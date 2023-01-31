ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Brendan Guernsey
3d ago

How about the United Federation of Teachers worries more about teaching the children and a little less about what Charter schools are doing. Oh wait it would appear Charter schools are doing the one thing that non Charter schools can’t seem to figure out, how to successfully educate the children.

irishjack
3d ago

So, they want to eliminate SUNY's ability to create charter schools. Then, the responsibility would be completely on the state Board of Regents. But they're also campaigning to end regents courses and testing. So, there is no need for a Board of Regents. And no one to create or monitor charter schools. So, no charter schools. Union wins, students lose.

Michael Long
3d ago

Unfortunately the teachers union will get what the want they control the socialists Democrats and the socialists Democrats run Nys

nystateofpolitics.com

Opposition begins to Hochul's charter school plan

Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to expand charter schools in New York by eliminating regional caps and adding more slots for students. It's a move that's already meeting opposition from Hochul's fellow Democrats in the state Legislature. Hochul's charter school plan contained in her $227 billion state budget plan touches on...
Syracuse.com

Hochul proposes ‘technical’ changes to concealed carry law

Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul is seeking a number of “technical” revisions to New York’s contested concealed carry laws, including allowing armed security guards at places of worship and providing clearer guidelines for retired law enforcement officers in good standing to possess a firearm in a “sensitive location.”
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

After Hochul veto, lawmakers hope wrongful death law will still expand

In nearly unanimous votes in the state Senate and Assembly last year, an expansion of New York's wrongful death statute was approved -- allowing people to bring lawsuits in order to claim not just financial damages due to a person's death, but also emotional anguish. Gov. Hochul veoted the measure,...
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul seeks changes to concealed carry law in budget

Armed security would be allowed in New York houses of worship under changes to the state's concealed carry law proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her $227 billion budget plan. Hochul's budget proposal released this week includes what were described as "technical" changes to the measure, approved last summer following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found the state's century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Local School Districts React to Hochul's Proposed Budget

While the budget is a draft right now and still has to pass the assembly and senate, Maine-Endwell Superintendent Jason Van Fossen has some ideas for what the increase in their budget would go toward. “We always are looking at, you know, what is what's in the best interest of...
MAINE STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

In exclusive interview, Gov. Kathy Hochul goes into detail on her budget

Just a day after delivering her wide-ranging budget proposal, Go. Kathy Hochul sat down with NY1 political anchor Errol Louis on Inside City Hall for an exclusive interview. The governor talked in more detail about the migrant crisis and the MTA — while giving some clues about how she will respond to her nominee for chief judge being blocked by the state Senate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

SUNY needs its own Ron DeSantis as a savior from woke insanity

Where’s New York’s Ron DeSantis? The question’s never been more urgent: We need a leader who will step in and save the State University of New York from woke madness with the same grit and calm the Florida gov showed in staring down the College Board over an agitprop-laced AP black-history curriculum.  SUNY — one of the nation’s best public higher-ed systems, with undergrad enrollment topping 326,000 across 64 colleges — has announced to its incoming freshmen that each and every one of them must take and pass a class on “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Social Justice” to graduate.  That’s right: Bending...
FLORIDA STATE
WRGB

Will Governor Hochul's proposed budget keep people from leaving New York State?

Schenectady — New York State led the nation in population decline from 2021 to 2022, losing 180,341 people. This followed a record loss of population in 2020-2021, as 319,000 New Yorkers left the State. As she declared during her inauguration, Governor Hochul is hoping to address the decline as...
nystateofpolitics.com

Search is on for the next New York GOP chair

The New York State Republican Party expects to have a new leader in the near future. The current chairman of the state GOP expects to step down from the post soon. Now-U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy says the candidates looking to succeed him are making their cases across the state. "I'm...
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

One-on-one with Gov. Kathy Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul joined Errol Louis on "Inside City Hall" Thursday to discuss her proposed budget, the migrant crisis in New York, congestion pricing, a possible legal fight with the state Senate over her chief judge nomination and more.
NEW YORK STATE
Q 105.7

These Are The 7 Poorest Cities In New York State

When it comes to the divide between rich and poor in New York State, it seems to be growing exponentially. The rich are definitely getting richer and thanks in part to ridiculous inflation and stagnant wages, the poor are getting poorer. New York as a whole, however, has a vast amount of wealth, thanks mostly in part to NYC,
ALASKA STATE
The Jewish Press

New Year, New Aggressive Strategy By State Conservative Party

New York State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard “Jerry” Kassar is a political insider unlike anyone else in politics today. Kassar, 63, lives in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn. In 1995, he was appointed by Governor George Pataki and confirmed by the state Senate to be a commissioner on the Interstate Environmental Commission. This was the beginning of a 38-year legislative career in which he held several senior staff positions in the Assembly (Republican) minority. In 2003, Kassar joined the central staff of the Senate (Republican) majority, and in 2004 he was appointed as chief of staff to Senator Martin Golden, a position Kassar held until his retirement in December of 2018. (Kassar also received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Pace University.)
nystateofpolitics.com

Child care providers say governor's budget lacks workforce investment

Gov. Kathy Hochul included new tax credits and investments in her executive budget proposal aimed at helping the state's deteriorating child care system, but business leaders and providers in the industry say they're not the best ways the state can address the crisis. The governor's spending plan commits investing $7.6...
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Ribbon Cutting of Long Island University's $26 Million College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the ribbon cutting of Long Island University's College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center at its Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, Nassau County. Long Island University invested $53 million to establish the College of Veterinary Medicine, which includes today's announcement of the new $26 million Veterinary Learning Center. This state-of-the-art, 33,100-square-foot facility serves as the anchor of the College of Veterinary Medicine and will prepare students enrolled in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program with a comprehensive education and real-world skills through a four-year program. Supported by New York State funding of $12.75 million, the College of Veterinary Medicine is the only veterinary program recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education in the New York metropolitan area and one of only four veterinary schools in the Northeast United States.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

