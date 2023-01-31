The Vampire Diaries Co-Creators’ New Show Just Got Cancelled Despite Series Order

Following the cancellation of Legacies , Julie Plec had The CW in her rearview mirror and moved forward with projects not in the Vampire Diaries TV universe. The creator of the fan-favorite supernatural franchise has had her hands quite full lately, with new shows either airing or in development. Unfortunately, one of those shows just got some bad news, even after it received a full series order.

Just days after Peacock cancelled Plec’s newest vampire drama Vampire Academy , the streamer has now cancelled the adaptation of comic book Dead Day , which she was working on with TVD co-creator Kevin Williamson, according to Variety . The platform is reportedly looking for more comedies and “event-series” type dramas, meaning Dead Day was… dead.

Dead Day was initially announced just over a year ago, with it getting a straight-to-series order from Peacock. The series was supposed to be an adaptation of the comic book of the same name by Ryan Parrott, with Plec and Williamson serving as co-showrunners and writers. It was set to follow a group of characters who go through Dead Day, where the dead come back for only one night.

While the supernatural series was definitely right up the duo’s alley, the same evidently can't be said for Peacock. It’s unknown whether Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson will shop the series to other platforms, but it’s just the latest to be cancelled despite a full series order or renewal .

Even without Dead Day , Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson are both staying busy. Plec has other projects in development, including an adaptation of another super-popular YA novel, We Were Liars , with Roswell, New Mexico co-creator Carina Adly MacKenzie for Amazon Prime Video. Williamson, meanwhile, is sticking to his horror roots with the Scream franchise, as he’s an executive producer on the upcoming Scream VI .

So although Dead Day will no longer be moving forward, at least Plec and Williamson have projects moving forward for now. Hopefully, another show can bring the duo back together, after their success with The Vampire Diaries . Maybe they could take another trip to Mystic Falls? Plec is hopeful to return to the TVD Universe at some point, so you never know what could happen.

Fingers crossed that Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson don’t get any more bad news with their future projects because fans have already had enough heartbreak. At least there’s always The Vampire Diaries , which can be streamed in full if you have an HBO Max subscription ! You can also find spinoffs Legacies and The Originals streaming with a Netflix subscription . Be sure to check out CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule to see what shows are coming out this year and that will hopefully remain in the lineup with their season/series orders.