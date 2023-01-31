Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaping the Future of Transportation: GoTriangle Surveys Community on Greater Triangle Commuter RailJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
goduke.com
No. 4 Duke to Close Homestand This Weekend by Hosting Three Matches
Harvard (3-2) at #4 Duke (5-0) Saturday, Feb. 4 at 12 p.m. Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center * Durham, N.C. Live Stats l Live Video l Digital Program l Parking & Traffic Alert. Georgetown (2-1) at #4 Duke (5-0) Sunday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center * Durham,...
goduke.com
Four Selected Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-America
DURHAM – A quartet of Blue Devils were selected 2023 Division I Preseason All-American honorees, as announced by Inside Lacrosse on Friday. Maddie Jenner was selected to the first team, while Cubby Biscardi and Olivia Carner garnered spots on the third team, followed by Katie DeSimone as an honorable mention.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Beat Demon Deacons in Thriller, 75-73
DURHAM – A career-high 17 first-half points by Jeremy Roach and Kyle Filipowski's 11th double-double of the season helped Duke defeat Wake Forest on Tuesday night, 75-73. Roach finished with 21 points, one shy of his career-high, and was joined in double-figures by Tyrese Proctor, who matched his career-high with 17 and Filipowski, who finished with 16 points.
goduke.com
Duke Places 18 on All-ACC Academic Team
DURHAM – Eighteen members of the Duke field hockey program were selected to the 2022 All-ACC Academic Team as announced by the ACC office Thursday afternoon. Senior Hannah Miller headlines the Blue Devils' 18 selections with her third career honor, while Charlotte van Oirschot earned a spot on the squad for the second season. Issy Carey, Josephine Palde, Josie Varney, Macy Szukics, Alayna Burns, Brynn Crouse, Barb Civitella, Kira Curland, Mary Harkins, Kelsey Reznick, Shelby Bumgarner, Paige Bitting, Grace Brightbill, Piper Hampsch, Megan Maransky and Raphaelle van de Walle collected their first All-ACC Academic awards.
goduke.com
Ferrari Named ACC Fencer of the Week
DURHAM – Duke fencing junior Christina Ferrari was named ACC Fencer of the Week following her performance over the weekend, the conference office announced Wednesday. Co-captain Ferrari helped guide the 10th-ranked Blue Devils to a flawless 6-0 team showing with wins over Boston College (20-7), Brandeis (21-6), Brown (19-8), Haverford (26-1), MIT (21-6), and NYU (22-5). The women's foil squad posted an impressive 6-0 record as well as Ferrari went 14-0. She went 3-0 against Boston College, Brandeis, Brown and MIT and 1-0 against Haverford and NYU.
goduke.com
David Shumate Sits Down with Ryan Young
These interviews originally appeared in the 14.6 Issue of GoDuke The Magazine – January 2023. David Shumate: We talked over the summer about your decision to come to Duke, how the Fuqua School of Business played into it and everything on down the line. Expectations versus reality, halfway through the season now — how has it stacked up?
goduke.com
Stroud Named Scholar-Athlete of the Year, 16 Blue Devils Named to 2022 All-ACC Academic Team
DURHAM - The men's soccer team had 16 players selected to the 2022 All-ACC Academic Team, led by Peter Stroud who was selected as the Scholar-Athlete of the Year, as announced by the league on Wednesday. Stroud finished his junior season as a finalist for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy...
goduke.com
2023 Iron Dukes Scholarship and Endowment Celebration
DURHAM – There was a palpable feeling in the air at the JB Duke Hotel Ballroom on Saturday night. It was equal parts immense pride and sincere gratitude with a dash of panache as over 300 Duke student-athletes, coaches and scholarship donors gathered to share an evening of fellowship at the annual Iron Dukes Scholarship & Endowment Celebration. The long-standing event has become a recurring favorite amongst donors, student-athletes and staff alike as it is a striking reminder of the impact of the Duke experience.
