commissioned by SCLT
Chris Verba, director of marketing and development at Sheridan Community Land Trust, in a news release, talked about a new report which has ideas and opportunities for people working to preserve history in Wyoming and beyond. The report is for those who own a historic building, or people serving on any number of public and private board, organizations, and nonprofits.
Sheridan Media
Chamber to Host Awards of Excellence Celebration
The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will host its 24th annual Awards of Excellence celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ramada Plaza. The Chamber will recognize all of the nominees and announce the recipients in the four awards categories:. Community Champion Award. This...
Sheridan Media
Crago Tries Keeping Open Mind Before Voting in Legislature
In his weekly discussion with Sheridan Media, State Representative Barry Crago said in preparing for bills that he tries not to get too far ahead of himself, studying what may be voted on the next day as opposed to spending a lot of time beforehand and then having to refresh his memory at a later time.
Sheridan Media
Frackelton’s Reopens For 10-Year Anniversary
A popular downtown Sheridan restaurant has reopened in time for its decennial. After a 4 ½ month hiatus due to a fire, Frackelton’s reopened its doors on Tuesday (January 31st) to dining customers. A fire in the back part of the restaurant in September, forced the short-term closure...
Sheridan Media
The City of Sheridan has declared a Snow Alert
The City of Sheridan has declared a snow alert. According to Sheridan’s Director of Public Works, Hanns Mercer, crews will be removing snow from curb to curb on streets marked as an emergency snow route. This snow alert is in effect until 12 p.m. Jan. 31. The Sheridan Department...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Memorial Hospital To Get Surgical Table For Robot-Assisted Surgical System
Thanks to the generous gifts made by donors in and around the community, the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation Board approved over $100,000 to fund a vital surgical table necessary for the Robotic-Assisted Surgery Program at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. The TruSystem 7000dV Mobile Surgical Table is intended for use with the...
Sheridan Media
SC YMCA opens new weight and cardio room
While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Executive Director of the Sheridan County YMCA, Liz Cassiday, told listeners she is impressed with people who make New Year’s resolutions to get in shape. Good habits can be a challenge to develop. But Cassiday told listeners those come more...
Sheridan Media
Book on Jim Gatchell Museum to be Released February 20
A local history book about the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum will be released on Monday, February 20, according to a release from Arcadia Publishing. The new book, written by Museum Educator Jennifer Romanoski, follows the histroy of the museum from its inception when Jim Gatchell opened his pharmacy in 1900, collecting items from many area people including Native Americans; to Gatchell’s death and the family’s donation of his artifacts to Johnson County; and the building of the museum to house them, which still stands today.
Sheridan Media
Change of Plea in District Court
A 38-year-old Sheridan man changed his plea in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday and was sentenced following his change of plea. Pursuant to a plea agreement that was reached with the State, Ryan Shelton pleaded guilty to the charge of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. In exchange for his guilty plea, the prosecution agreed to dismiss charges of felony property destruction and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer. On April 3, 2022, officers with the Sheridan Police Department responded to a report of a noise complaint at the apartments on Long Drive in Sheridan. Upon arrival, officers encountered Shelton, who then ran from the officers and attempted to jump out of the second story window of his apartment.
Sheridan Media
“SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” screening in Sheridan Feb. 2
A screening of the film “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” will take place at Sheridan Junior High School on Feb. 2. Free and open to the public, doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the screening beginning at 6 p.m. A panel will follow directly after the screening to include a question and answer forum.
Sheridan Media
Colson Coon Of Sheridan HS Signs LOI To Play Football At Montana State University
A Sheridan Bronc football player and Wyoming’s first 2-time winner of the Gatorade Player Of The Year Award, has made his decision on where he will continue to play, and he will possibly play along side his older brother. Colson Coon has signed his letter of intent (LOI) to...
Comments / 0