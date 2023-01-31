The Lincoln Land women’s team went on the road to take on the #7 ranked Lakeland Lakers. The Loggers jumped out early and lead wire to wire for the victory. Lincoln Land took a ten point lead into halftime and managed to never allow Lakeland to cut into the lead section until the final minute. Late in the fourth quarter the Loggers extended their lead to as much as 18 on their way to a hard fought road victory.

LINCOLN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO