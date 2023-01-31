DURHAM – There was a palpable feeling in the air at the JB Duke Hotel Ballroom on Saturday night. It was equal parts immense pride and sincere gratitude with a dash of panache as over 300 Duke student-athletes, coaches and scholarship donors gathered to share an evening of fellowship at the annual Iron Dukes Scholarship & Endowment Celebration. The long-standing event has become a recurring favorite amongst donors, student-athletes and staff alike as it is a striking reminder of the impact of the Duke experience.

