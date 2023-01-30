Read full article on original website
Hidden Magma Chamber Reaching Critical Point 'Poses Serious Threat'
Scientists fear that the Greek submarine volcano Kolumbo, which last erupted in 1650 C.E., could produce a powerful eruption.
petapixel.com
NASA Satellite Captures a Photo of a ‘Bear’ on Mars
A NASA satellite has captured an unusual object staring out from the surface of Mars — a bear face. The space agency’s Mar Reconnaissance Orbiter operated by the team at the University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory released the image on Wednesday, January 25. The High...
Tree Hugger
Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash
If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
marthastewart.com
Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago
Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
Futurism
Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies
Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
Green Comet Tracker: C/2022 E3 (ZTF) Location and Viewing Tips
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will make a close approach to Earth on February 1, when it might be faintly visible to the naked eye, around 26 million miles away.
Satellite spots glowing lava inside erupting Hawaiian volcano
The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has been erupting again for nearly two weeks, creating lava fountains and a glow visible with the Landsat 8 satellite.
Is the Yellowstone supervolcano really 'due' for an eruption?
Yellowstone's supervolcano last erupted 70,000 years ago. Will it erupt again anytime soon?
Futurism
A Super Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass By the Earth
A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
Tonga's massive volcanic eruption wiped out unique, never-before-seen life-forms
The island was destroyed by the same volcano that formed it seven years before.
Time tunnel: why an Australian expedition is drilling through 2.6km of Antarctic ice
When it reaches about 2.6km beneath the Australian camp at Antarctica’s Little Dome C, the drill will hit ice with tiny pockets of air about 1.5m years old. The last time those molecules were in the planet’s atmosphere, our human ancestor homo erectus was just working out how to harness fire to cook and stay warm.
americanmilitarynews.com
Brutal details emerge of deadly shark attack; first known shark death of 2023
Details about the first deadly shark attack of 2023 have come out and they are brutal, with witnesses saying a great white shark virtually decapitated an unfortunate diver in Mexico. According to the website Tracking Sharks, 53-year-old Manuel Lopez was diving for mollusks in Tobari Bay off the coast of...
gcaptain.com
Huge Iceberg Breaks Off from Antarctica’s Brunt Ice Shelf
An iceberg the size of metro London has broken off of Antarctica’s Brunt Ice shelf. The calving event was confirmed Monday by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) which first detected growing cracks in the 150-meter-thick ice shelf about a decade ago. The BAS iceberg calved when the crack known...
Digital Trends
Scientists discover monster 17-pound meteorite in Antarctica
A team of researchers working in Antarctica have discovered a massive meteorite, weighing in at a hefty 17 pounds. Rocks falling to Earth from space aren’t uncommon, but it’s very unusual for such a large one to be found. Studying such meteorites can help scientists learn about early conditions in the solar system and even about how planets form.
A rare green comet is becoming visible in northern skies. How to see it without a telescope.
Bring binoculars or a small telescope this week just in case: The comet, last seen 50,000 years ago, may appear as a green smudge in the sky.
NASA's Perseverance rover discovers perfectly balanced mystery rock
NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover has made yet another mysterious discovery leaving researchers baffled and excited. A tweet posted by NASA's Perseverance Rover on June 16 revealed a series of photos taken on the rocky surface of our celestial neighbor.
Engadget
US, Netherlands and Japan reportedly agree to limit China's access to chipmaking equipment
The Biden administration has reportedly reached an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict China’s access to advanced chipmaking machinery. According to Bloomberg, officials from the two countries agreed on Friday to adopt some of the same export controls the US has used over the last year to prevent companies like NVIDIA from selling their latest technologies in China. The agreement would reportedly see export controls imposed on companies that produce lithography systems, including ASML and Nikon.
An extremely rare meteorite is found in Antarctica and it contains the oldest material in the Solar System
On January 5, 2023, an international team of researchers discovered a space rock - an extremely rare meteorite that is truly out of this world. The meteorite weighing just 17 pounds contains some of the oldest material in the Solar System.
travelyourway.net
Where is the largest desert on the planet?
The Antarctic Desert is the largest cold desert in the world. The desert receives an average of 8 inches (200 mm) of rain annually. Deserts on Earth come in all shapes and sizes, from arid sands to giant icebergs. But where is the largest desert on the planet and how do creatures survive in these harsh terrains?
Immense Fireball Flying Over Siberian City Captured in Spectacular Footage
Videos show a very bright light momentarily streaking across the sky above the city of Krasnoyarsk before fizzling out.
