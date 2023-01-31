How about the United Federation of Teachers worries more about teaching the children and a little less about what Charter schools are doing. Oh wait it would appear Charter schools are doing the one thing that non Charter schools can’t seem to figure out, how to successfully educate the children.
So, they want to eliminate SUNY's ability to create charter schools. Then, the responsibility would be completely on the state Board of Regents. But they're also campaigning to end regents courses and testing. So, there is no need for a Board of Regents. And no one to create or monitor charter schools. So, no charter schools. Union wins, students lose.
Unfortunately the teachers union will get what the want they control the socialists Democrats and the socialists Democrats run Nys
