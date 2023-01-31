Read full article on original website
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Police Warn Residents to Be Wary of Scammers
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Shreveport Police are warning residents of scamming activity. Don't you just hate a thief? Apparently, these idiots can't wait to separate you from your hard-earned money...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest
A Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest. A Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest. Remembering Columbia, the national tragedy that landed …. After the space shuttle Columbia broke apart over East Texas 20 years ago, the Piney Woods...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man sentenced to federal prison after escaping halfway house
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Shreveport man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for escaping from federal custody in 2020. In 2016, 32-year-old Terrell L. Kellum pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court...
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport woman found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport woman was found safe. Davenport was missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. According to SPD, Diamond Davenport has been located and is safe.
ktalnews.com
It took Americans almost 200 years to find Louisiana’s highest point
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Driving across north Louisiana on U. S. 80 in 1930, tourists using the official state highway map saw a spot marked the “highest point” in the state. If they were tempted to check it out, they wouldn’t have turned south at Arcadia...
Shreveport Credit Card Thief Wanted by Police
On 01-20-2023, around 6:21 p.m. at Wal-Mart on Pines Road, this individual, stole a black Brahmin purse and wallet, with contents valued at $1769.00. On 01-20-2023, at 8:14 p.m., one of the victim's credit cards was used at the Family Dollar at 6310 Jefferson Paige Road for $144.01. Detectives are...
Louisiana mother and son missing
The Shreveport Police Department is looking for two missing people.
ktalnews.com
ACLU settles with SPD over alleged beating of a man
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The ACLU of Louisiana reaches a settlement with the Shreveport Police Department after officers allegedly beat a man. The case states that Brandon Kennedy was shopping at a local convenience store in December 2020 when he was wrongfully attacked, arrested, and searched by Shreveport police officers after he was overheard speaking to another person about the Black Lives Matter movement and his own negative experiences with Shreveport police.
KSLA
Webster parish hosts police training session for multiple law enforcement agencies
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Law enforcement officers from 28 various agencies gathered in Minden on Feb. 2 for an all-day training session. At a time when use of force and race and policing is a major issue, more than 150 officers and deputies came out for the free 8-hour session. Planning for the session began in October of 2022 and was finally put to the test Feb. of this year (2023). They focused on topics that included bias-based diversity and situational awareness. Also, a part of the day’s training was de-escalation and proper use of force.
Shreveport PD settles suit over alleged beating of Black man for supporting Black Lives Matter
The Shreveport Police Department has settled a federal lawsuit filed by a 37-year-old Black man who said an officer assaulted him after he expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Brandon Kennedy said he was standing in line at a Family Dollar store in late 2020 talking to another customer about police brutality when […] The post Shreveport PD settles suit over alleged beating of Black man for supporting Black Lives Matter appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Shreveport Man Gets 16 Years Prison Time for Guns and Drugs
A Shreveport man convicted of drugs and weapons possession charges in November has been sentenced to serve more than 16 years in prison. Flenory Frazier III, 56, was convicted November 15, 2022 in Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's courtroom. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Judge Garrett sentenced him to the 16-year term at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, and to pay a $1,000 fine for a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon conviction. She ordered Frazier to serve 400 days in lieu of paying the fine, to be served consecutively with the hard-labor sentence.
Bossier City Purse Thief Wanted by Police
The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On January 15th 2023 around 1300 hours in the afternoon, an unidentified black male subject entered the business Krogers located at 1050 George Dement Blvd. and stole a purse and property belonging to a victim valued at $500.00.
KTBS
One man injured in Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man faces non- life threatening injuries after a shooting on St. Vincent and Oakdale in Shreveport around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. The victim was driven to Ochsner LSU Health. The driver was stopped and taken to the Shreveport Police station for questioning. No information has been...
Shreveport Plumbing Employee Arrested For Stealing From Company
The office of Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator has announced the arrest of a local man due to financial crimes against his employer. The alleged scheme involved a company debit card, cash-back transactions, and at least 75 transactions at local hardware stores. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Brad...
ktalnews.com
Cares Krewe brunch takeover at Shreveport local spot
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Cares Krewe headed to a local hot spot for a bit of yum yum for the tum tums. Who’s ready for some brunch? Cares Krewe headed to Up For Brunch in Shreveport to surprise locals that were enjoying their meals. Claps can be heard all around when the Cares Krewe announced that we would be paying for their brunch tab.
KSLA
2 males shot in Allendale neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two males have been shot in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood. One is in critical and possibly life-threatening condition. Authorities said the other’s wounds did not appear to be life-threatening. Details of the shooting are scant. But police do know neither of the victims was...
KTBS
Fire reported at Shreveport apartment complex
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Centrum Apartments in Shreveport caught fire late Wednesday night. Details are limited, but there was heavy smoke coming from one of the buildings when KTBS 3 News was on the scene. This happened in the 2700 block of Waggoner. There's no word on a cause of...
q973radio.com
Shreveport Now Has a Facebook Page Devoted to Catching Cheating Men
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Shreveport now has a Facebook page for women to confirm whether or not they are dating the same guy. I hate to be the one to say this, but there is absolutely no chance that this ends well, for anyone. This page has the potential to flip Shreveport-Bossier on its head. I’m telling you; I see the writing on the wall. I’m talking an apocalyptic-type event where Shreveport girls are fighting over the keyboard with each other, and of course, fighting in person with the guys who have been called out. This page has the potential to destroy our beautiful city and I am absolutely here for it. In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever been happier to be totally removed from the dating scene. Go ahead and insert the “Michael Jackson eating popcorn” meme here.
ktalnews.com
National Signing Day 2023: North Desoto, Benton, Parkway, Captain Shreve
National Signing Day 2023: North Desoto, Benton, Parkway, Captain Shreve. National Signing Day 2023: North Desoto, Benton, …. National Signing Day 2023: North Desoto, Benton, Parkway, Captain Shreve. Salute the Badge: Deputy sings National Anthem. NBC 6 Salutes the Badge by recognizing the impressive talents of a local sheriff's deputy.
Shreveport Pedestrian Seriously Injured When Struck by Vehicle
Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department, were on scene of a vehicle/pedestrian accident, which left a male seriously injured. This crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. in the 5700 block Lakeshore Drive near the corner of Jewella Avenue. When first responders arrived on scene they located a male lying on the...
