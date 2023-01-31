MICHAEL COLE TALKS ABOUT HOW HE WAS BLINDSIDED BY PAT MCAFEE'S RETURN AT THE RUMBLE, CODY'S WWE 2K23 ENTRANCE, WWE IN SAN ANTONIO AND MORE

Read full article on original website
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S IMPACT ON AXS TV PROGRAMMING
Scheduled for tonight's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. Next week's BTI on YouTube will be headlined by Raj Shera vs. Speedball Mike Bailey. *Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry vs. Matt Cardona. *Tommy Dreamer & Knockouts Champion Mickie James vs. The Good Hands. *Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz vs....
NICK KHAN ON WHETHER VINCE MCMAHON WOULD EXIT AFTER A SALE, WHEN NXT'S TV DEAL IS UP, WHY THEY ARE LOOKING AT A SALE BEFORE NEW TV RIGHTS AND MORE: COMPLETE WWE EARNINGS CALL COVERAGE
Welcome to PWInsider.com's ongoing coverage of WWE's fourth quarter and complete 2022 earnings call!. Seth Zalslov welcomed us to the call. On the call are WWE CEO Nick Khan, CCO Paul Levesque and CFO Frank Riddick. No Vince McMahon!. Nick said 2022 was another record setting year for WWE. In...
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: The Great Muta. Tonight's BTI on YouTube will be headlined by Jonathan Gresham vs Aiden Prince. 8 PM - Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:. *Callihan and The Design vs. Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander & Frankie...
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Xyon Quinn and Bronco Nima. Javier Bernal vs. Oba Femi.
CODY WITH LOGAN PAUL, WWE MAIN EVENT & NXT LEVEL UP LINEUPS AND MORE
*Akira Tozawa vs. WWE NXT's Tony D'Angelo. *Shelton Benjamin vs. WWE NXT's Damon Kemp. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Xyon Quinn and Bronco Nima. Javier Bernal vs. Oba Femi. Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend. Cody Rhodes Wins Royal Rumble, Logan Paul Joins UFC, George Janko Lied To You...
SAMOA JOE SHOWS OFF GNARLY STITCHES, COMMENTS ON AEW TNT TITLE WIN
Samoa Joe showed off gnarly stitches and commented on his AEW TNT title win.
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of Friday Night Smackdown:. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville. *WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Contender's Tournament Final: Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet.
DAVE BAUTISTA COMPARES THE END OF HIS RUN AS DRAX TO THE END OF HIS WWE CAREER & MORE: BAUTISTA ON THE TONIGHT SHOW RECAP
WWE Hall of Famer David Bautista appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night. Fallon welcomed Bautista to the show and said he was happy he was back. He congratulated him on the success of the film Glass Onion and reuniting with Daniel Craig. Bautista said it was like getting to know Craig all over again. Fallon noted they had worked on a James Bond movie together and asked about the story that made the rounds that Bautista broke his leg. Bautista said it wasn't true but that Craig hurt his knee when they were tussling around in a fight scene on a train and needed surgery. He also noted that Craig broke Bautista's nose filming the same sequence. He said it was one of the hardest fight scenes he had ever done. He said his nose was splattered all over the place but said he was a wrestler, so he can do that. When they were filming Glass Onion, Bautista joked him Craig about getting to be on a film where they are beating the hell out of each other.
BOOKER T IN THE RUMBLE, XFL COVERAGE, PIPER NIVEN, NICOLAS CAGE IN 'THE WRESTLER' AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Settle a bet. Did Nick Cage ever train for the film The Wrestler or did Mickey Rourke replace him before that?. Afa Anoa'i told me once during an interview Cage did one training session in the ring and then left the film, with Rourke replacing him.
AEW DYNAMITE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
AEW released the following video highlights for Dynamite:. Samoa Joe Defeats Darby Allin for the TNT Title & Wardlow Returns! | AEW Dynamite, 2/1/23. Moxley & Hangman Battle It Out, Who Walked Away With Their Hand Raised? | AEW Dynamite, 2/1/23\. Was Jade Cargill Able to Make It 50 -...
