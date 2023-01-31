Lindsey Graham Tries to Deter Potential Non-Trump GOP Candidates: ‘I Don’t Think You Could Do What He Did’

Read full article on original website
Trump says that if he's reelected he won't use the powers of the presidency to punish his enemies, but adds that he'd be 'entitled to a revenge tour'
In an interview with Hugh Hewitt, Trump went on a tirade against news outlets that reported on Russian interference during the 2016 election.
Nikki Haley's Chances of Beating Donald Trump to 2024 GOP Nomination
On Saturday Haley tweeted: "It's time for a new generation to lead."
Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024
The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
Fact check: Trump donated portions of presidential salary to agencies, contrary to viral claim
Multiple federal agencies told USA TODAY that Trump did donate his presidential salary, though that is not reflected in his tax returns.
Melania Trump's Hairstylist Was Paid $132K for ‘Strategy Consulting’ Out of Donald Trump's Election Fund
With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, all eyes are on his Save America Political Action Committee and how they are spending those funds. One curious line item that was noted involves not the 45th president, but former First Lady Melania Trump. The PAC’s 2022 financial filing had eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting,” totaling $132,0000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. It’s an astronomical sum to do one head of hair, especially when it flouts Federal Election Commission regulations. The FEC “does not allow candidate committees,...
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
AOC to GOP: Don't tell me you're condemning antisemitism when a Republican 'who has talked about Jewish space lasers' gets a plum committee assignment
"This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America," she says of the vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the foreign affairs committee.
‘She’s Doomed’: Greg Kelly Buries Nikki Haley, Shows Forgotten Video He Says Makes Her Challenge to Trump ‘D.O.A.’
Newsmax host Greg Kelly slammed Nikki Haley’s plan to run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination by saying her candidacy is “doomed” thanks to comments she made in 2021 about former President Donald Trump. Word of Haley’s upcoming announcement dropped on Tuesday, as Charleston’s Post and Courier...
‘The Hypocrisy’s Absolutely Crazy!’ Joe Scarborough Defends Ilhan Omar: ‘Far Less Egregious’ Than What Trump’s Said
Joe Scarborough defended Rep. Ilhan Omar Friday morning by pointing out the “absolute hypocrisy” on display by the Republican caucus in light of former President Donald Trump’s past comments. At issue was a House vote to remove her from the Foreign Affairs Committee, which Congressional Republicans pushed...
Trump Takes Swipe At Nikki Haley’s ‘Honor,’ Shares Video of Her Saying She Wouldn’t Run Against Him
Former President Donald Trump took a swipe at his former UN ambassador, Nikki Haley, on Wednesday after reports ran this week that Haley will announce a run for the presidency in mid-February – challenging Trump for the GOP nomination. Trump shared a clip of Haley saying she would not...
Nikki Haley’s Fmr. Aide Trashes Her on Tucker Carlson’s Show: ‘She Just Walks Away When Times Get Tough’
One night after reports that she’s about to announce a run for president, Tucker Carlson invited a former leading aide of ex-Governor Nikki Haley to trash his one-time boss. Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Justin Evans — who served as the political director for Haley’s 2010 campaign — ripped the former South Carolina governor’s position on former President Donald Trump.
‘This is a Phony Scandal’: Geraldo Rivera Battles Hannity On Biden Classified Docs Story
Geraldo Rivera and Sean Hannity went head-to-head over the significance of classified documents found at homes and offices belonging to President Joe Biden. The exchange took place on the Wednesday night edition of Hannity on Fox News. Both Rivera and former senior advisor to former President Donald Trump, Stephen Miller were a part of the segment.
Trump Pimps Article Quoting Bob Woodward 48 Hours After Suing Him for 49 Million Bucks
Former President Donald Trump is not one to pass up a chance to promote a comment from anyone who agrees with him — even when he just sued that person two days ago. On Monday, the ex-president filed a lawsuit against veteran journalist Bob Woodward, claiming that the recordings he included in the audiobook version of his 2020 book Rage were shared “without President Trump’s permission.”
Jimmy Kimmel Embarrasses Mike Lindell By Putting Him in a Claw Machine: ‘Why Do You Think People Don’t Take You Seriously?’
Jimmy Kimmel’s interview with Mike Lindell got really weird for a lot of reasons, not the least of them being that the ABC funnyman stuffed the MyPillow CEO into a claw machine before it even started. Kimmel welcomed Lindell onto the show Tuesday night by insisting he didn’t put...
Don Jr Calls For Montanans to Shoot Down Chinese Spy Balloon (They Can’t. It’s Too High)
Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, decided to add his voice to the growing right-wing furor over the Chinese spy balloon flying over Montana. Many on the right, like Rep. James Comer (R-KY), used the incident to declare President Joe Biden “weak” and warned the balloon might be filled with “bioweapons.” Other Republicans, like Donald Trump, demanded Biden shoot the balloon down, despite the military’s concern of debris falling on Americans.
Trump Campaign Reportedly Plans to Bash DeSantis For Vaccinating Elderly — Despite Trump’s Continued Support For Vaccines
Former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign is building an “opposition research” file on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) focused around hitting the popular Republican governor for his early promotion of Covid-19 vaccinations to the elderly, reported the New York Times on Tuesday evening. The report from...
Tucker Carlson Fires Back at ‘Coward’ Boris Johnson: ‘Terrified Old Woman’
Tucker Carlson lashed out at Boris Johnson after the former U.K. prime minister said he is “horrified” at the Fox News host’s “bad ideas.”. Speaking at the Atlantic Council in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Johnson criticized Carlson’s opposition to the U.S. helping Ukraine defend itself against the ongoing Russian invasion.
House Oversight Chair Claims National Archives Was Ordered Not to Publicize Biden Classified Docs – Alleges Major Cover-Up
GOP House Oversight Chairman, Rep. James Comer (R-KY), joined Fox News’s Hannity on Tuesday night and made some bombastic allegations regarding President Joe Biden’s retention of classified documents. Comer alleged that either Biden or Attorney General Merrick Garland engaged in a cover-up by ordering the National Archives not...
‘Phony, Fake, and Fraudulent!’ Hakeem Jeffries Takes Anti-Socialism Resolution VERY Personally at Fiery Presser
New York Democrat and House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Thursday brutally trashed a Republican resolution condemning the “horrors of socialism” brought by Cuban-American Florida Republican Rep. María Salazar as “fraudulent” and “cover” for extremism. The resolution passed Thursday in a bipartisan...
NEW: Mike Pence’s Indiana Home Next Target of FBI in Ongoing Classified Documents Search That Began With Mar-a-Lago
The FBI will be conducting search for classified documents at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence, the Wall Street Journal reported first on Thursday. Pence joins Donald Trump and Joe Biden in having a residence searched in the ongoing classified document retention controversies. President Biden’s Delaware beach house...
