channel1450.com
Pleasant Plains Pulls Away From Maroa-Forsyth To Stay Perfect In Sangamo Play
Not to look ahead..but Pleasant Plains will host PORTA in a huge girls basketball matchup next Wednesday evening. The Cardinals stayed perfect in Sangamo conference play on Thursday night when Maroa-Forsyth came to town with a 47-28 win in a game that was tied at 17 at halftime. Plains travels to Riverton on Monday before hosting undefeated PORTA next Wednesday.
channel1450.com
Bullets Host Cardinals In Sangamo Rivalry on Friday
The first matchup between these two teams at County went to the Cardinals. On Friday, in Sangamo conference action, the Bullets host Pleasant Plains trying to stay undefeated in the conference. Williamsville hosts Pleasant Plains on Friday night.
Illinois middle school basketball team force to forfeit game due to bus troubles
There is outrage after a middle school basketball team from East St. Louis is forced to forfeit a state sectional playoff game after their bus broke down.
channel1450.com
LLCC Women’s Basketball Take Down Lakeland in Midweek Match Up
The Lincoln Land women’s team went on the road to take on the #7 ranked Lakeland Lakers. The Loggers jumped out early and lead wire to wire for the victory. Lincoln Land took a ten point lead into halftime and managed to never allow Lakeland to cut into the lead section until the final minute. Late in the fourth quarter the Loggers extended their lead to as much as 18 on their way to a hard fought road victory.
capitolwolf.com
New name for football stadium?
The daughter of a Lanphier High School great is suggesting District 186 rename Memorial Stadium for her father. Ray Ramsey was not only a three-sport coach at Lanphier, but he was also a member of pro football’s Chicago Cardinals and pro basketball’s Baltimore Bullets. A District 186 committee...
Central Illinois Proud
Semi overturned on Route 6
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A semi has overturned and crashed on Illinois Route 6. According to an Illinois Government press release, the truck left the roadway and struck a road sign before being overturned in a ravine near W Memorial Drive. The driver was transported to an area hospital with...
wmay.com
Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
ISP: I-74 lane reopened following semi-truck on fire near Farmer City
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — ISP said they responded to a report of a truck tractor and trailer on fire eastbound along I-74 near Farmer City on Thursday afternoon. All traffic was temporarily diverted off I-74 at Exit 159 while the fire was being extinguished. ISP said the left lane was reopened for traffic at […]
wlds.com
People’s Bank & Trust Announce Several Promotions and Staffing Changes
People’s Bank & Trust has announced four key promotions at its branches across the area. Susan Palliser has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Consumer Banking in Waverly and Palmyra. Palliser joined the Bank in October 2011 as a Consumer Banker and was later promoted to Consumer Banking Officer.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Wind Chill Advisory prompts remote learning on February 3
Illinois Public Media is tracking closings, delays, and school remote days due to bitterly cold weather on February 3. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has placed Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Piatt, Vermilion counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday 11:00 p.m.-Friday 10:00 a.m. This story will be updated.
WAND TV
Firefighters respond to structure fire on Taylor Ave. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Crews are battling a structure fire with heavy smoke in the 1600 block of Taylor Ave. according to Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37. As of 3:32 p.m., most of the fire has been knocked down. WAND News will update this story with more information as it comes in.
Central Illinois Proud
No answers about shots fired in Bloomington early Sunday morning
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police Department announced Wednesday that they are still investigating a shots fired incident that occurred early Sunday morning. According to a press release, shots were fired just before 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of Arrowhead. BPD responded and observed several people fleeing the area.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police looking for missing man
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are asking for help locating a missing man Thursday. According to a press release, 48-year-old Kyle Swearingen was last seen on Jan. 25, near Richwoods Boulevard and Rochelle Lane in Peoria. Swearingen is approximately 5’7” with blue eyes and brown hair.
wmay.com
Efoil ban on Lake Springfield lifted for now
An ordinance banning the use of motorized foilboards – an inventive variety of surfboard – on Lake Springfield is on hold for the moment but could come back later this month. Supporters of the ordinance have raised concerns that the devices, also known as “efoils,” would be too...
How a Tourist Attraction Displaying the Open Graves of Native Americans Became a State-Run Museum
Generations of visitors learned about the history of Native Americans in Illinois through the eyes of amateur archaeologist Don Dickson. Though the exhibit he built closed in 1992, the Dickson Mounds Museum is still grappling with his legacy.
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire causes backup along I-74/55 exchange
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington Fire Department posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a vehicle fire has caused a miles-long traffic jam along the southbound lanes of the I-74 and I-55 exchange. Companies from Bloomington and Bloomington Township responded at 10:20 a.m. to extinguish the fire....
Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
KSDK
Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
wmay.com
City Treasurer Buscher plans to renovate the beach house at Lake Springfield
A candidate for Springfield mayor has some big plans for the beach house at Lake Springfield. City Treasurer Misty Buscher says she would like to turn the area around the beach house into a summertime gathering spot, with picnic tables, a playground, an area for bocce ball, and a small stage that could feature acoustic music and other performances.
foxillinois.com
Springfield Dirksen Parkway Driver Services Facility to close for renovation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Driver Services facility at 2701 S. Dirksen Parkway in Springfield will close for major renovations. Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias says, the building will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday and will remain closed for 24 to 36 months. A temporary Driver Services...