CODY & GRAYSON ON THE BUMP, KEVIN PATRICK TALKS MLS GIG AND MORE
Grayson Waller and Cody Rhodes will be on tomorrow's episode of The Bump. GameRant.com featured a breakdown of what's coming in each edition of the WWE 2K23 video game.
HBK TALKS TAKING NXT ON THE ROAD, WILLIAM REGAL’S RETURN, NXT TALENT IN THE RUMBLE, MAIN ROSTER TALENT IN NXT, MANY ROSE’S EXIT, WHO TELLS THE TALENT WHEN THEY WORK THE MAIN ROSTER AND MORE - FULL SHAWN MICHAELS VENGEANCE DAY CALL
Shawn Michaels held a conference call with reporters today in advance of this weekend’s Vengeance Day live event. Shawn talked about how this will be the first time we did it with video. He said he was trying to improve the process. He said he felt he should wear a jacket and look professional. Shawn is always great at self-depreciating humor.
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
*Rush vs. Christopher Daniels. *AEW Trios Tag Team Champions The Elite vs. Matt Hardy & Ethan Page & Isaiah Kassidy. *Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Pillman Jr. *Saraya & Toni Storm in action.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE FILMING WWE WEEK TODAY
Wheel of Fortune is filming WWE Week today in Los Angeles. PWInsider.com has confirmed Liv Morgan, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Natalya and Big E are scheduled to be on set today as part of the filming. The episodes will air in late March leading to Wrestlemania 39.
WWE STATEMENT ON PASSING OF LANNY POFFO
WWE is saddened to learn that Lanny Poffo, best known to sports-entertainment fans as The Genius, passed away at 68 years of age. The son of Angelo Poffo and younger brother of WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Lanny Poffo had a style all his own. Arriving in WWE in 1985 alongside his brother, “Leaping” Lanny Poffo was one of the first high-flyers in WWE. While he achieved some success as a fan favorite reading his own poetry and throwing Frisbees to the crowd, he reached new heights as The Genius while managing Mr. Perfect.
NEW AEW TNT CHAMPION CROWNED
Samoa Joe defeated Darby Allin in one HELL of a brawl to recapture the AEW TNT Championship in the main event of AEW Dynamite. This kicks off Joe's second title reign as champion. Joe remains the ROH TV Champion as well.
EXCLUSIVE CLIP: THE MIZ ON 'PICTIONARY'
As PWInsider.com reported on Monday, WWE's Xavier Woods and The Miz are appearing all week on Pictionary, the game show hosted by Jerry O'Connell as Celebrity Captains. We are happy to present an exclusive clip of Miz from Pictionary:. Check your local listings for when it airs.
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Bayley, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze will be on next week's episode of The Bump. Jenni & Nattie's Naughty & Nice New Year Goals 2023! | TheNeidharts. Nikki and Brie visit a bridal shop: Nikki Bella Says I Do, Feb. 2, 2023:. The clock is ticking on Nikki and Artem’s...
KARL ANDERSON VS. TAMA TONGA & MORE: NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV WRESTLE KINGDOM WEEK 4 REPORT
Welcome to the New Japan on AXS TV report for Week Four of Wrestle Kingdom 17!. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Francesco Akira & TJP vs. Lio Rush & YOH. Good action early. Lio gets taken out on the ramp so Akira and TJP work over YOH. Nice spot where Akira dives off TJP's shouler to wipe out YOH on the floor. Rush was bleeding when he retjrned to the ring. He made a comeback and nailed some nice kicks on YOH. He nailed some NICE topes. He's a long way from being Lashley's mouthpiece. They really kicked things into high gear with some fun near falls. It continued until TJP used an inside cradle to pin YOH. Good action. Lio was wrestling his a** off and competed like he was trying to prove to the world he belonged and looked great in the process.
