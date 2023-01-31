ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, IA

IHSAA boys basketball rankings (1-30-23)

By Noah Sacco
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

BOONE, IOWA – The fifth edition of the IHSAA’s inaugural basketball rankings are available below:

CLASS 4A

Rank School W L
1 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14 0
2 Waukee 16 2
3 Waukee Northwest 14 2
4 Valley, W.D.M. 12 3
5 Sioux City, East 16 0
6 Indianola 14 2
7 Waterloo, West 13 2
8 Ankeny Centennial 10 5
9 Norwalk 12 3
10 Dubuque, Senior 12 3

CLASS 3A

Rank School W L
1 Bondurant-Farrar 15 0
2 Clear Lake 12 1
3 Marion 14 3
4 MOC-Floyd Valley 14 2
5 Newton 9 4
6 Xavier, Cedar Rapids 11 4
7 Webster City 13 1
8 Charles City 11 3
9 Mount Pleasant 14 3
10 Humboldt 12 2

CLASS 2A

Rank School W L
1 Western Christian, Hull 14 1
2 Central Lyon 13 1
3 Roland-Story 16 1
4 Aplington-Parkersburg 15 1
5 Sioux Central 15 0
6 West Burlington 17 0
7 AHSTW 16 1
8 Grundy Center 15 2
9 Alburnett 15 2
10 West Lyon 11 3

CLASS 1A

Rank School W L
1 Grand View Christian 16 0
2 North Linn 16 0
3 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 15 1
4 WACO 17 0
5 West Harrison 13 1
6 Dunkerton 16 0
7 Remsen, St. Mary’s 12 2
8 Baxter 14 1
9 Newell-Fonda 11 2
10 Wapsie Valley 13 3
