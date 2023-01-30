Read full article on original website
Related
Futurism
Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies
Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
I'm a stay-at-home dad who makes $20,000 a month through YouTube and email marketing. The first year I only made 13 cents — here's how I scaled up.
Judd Albring now works up to 10 hours a week posting video content and crafting emails. Here's how he set up the mostly passive income streams.
Facebook has secretly been draining your phone battery to test features, former Meta employee claims
George Hayward said he was fired for refusing to partake.
Netflix will began charging extra for password sharing starting in March, heres why
As the use of streaming services has dominated the entertainment industry, many have popularized the custom of sharing their passwords with friends and relatives. However a particular streaming service, Netflix, has been working diligently to find efficient ways to crackdown on this new form of stream sharing. The company has reported that an estimated 100 million users around the world are watching its streaming service content by using passwords of other paying users and not paying for the service. For years rumors have spread about Netflix's decision to put an end to password sharing amongst its users. The United Kingdom has already instilled copyright laws that prohibit password sharing. Theoretically if Netflix wanted to, they could potentially take users who share passwords with others to court, as a criminal or civil matter.
Party’s over—Netflix is putting an end to password sharing by the end of March
Long-awaited change gets a timeline.
Netflix rolls out new rule which will charge millions for account sharing
Netflix's war against those who are generous enough to share their account with family, friends, exes and grandparents who've lost the TV remote again has now entered a new stage. In the near future, paid sharing will roll out and anyone watching without this specific subscription model will be blocked from the account.
Phone Arena
Google Meet on Android may soon allow you to listen to YouTube music in a group call
The latest apk — this is the file format of Android apps — teardown from 9to5 Google’s team of the YouTube Music app unearthed signs that it may be next to join Google Meet’s ever growing list of group activities. Wait, you didn’t know that you...
Netflix Tells Advertisers That Ad-Tier Subscriptions Doubled in January – Report
When Netflix launched its ad-supported subscription tier in November, the initial sign-ups numbers could charitably be described as “soft.” In its first month of availability, the ad-tier reportedly accounted for only 9 percent of new signups, with only 0.2 percent of total U.S. Netflix subscribers on the “Basic with Ads” plan. Now, however, it looks like Netflix’s dive into advertising may be starting to pay off. According to The Information, Netflix has been informing its advertising partners that sign-ups to the new tier have doubled over the course of January compared to November. Netflix did not immediately respond to IndieWire’s request for...
Netflix may soon charge a fee to account holders for sharing passwords
If you have a Netflix account and share your password with people outside of your household, you may want to rethink that decision. Netflix is finally cracking down on allowing people to do it amid falling profits, partially due to losing potential money from people "freeloading" by using shared passwords, according to a news report.
Twitter is developing a payments feature, they should call it X and crush PayPal
One of Elon Musk’s grand visions for Twitter is to become an “everything” app similar to the WeChat giant in China. Since taking over the most influential social network in the world, Musk has not been quiet about his ideas for Twitter’s future, which includes a built-in platform for payments. This would also be centered around the ability to park capital in money market accounts, shop for goods, and support a creator marketplace in ways that might be similar, or better, than YouTube, Instagram, or Facebook, as examples.
Urban One Launches Urban One Podcast Network
Urban One, parent company of HelloBeautiful, Cassius and MadameNoire, announced the Urban one Podcast Network.
Atlas Obscura
Podcast: Rae Wynn-Grant and the Bear
Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit with Rae Wynn-Grant, a wildlife ecologist specializing in large carnivores. And in this episode, she unfolds a mystery for listeners. Our podcast is an audio guide to...
click orlando
📱Update your News 6 App for personalized news feed, new features
CENTRAL FLORIDA, Fla. – The News 6 mobile app has a new look that comes with improved features. It’s all about customization, so you can get the news and videos on topics you care about while filtering out what you don’t want to see. Here’s a look...
Elon Musk Went Private On Twitter to Find an Issue With the Algorithm That 'Should Be Addressed By Next Week'
The Twitter owner was in search of a flaw with the social media platform's algorithm.
Netflix’s Password Sharing Crackdown Has Subscribers Exploring Other Options
Last year, Netflix ruffled many feathers when the streaming giant started proposing some changes. For instance, the company toyed with the idea of introducing ad-supported content like other premium streamers. Many subscribers scoffed at this idea and threatened to move to other services. However, the policy that found the most pushback from Netflix users was the company’s password-sharing rules.
All the Details of the Netflix Password-Sharing Update Nobody Wanted
Netflix revealed the gory details of its new rules.
Netflix says it plans to halt free password sharing before April
Netflix said sharing passwords between households was eating at its bottom line, and indicated a new paid sharing feature would be expanded soon.
Comments / 0