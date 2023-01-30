ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

West Virginia House passes gender-affirming treatment ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Republican supermajority House of Delegates passed a bill Friday banning gender-affirming surgery and hormone therapy for minors, a day after crowds descended on the state Capitol to decry the proposal. The legislation passed 84-10, with all ‘no’ votes coming from the body’s shrinking delegation of Democrats, who accused GOP lawmakers of putting children’s lives at risk to score political points with the national conservative movement. “Once again, we have put politics over people, we have put politics over health care, we have put politics over bodily autonomy,” said Democratic Del. Danielle Walker, the only Black woman and openly LGBTQ person in the West Virginia Legislature. She wore a blue, white and pink striped transgender pride flag draped around her shoulders as she spoke. “We all have decided harming members of the LGBTQ-plus community is worth it so we can score a couple of points for an election that’s two away,” she said.
ARKANSAS STATE
theroanokestar.com

Bill to Add Identifying Stamp to Firearms Fails in Subcommittee

A House bill requiring firearms to be microstamp-enabled recently failed in the Virginia General Assembly, but not without a tense exchange before the vote was called. Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, introduced House Bill 1788, which would require firearms sold after July 1, 2025 to have a unique “alphanumeric or geometric code” that identifies the item’s make, model and serial number. That identifier would create a microstamp on each expended cartridge case each time the firearm was fired.
VIRGINIA STATE
Courthouse News Service

Virginia prepares for special election with national implications

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — Virginians will head to the polls this month for a special election to send a new representative for the 4th Congressional District to Washington following the death of Democratic Congressman Donald McEachin. McEachin, a three-term congressman, died of complications from colorectal cancer last November. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

WV Attorney General vows to defend abortion limits

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — West Virginia’s abortion laws have been on the books less than five months, but they’re already facing multiple attacks in court. In September Governor Jim Justice signed a complete ban on the practice with few exceptions. Last month an abortion pill manufacturer filed suit, and this week the state’s only abortion […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

In South Dakota Senate, far-right lawmakers rankle GOP

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The conversation between a state senator and a legislative aide started with a seemingly routine discussion about a bill. It suddenly spiraled as the senator allegedly harassed the aide because she had vaccinated her young child, plunging the Senate into a political drama that has divided South Dakota’s Republican Party.
ILLINOIS STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate

Good evening, it’s Wednesday. The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would require state officials to study homeless demographics, specifically to find out whether the state’s resources and support systems are attracting out-of-state residents. But first, the governor’s tax cut plan has run into a roadblock in the form of the West Virginia […] Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

GOP declares victory in conservative state Senate district

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are declaring victory in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in a heavily Republican district in northern Pennsylvania.The Republican candidate, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, led Democrat Patricia Lawton by a more than two-to-one margin in preliminary returns from Tuesday's special election.Once results are certified, Culver will be sworn in to the Senate in late February and will bring the 50-seat chamber to a full complement with a 28-22 Republican majority, Senate Republicans leaders said.Culver will fill the seat of former Sen. John Gordner, who resigned Nov. 30 to become a staff...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pa. Capitol gridlock sparks protest

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Tensions from the Capitol spread to Derry Township on Wednesday, as a group of protesters stood outside the office of State Rep. Tom Mehaffie (R-Dauphin). The protesters called for Mehaffie to sign a petition to force the House to reconvene. The protest comes as the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania towns plug budgets with fines

(The Center Square) – Local governments bring in billions of dollars from fines and fees across the country annually – and Pennsylvania localities collected more than $202 million in 2020, a new analysis shows. Some townships and boroughs receive so much that the revenue is a significant source to balance the budget. The Reason Foundation analysis used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to see what fines and fees were...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Crowds at West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers to show compassion for saving the lives of transgender children

Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republican supermajority during a hearing that a […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy