Indiana State

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Centerville 40, Wes-Del 33

Indiana Math and Science Academy 62, KIPP Indy Legacy 13

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 68, Delta 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Spectator dies after melee at middle school basketball game

ALBURGH, Vt. (AP) — A brawl broke out among spectators at a middle school basketball game in northern Vermont, and a 60-year-old man who participated in the fight died, police said. State troopers were called to the Alburgh Community Education Center just before 7 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a large fight involving spectators during a seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans. The fight ended before troopers arrived, and many of the participants had left. Russell Giroux, of Alburgh, sought medical attention, police said. He was taken by ambulance to the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, where he was pronounced dead. Jay Nichols, the executive director of The Vermont Principals’ Association, said in a statement that the group, which oversees school sports in the state, had no information about the event beyond what the authorities provided.
