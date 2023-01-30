Read full article on original website
Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location
I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
North Carolina Pizza Restaurant Made Yelp’s Most Unique In The Nation
When it comes to pizza, I guess the most common topping is probably pepperoni. However, at this North Carolina pizza restaurant that made Yelp’s “most unique” in the nation list, a different topping brings the crowds. According to The News & Observer, Pizzeria Toro in Durham was one of 20 spots in the nation to make the list. And, it is the only one in North Carolina to appear in the top 20. The NC Clams Pizza at Pizzeria Toro is the one that snagged the recognition. The pizza is wood-fired and topped with chiles, pecorino cheese and whole clams. One Yelp reviewer wrote, “Clams in the shell on a pizza might be my idea of heaven, now that I’ve tasted it.” Yelp compiled the list after studying pizza spots across the nation. The review service ranked on total volume, ratings and reviews using the term “unique pizza.”
North Carolina Woman Sets A Guinness Record For Giving The Finger
Guinness book of world records are issued everyday, but this one is super unusual. A North Carolina woman sets a Guinness World Record for giving the finger. Cheryl Lambeth of Charlotte says her obsession with finger puppets started when she was just a little girl watching children’s television programs like “Mr Rogers Neighborhood”. Her past quirky collection just kept growing and growing. We are talking finger puppet collection. Just about everyone has a collection of some sort and this is Cheryl’s.
14 Local Charlotte North Carolina Flower Shops For Valentines Day
Guys, Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. Do you need a little help? If you want to send your significant other flowers this year the time is now to place your order. Do not wait until the day before, it won’t end well! Whether you want them delivered at work or bring them home to her, you need to plan ahead. So if you want to spoil her with flowers but don’t know where to start that’s where I’m here to help. Charlotte North Carolina has a multitude of local flower shops for you to choose from and get the perfect bouquet or arrangement.
Have You Tried This New Sandwich Shop in Charlotte?
If you’re a sandwich kind of person then you might have a new spot on your radar. A famous sandwich shop is officially opened in Charlotte. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is open in Charlotte and has brought all of its famous sandwich glory. Capriotti’s is famous for their oven-roasted turkey sandwich that has cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo! WHEW!
Where Property Values Have Increased The Most In Charlotte, NC
There is a real challenge for Mecklenburg County officials as questions loom around property revaluations. According to WCNC, home values have gone up over the last 4 years. Areas north and west of Uptown Charlotte have increased more than other affluent neighborhoods in Charlotte. Here’s the bad news. Since the...
North Carolina Officials Work To Put Out Smoldering Mulch Fire
Mulch fires are hard to put out because the material is so dense. North Carolina officials work to put out a smoldering mulch fire that is bothering nearby residents. Mint Hill resident Lisa Williams tells Channel 9 she noticed the smell and then saw the smoldering pile of mulch. Fire officials can’t seem to get it completely extinguished. As a former firefighter I can understand why. Firefighters soaked the mulch pile with over 3,500 gallons of water. But the pile is so dense it is difficult to get to all the smoldering material.
Charlotte Knights Introduce Former Player As New Manager For 2023 Season
Just days after the Carolina Panthers welcomed former quarterback Frank Reich back to Charlotte as the team’s new head coach, the Charlotte Knights are celebrating a homecoming of their own. The Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox have introduced former Knights player Justin Jirschele as their new manager for the 2023 baseball season.
