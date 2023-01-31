Read full article on original website
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Downtown dining spot reopens with familiar face, a similar menu and some ‘tweaks’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Jose Morales is ready. “Let’s go for it,” the new owner of the downtown Syracuse breakfast/lunch place formerly called Today’s Special said this week. “We are here for you.”. Morales opened the restaurant this week, about six weeks after Today’s Special closed....
Kansas Chicken & Burger planned for Vestal Parkway
A burger joint that's popular with BU students is coming to the Vestal Parkway.
NewsChannel 36
New ownership continues the legacy of Light’s Bakery & Coffeeshop
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Light’s Bakery & Coffeeshop is in new hands, passing the reins over to a new owner, keeping the long-time staple bakery in Elmira going. Finding someone in the community to keep the business going was important to the previous owner. “It’s just the right time...
14850.com
Valhalla Cafe closing this weekend after just weeks on Route 13
Valhalla Cafe, which opened in late fall on Route 13 just over the line from Newfield into Cayuta, is closing this weekend due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to the owners. The restaurant will be open Thursday through Sunday, with several specials as they use up their supplies. “Valhalla...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca officials OK golf course construction
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca golf course will see construction this spring. City officials have given the green light to change Newman Municipal Golf Course. The parking lot will be moved, and a net will be put up near the 9th hole. Alderperson George McGonigal did not support...
Versions differ on Wegmans protest
Local protesters angry over the death in Memphis of Tyre Nichols shut down the Wegmans in Johnson City last night.
Best diners in Binghamton according to Yelp
It's time for another list! This one includes the top 10 diners in the Binghamton area, strictly according to Yelp…so please forward them your complaints.
The Southern Tier Goes Here For Chicken Wings
It's that time of the year. You know, that time when chicken wings will be consumed en mass, probably like no other time of the year. Will chicken wings be on your big game menu on February 12th?. According to the National Chicken Council, last year (2022) they predicted that...
cnycentral.com
Door smashed of Westcott Street diner in Syracuse during break-in
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mom's Diner on Westcott Street in Syracuse reported it was broken into early Monday morning. The popular diner posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed that day due to the break-in, along with a photo of a broken glass door. Tuesday, the diner...
VOTE: Best diner in Binghamton
We read all the comments and put together a poll for the best diner in Binghamton. It's time for our readers to decide, not Yelp.
Daily Orange
Syracuse native captures 50-year-old love story in new documentary
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. On Friday, Bill Muench will be returning to his hometown of Syracuse, eager to reunite with his friends from Jamesville-Dewitt High School. This homecoming isn’t part of a high school reunion, but the premiere of Muench’s passion project.
JoAnn Fabrics moving to Parkway Plaza
A popular retailer that's been a fixture on the Vestal Parkway for decades is moving down the road.
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekend
(SYRACUSE, NY) Ice sculptures, entertainment and food will fill the New York State Fairgrounds in the middle of winter for Winter Fair 2023 this weekend. Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, over 20,000 people are expected to attend the fourth edition of the annual event. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Amazon will also sponsor entertainment offerings on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Local performers and high school bands will take the stage over the weekend. Henninger, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy pep bands will compete against each other in a competition for a $500 grand prize.
Vestal House Featured in Taylor Swift Music Video To Be Torn Down
It was the winter of 2010 and excitement buzzed all around Binghamton as a film crew rolled into town and rumors began to swirl that perhaps a music video was being filmed in Broome County and for a major name artist. Broome County residents didn't have to wait long for...
School closings in Central NY: Sub-zero windchills cause districts to close, Friday Feb. 3
Central New York schools started making closing announcements on Thursday afternoon and evening due to the frigid air and snow that was forecast to hit the region. We updated and will continue to update the list of school closings today. The low is forecast to hit 5 degrees at 10...
cnycentral.com
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
Widespread power outage in Town of Chenango
According to the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, there is a widespread power outage in the Town of Chenango.
New additions coming to Eastview Mall
All the new additions are scheduled to open this year.
Endicott Restaurant Closes After Over 50 Years in Business
A longstanding Endicott restaurant closed its doors for the last time on Sunday, January 29. For 52 years, Nina and Jerry Drossos owned and operated the Acropolis Restaurant, which was located on Washington Avenue in Endicott, but the pair decided that the time had come to retire. The Acropolis Restaurant operated in the space that once housed Luizzi’s Drug Store.
