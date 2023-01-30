When it comes to pizza, I guess the most common topping is probably pepperoni. However, at this North Carolina pizza restaurant that made Yelp’s “most unique” in the nation list, a different topping brings the crowds. According to The News & Observer, Pizzeria Toro in Durham was one of 20 spots in the nation to make the list. And, it is the only one in North Carolina to appear in the top 20. The NC Clams Pizza at Pizzeria Toro is the one that snagged the recognition. The pizza is wood-fired and topped with chiles, pecorino cheese and whole clams. One Yelp reviewer wrote, “Clams in the shell on a pizza might be my idea of heaven, now that I’ve tasted it.” Yelp compiled the list after studying pizza spots across the nation. The review service ranked on total volume, ratings and reviews using the term “unique pizza.”

DURHAM, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO