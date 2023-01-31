ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
channel1450.com

Pleasant Plains Pulls Away From Maroa-Forsyth To Stay Perfect In Sangamo Play

Not to look ahead..but Pleasant Plains will host PORTA in a huge girls basketball matchup next Wednesday evening. The Cardinals stayed perfect in Sangamo conference play on Thursday night when Maroa-Forsyth came to town with a 47-28 win in a game that was tied at 17 at halftime. Plains travels to Riverton on Monday before hosting undefeated PORTA next Wednesday.
PLEASANT PLAINS, IL
channel1450.com

Bullets Host Cardinals In Sangamo Rivalry on Friday

The first matchup between these two teams at County went to the Cardinals. On Friday, in Sangamo conference action, the Bullets host Pleasant Plains trying to stay undefeated in the conference. Williamsville hosts Pleasant Plains on Friday night.
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
channel1450.com

LLCC Women’s Basketball Take Down Lakeland in Midweek Match Up

The Lincoln Land women’s team went on the road to take on the #7 ranked Lakeland Lakers. The Loggers jumped out early and lead wire to wire for the victory. Lincoln Land took a ten point lead into halftime and managed to never allow Lakeland to cut into the lead section until the final minute. Late in the fourth quarter the Loggers extended their lead to as much as 18 on their way to a hard fought road victory.
LINCOLN, IL
capitolwolf.com

New name for football stadium?

The daughter of a Lanphier High School great is suggesting District 186 rename Memorial Stadium for her father. Ray Ramsey was not only a three-sport coach at Lanphier, but he was also a member of pro football’s Chicago Cardinals and pro basketball’s Baltimore Bullets. A District 186 committee...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Semi overturned on Route 6

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A semi has overturned and crashed on Illinois Route 6. According to an Illinois Government press release, the truck left the roadway and struck a road sign before being overturned in a ravine near W Memorial Drive. The driver was transported to an area hospital with...
PEORIA, IL
wmay.com

Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified

The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Wind Chill Advisory prompts remote learning on February 3

Illinois Public Media is tracking closings, delays, and school remote days due to bitterly cold weather on February 3. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has placed Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Piatt, Vermilion counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday 11:00 p.m.-Friday 10:00 a.m. This story will be updated.
PIATT COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

No answers about shots fired in Bloomington early Sunday morning

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police Department announced Wednesday that they are still investigating a shots fired incident that occurred early Sunday morning. According to a press release, shots were fired just before 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of Arrowhead. BPD responded and observed several people fleeing the area.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police looking for missing man

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are asking for help locating a missing man Thursday. According to a press release, 48-year-old Kyle Swearingen was last seen on Jan. 25, near Richwoods Boulevard and Rochelle Lane in Peoria. Swearingen is approximately 5’7” with blue eyes and brown hair.
PEORIA, IL
wmay.com

Efoil ban on Lake Springfield lifted for now

An ordinance banning the use of motorized foilboards – an inventive variety of surfboard – on Lake Springfield is on hold for the moment but could come back later this month. Supporters of the ordinance have raised concerns that the devices, also known as “efoils,” would be too...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire causes backup along I-74/55 exchange

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington Fire Department posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a vehicle fire has caused a miles-long traffic jam along the southbound lanes of the I-74 and I-55 exchange. Companies from Bloomington and Bloomington Township responded at 10:20 a.m. to extinguish the fire....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
DECATUR, IL
KSDK

Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

City Treasurer Buscher plans to renovate the beach house at Lake Springfield

A candidate for Springfield mayor has some big plans for the beach house at Lake Springfield. City Treasurer Misty Buscher says she would like to turn the area around the beach house into a summertime gathering spot, with picnic tables, a playground, an area for bocce ball, and a small stage that could feature acoustic music and other performances.
