Harris County, TX

3 people hospitalized after shots fired, fight inside N. Harris Co. trailer home, deputies say

 3 days ago

A gunman broke into a north Harris County trailer home and opened fire at his ex-girlfriend before the ex's current boyfriend used a knife to fight with the suspect, the sheriff said on Monday.

All three people involved in what deputies call a domestic violence case were rushed to the hospital and expected to survive the chaotic ordeal.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it received a call of three people injured, including a woman shot, in the 1700 block of Strawn Road at about 7:10 p.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said an ex-boyfriend forced entry inside a home, where he shot at and grazed his ex-girlfriend. The gunman then tried to shoot the woman's live-in boyfriend, but the pistol appeared to jam.

This led to a fight involving a knife between the two men, leaving them with cuts and bruises.

The sheriff added that all three people were in fair condition. It's not immediately known what charges will result from the case.

Houston, TX
