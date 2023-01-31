ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

MICHAEL COLE TALKS ABOUT HOW HE WAS BLINDSIDED BY PAT MCAFEE'S RETURN AT THE RUMBLE, CODY'S WWE 2K23 ENTRANCE, WWE IN SAN ANTONIO AND MORE

Pro Wrestling Insider
 3 days ago
OnlyHomers

WWE Icon Tragically Dies

World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S IMPACT ON AXS TV PROGRAMMING

Scheduled for tonight's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. Next week's BTI on YouTube will be headlined by Raj Shera vs. Speedball Mike Bailey. *Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry vs. Matt Cardona. *Tommy Dreamer & Knockouts Champion Mickie James vs. The Good Hands. *Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider

NICK KHAN ON WHETHER VINCE MCMAHON WOULD EXIT AFTER A SALE, WHEN NXT'S TV DEAL IS UP, WHY THEY ARE LOOKING AT A SALE BEFORE NEW TV RIGHTS AND MORE: COMPLETE WWE EARNINGS CALL COVERAGE

Welcome to PWInsider.com's ongoing coverage of WWE's fourth quarter and complete 2022 earnings call!. Seth Zalslov welcomed us to the call. On the call are WWE CEO Nick Khan, CCO Paul Levesque and CFO Frank Riddick. No Vince McMahon!. Nick said 2022 was another record setting year for WWE. In...
Pro Wrestling Insider

IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: The Great Muta. Tonight's BTI on YouTube will be headlined by Jonathan Gresham vs Aiden Prince. 8 PM - Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:. *Callihan and The Design vs. Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander & Frankie...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Xyon Quinn and Bronco Nima. Javier Bernal vs. Oba Femi. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

CODY WITH LOGAN PAUL, WWE MAIN EVENT & NXT LEVEL UP LINEUPS AND MORE

*Akira Tozawa vs. WWE NXT's Tony D’Angelo. *Shelton Benjamin vs. WWE NXT's Damon Kemp. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Xyon Quinn and Bronco Nima. Javier Bernal vs. Oba Femi. Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend. Cody Rhodes Wins Royal Rumble, Logan Paul Joins UFC, George Janko Lied To You...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of Friday Night Smackdown:. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville. *WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Contender's Tournament Final: Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider

DAVE BAUTISTA COMPARES THE END OF HIS RUN AS DRAX TO THE END OF HIS WWE CAREER & MORE: BAUTISTA ON THE TONIGHT SHOW RECAP

WWE Hall of Famer David Bautista appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night. Fallon welcomed Bautista to the show and said he was happy he was back. He congratulated him on the success of the film Glass Onion and reuniting with Daniel Craig. Bautista said it was like getting to know Craig all over again. Fallon noted they had worked on a James Bond movie together and asked about the story that made the rounds that Bautista broke his leg. Bautista said it wasn't true but that Craig hurt his knee when they were tussling around in a fight scene on a train and needed surgery. He also noted that Craig broke Bautista's nose filming the same sequence. He said it was one of the hardest fight scenes he had ever done. He said his nose was splattered all over the place but said he was a wrestler, so he can do that. When they were filming Glass Onion, Bautista joked him Craig about getting to be on a film where they are beating the hell out of each other.
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW DYNAMITE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

AEW released the following video highlights for Dynamite:. Samoa Joe Defeats Darby Allin for the TNT Title & Wardlow Returns! | AEW Dynamite, 2/1/23. Moxley & Hangman Battle It Out, Who Walked Away With Their Hand Raised? | AEW Dynamite, 2/1/23\. Was Jade Cargill Able to Make It 50 -...
Pro Wrestling Insider

CODY & GRAYSON ON THE BUMP, KEVIN PATRICK TALKS MLS GIG AND MORE

Grayson Waller and Cody Rhodes will be on tomorrow's episode of The Bump. GameRant.com featured a breakdown of what's coming in each edition of the WWE 2K23 video game. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

HBK TALKS TAKING NXT ON THE ROAD, WILLIAM REGAL’S RETURN, NXT TALENT IN THE RUMBLE, MAIN ROSTER TALENT IN NXT, MANY ROSE’S EXIT, WHO TELLS THE TALENT WHEN THEY WORK THE MAIN ROSTER AND MORE - FULL SHAWN MICHAELS VENGEANCE DAY CALL

Shawn Michaels held a conference call with reporters today in advance of this weekend’s Vengeance Day live event. Shawn talked about how this will be the first time we did it with video. He said he was trying to improve the process. He said he felt he should wear a jacket and look professional. Shawn is always great at self-depreciating humor.
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT

*Rush vs. Christopher Daniels. *AEW Trios Tag Team Champions The Elite vs. Matt Hardy & Ethan Page & Isaiah Kassidy. *Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Pillman Jr. *Saraya & Toni Storm in action. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WHEEL OF FORTUNE FILMING WWE WEEK TODAY

Wheel of Fortune is filming WWE Week today in Los Angeles. PWInsider.com has confirmed Liv Morgan, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Natalya and Big E are scheduled to be on set today as part of the filming. The episodes will air in late March leading to Wrestlemania 39. If you enjoy PWInsider.com...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE STATEMENT ON PASSING OF LANNY POFFO

WWE is saddened to learn that Lanny Poffo, best known to sports-entertainment fans as The Genius, passed away at 68 years of age. The son of Angelo Poffo and younger brother of WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Lanny Poffo had a style all his own. Arriving in WWE in 1985 alongside his brother, “Leaping” Lanny Poffo was one of the first high-flyers in WWE. While he achieved some success as a fan favorite reading his own poetry and throwing Frisbees to the crowd, he reached new heights as The Genius while managing Mr. Perfect.
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW AEW TNT CHAMPION CROWNED

Samoa Joe defeated Darby Allin in one HELL of a brawl to recapture the AEW TNT Championship in the main event of AEW Dynamite. This kicks off Joe's second title reign as champion. Joe remains the ROH TV Champion as well. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the...
Pro Wrestling Insider

EXCLUSIVE CLIP: THE MIZ ON 'PICTIONARY'

As PWInsider.com reported on Monday, WWE's Xavier Woods and The Miz are appearing all week on Pictionary, the game show hosted by Jerry O'Connell as Celebrity Captains. We are happy to present an exclusive clip of Miz from Pictionary:. Check your local listings for when it airs. Here in NYC,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NEWS AND NOTES

Bayley, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze will be on next week's episode of The Bump. Jenni & Nattie's Naughty & Nice New Year Goals 2023! | TheNeidharts. Nikki and Brie visit a bridal shop: Nikki Bella Says I Do, Feb. 2, 2023:. The clock is ticking on Nikki and Artem’s...
Pro Wrestling Insider

KARL ANDERSON VS. TAMA TONGA & MORE: NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV WRESTLE KINGDOM WEEK 4 REPORT

Welcome to the New Japan on AXS TV report for Week Four of Wrestle Kingdom 17!. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Francesco Akira & TJP vs. Lio Rush & YOH. Good action early. Lio gets taken out on the ramp so Akira and TJP work over YOH. Nice spot where Akira dives off TJP's shouler to wipe out YOH on the floor. Rush was bleeding when he retjrned to the ring. He made a comeback and nailed some nice kicks on YOH. He nailed some NICE topes. He's a long way from being Lashley's mouthpiece. They really kicked things into high gear with some fun near falls. It continued until TJP used an inside cradle to pin YOH. Good action. Lio was wrestling his a** off and competed like he was trying to prove to the world he belonged and looked great in the process.

