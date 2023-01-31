Read full article on original website
BBC
Boy, 12, falls two storeys from East Kilbride school stairwell
A 12-year-old boy has been treated for multiple injuries after falling from the top of a two-storey stairwell in a South Lanarkshire school. The first year pupil at St Andrew's and St Bride's High in East Kilbride is believed to have fallen through the centre of the stairway on Thursday.
BBC
Searches continue for Ben Nevis walker Harvey Christian
Searches have continued for a walker who went missing after setting out to walk up Ben Nevis. Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Mountain rescue teams, search dogs and a coastguard helicopter have been involved in the effort to find...
BBC
King Charles III: Warm space opens at Highgrove House
A warm space for those worried about heating their homes is opening at one of King Charles III's properties. The Orchard Tearooms at Highgrove House in Tetbury, will open every Tuesday until the middle of March. Organised by the Prince's Foundation, the Gloucestershire Winter Warmers initiative aims to help combat...
BBC
Brecon Beacons: Holiday couple drowned at waterfall - inquest
The provisional cause of death for two women who died near a popular waterfall was drowning, an inquest has heard. Helen and Rachael Patching, aged 52 and 33, from Kent, were visiting Ystradfellte, Powys, in the Brecon Beacons National Park while on holiday. The alarm was raised at about 11:45...
BBC
Tiny kitten saved from Hartlepool recycling plant picking line
A four-week old kitten that survived going through heavy machinery at a recycling plant has been adopted by a member of staff. JB, named after the site in Hartlepool, is believed to have been put into a recycling bin before making her way to the processing centre. She was discovered...
BBC
Aircraft damaged as it tried to land at Stansted in strong wind
An aircraft was severely damaged after losing control as it attempted to land in strong wind, investigators said. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the Challenger 604 was coming into land at London Stansted Airport in Essex on 31 January 2022. It said the aircraft "floated above the runway...
BBC
HS2 tunnels under the Chilterns reach halfway point
Two of HS2's longest tunnels have reached the halfway point of excavation, the rail company said. Giant tunnelling machines have been excavating the high speed rail project's route under the Chilterns in Buckinghamshire for the past 18 months. The machines are half way through the 10-mile tunnel and have excavated...
BBC
'Come clean' on impact of non-dom tax status, Labour urges
Labour has demanded the government publish internal estimates about the effect of abolishing "non-dom" tax status. The party says it wants ministers to "come clean" about the impact of keeping the "unfair" status ahead of the Budget on 15 March. It says scrapping non-dom rules would bring in £3.2bn a...
Almost no trains will run in England on Friday as drivers strike
No trains will run across most of England on Friday as drivers in the Aslef union stage their second 24-hour strike this week. Drivers will strike as part of the long-running pay dispute at 14 train operating companies, leaving passengers facing disruption around Britain. Most of the biggest operators have...
BBC
New powers to curb strike disruption approved by MPs
MPs have backed plans aimed at enforcing minimum service levels for some sectors during strikes. Under the bill, some employees, including in the rail industry and emergency services, would be required to work during industrial action - and could be sacked if they refuse. The bill passed by 315 votes...
BBC
Folic acid in flour too low to prevent birth defects, scientists say
Leading scientists say adding higher levels of folic acid to all flour and rice would stop hundreds more UK babies being born with lifelong disabilities. They say current levels being proposed are too low and will not help some groups of women, while any concerns over potential harms are unjustified.
BBC
Kent woman 'left broken' by social housing repair row
A woman who was unable to return to her home for seven months because of lengthy delays to carry out repairs has said she has been "left broken". Tracey Ticehurst was forced to leave her home in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, when a leak sprung in the flat above her. Mould...
BBC
King Charles will not appear on new Australia $5 note
King Charles III will not feature on Australia's new five dollar note, the country's central bank has announced. The new design will pay tribute to "the culture and history" of Indigenous Australians, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) says. A portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II appears on the...
