Ithaca, NY

NewsChannel 36

New ownership continues the legacy of Light’s Bakery & Coffeeshop

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Light’s Bakery & Coffeeshop is in new hands, passing the reins over to a new owner, keeping the long-time staple bakery in Elmira going. Finding someone in the community to keep the business going was important to the previous owner. “It’s just the right time...
ELMIRA, NY
14850.com

Valhalla Cafe closing this weekend after just weeks on Route 13

Valhalla Cafe, which opened in late fall on Route 13 just over the line from Newfield into Cayuta, is closing this weekend due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to the owners. The restaurant will be open Thursday through Sunday, with several specials as they use up their supplies. “Valhalla...
CAYUTA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca officials OK golf course construction

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca golf course will see construction this spring. City officials have given the green light to change Newman Municipal Golf Course. The parking lot will be moved, and a net will be put up near the 9th hole. Alderperson George McGonigal did not support...
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Door smashed of Westcott Street diner in Syracuse during break-in

Syracuse, N.Y. — Mom's Diner on Westcott Street in Syracuse reported it was broken into early Monday morning. The popular diner posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed that day due to the break-in, along with a photo of a broken glass door. Tuesday, the diner...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse native captures 50-year-old love story in new documentary

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. On Friday, Bill Muench will be returning to his hometown of Syracuse, eager to reunite with his friends from Jamesville-Dewitt High School. This homecoming isn’t part of a high school reunion, but the premiere of Muench’s passion project.
SYRACUSE, NY
Grant Johnson

What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekend

(SYRACUSE, NY) Ice sculptures, entertainment and food will fill the New York State Fairgrounds in the middle of winter for Winter Fair 2023 this weekend. Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, over 20,000 people are expected to attend the fourth edition of the annual event. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Amazon will also sponsor entertainment offerings on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Local performers and high school bands will take the stage over the weekend. Henninger, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy pep bands will compete against each other in a competition for a $500 grand prize.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold

Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
SYRACUSE, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Endicott Restaurant Closes After Over 50 Years in Business

A longstanding Endicott restaurant closed its doors for the last time on Sunday, January 29. For 52 years, Nina and Jerry Drossos owned and operated the Acropolis Restaurant, which was located on Washington Avenue in Endicott, but the pair decided that the time had come to retire. The Acropolis Restaurant operated in the space that once housed Luizzi’s Drug Store.
ENDICOTT, NY

