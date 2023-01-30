Read full article on original website
Related
West Virginia House passes gender-affirming treatment ban
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Republican supermajority House of Delegates passed a bill Friday banning gender-affirming surgery and hormone therapy for minors, a day after crowds descended on the state Capitol to decry the proposal. The legislation passed 84-10, with all ‘no’ votes coming from the body’s shrinking delegation of Democrats, who accused GOP lawmakers of putting children’s lives at risk to score political points with the national conservative movement. “Once again, we have put politics over people, we have put politics over health care, we have put politics over bodily autonomy,” said Democratic Del. Danielle Walker, the only Black woman and openly LGBTQ person in the West Virginia Legislature. She wore a blue, white and pink striped transgender pride flag draped around her shoulders as she spoke. “We all have decided harming members of the LGBTQ-plus community is worth it so we can score a couple of points for an election that’s two away,” she said.
theroanokestar.com
Bill to Add Identifying Stamp to Firearms Fails in Subcommittee
A House bill requiring firearms to be microstamp-enabled recently failed in the Virginia General Assembly, but not without a tense exchange before the vote was called. Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, introduced House Bill 1788, which would require firearms sold after July 1, 2025 to have a unique “alphanumeric or geometric code” that identifies the item’s make, model and serial number. That identifier would create a microstamp on each expended cartridge case each time the firearm was fired.
Courthouse News Service
Virginia prepares for special election with national implications
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — Virginians will head to the polls this month for a special election to send a new representative for the 4th Congressional District to Washington following the death of Democratic Congressman Donald McEachin. McEachin, a three-term congressman, died of complications from colorectal cancer last November. The...
WV Attorney General vows to defend abortion limits
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — West Virginia’s abortion laws have been on the books less than five months, but they’re already facing multiple attacks in court. In September Governor Jim Justice signed a complete ban on the practice with few exceptions. Last month an abortion pill manufacturer filed suit, and this week the state’s only abortion […]
In South Dakota Senate, far-right lawmakers rankle GOP
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The conversation between a state senator and a legislative aide started with a seemingly routine discussion about a bill. It suddenly spiraled as the senator allegedly harassed the aide because she had vaccinated her young child, plunging the Senate into a political drama that has divided South Dakota’s Republican Party.
Virginia House Republicans won’t consider Youngkin’s abortion ban proposal
For the second straight year, the Republican-led House of Delegates won't vote on proposals from GOP state delegates to ban abortion in Virginia.
Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate
Good evening, it’s Wednesday. The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would require state officials to study homeless demographics, specifically to find out whether the state’s resources and support systems are attracting out-of-state residents. But first, the governor’s tax cut plan has run into a roadblock in the form of the West Virginia […] Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Shapiro administration orders 2,300 state employees to return to the office
What’s new: About 2,300 state government employees, many of whom had been working a hybrid schedule allowing them to work remotely, will now be reporting to the office at least three days a week under a new Shapiro administration policy to take effect on March 6. Who it affects:...
Pa. GOP groups holding events with organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies in 2020
A Republican activist who organized the “Stop the Steal” rallies in Harrisburg in 2020 and has been linked to right-wing fringe groups will be headlining several Pennsylvania GOP events over the next week. Scott Presler will make stops in Delaware County on Saturday, Butler County on Feb. 6,...
Top Virginia Republican breaks with GOP to back assault weapons ban
Two Virginia Republicans, including one of the party's leaders, broke from the GOP and joined Democrats in the state Senate to pass a proposal to ban the sale of "assault-style" weapons manufactured after July.
West Virginia bill would create a crime if you urinate or defecate in public
A bill would create a new crime in West Virginia if you would urinate or defecate in public. The bill, Senate Bill 540, was introduced on February 1. The bill says any person who willfully urinates or defecates in a public place, other than a public restroom, under circumstances where he or she knows or […]
Gov. Shapiro Did Something That Only Two of His Gubernatorial Predecessors Have Done
Early this morning, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took action on a high-profile matter that every single former Commonwealth governor has sidestepped but two. Ryan Deto explained in Trib Live. Gov. Ed Rendell did it in 2003, the first sitting Pa. governor to do so. Gov. Tom Corbett rose to the...
Metro News
Governor says he’ll compromise on tax plan, but expresses frustration that session could end with no deal
Gov. Jim Justice said he was doing a cannonball when he proposed a 50 percent personal income tax cut over three years, but the governor also says he’s willing to negotiate with senators who might have misgivings. “We’d absolutely compromise,” Justice said during a radio town hall on MetroNews’...
Federal prosecutors crack down on weed delivery service in Virginia and D.C.
As Virginia once again stalls legalization of marijuana, a D.C. man is facing up to twenty years in prison for operating a marijuana delivery service in which he concealed black market proceeds.
Virginia Republicans want to get rid of police reforms passed in 2020
Virginia lawmakers are gearing up to discuss policing, including several bills which would change or repeal police reforms passed in 2020.
GOP declares victory in conservative state Senate district
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are declaring victory in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in a heavily Republican district in northern Pennsylvania.The Republican candidate, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, led Democrat Patricia Lawton by a more than two-to-one margin in preliminary returns from Tuesday's special election.Once results are certified, Culver will be sworn in to the Senate in late February and will bring the 50-seat chamber to a full complement with a 28-22 Republican majority, Senate Republicans leaders said.Culver will fill the seat of former Sen. John Gordner, who resigned Nov. 30 to become a staff...
Pa. Capitol gridlock sparks protest
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Tensions from the Capitol spread to Derry Township on Wednesday, as a group of protesters stood outside the office of State Rep. Tom Mehaffie (R-Dauphin). The protesters called for Mehaffie to sign a petition to force the House to reconvene. The protest comes as the...
Pennsylvania towns plug budgets with fines
(The Center Square) – Local governments bring in billions of dollars from fines and fees across the country annually – and Pennsylvania localities collected more than $202 million in 2020, a new analysis shows. Some townships and boroughs receive so much that the revenue is a significant source to balance the budget. The Reason Foundation analysis used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to see what fines and fees were...
abc27.com
Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
Crowds at West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers to show compassion for saving the lives of transgender children
Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republican supermajority during a hearing that a […]
Comments / 0