Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest

SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man sentenced to federal prison after escaping halfway house

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Shreveport man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for escaping from federal custody in 2020. In 2016, 32-year-old Terrell L. Kellum pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Missing Shreveport woman found safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport woman was found safe. Davenport was missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. According to SPD, Diamond Davenport has been located and is safe.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Credit Card Thief Wanted by Police

On 01-20-2023, around 6:21 p.m. at Wal-Mart on Pines Road, this individual, stole a black Brahmin purse and wallet, with contents valued at $1769.00. On 01-20-2023, at 8:14 p.m., one of the victim's credit cards was used at the Family Dollar at 6310 Jefferson Paige Road for $144.01. Detectives are...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

ACLU settles with SPD over alleged beating of a man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The ACLU of Louisiana reaches a settlement with the Shreveport Police Department after officers allegedly beat a man. The case states that Brandon Kennedy was shopping at a local convenience store in December 2020 when he was wrongfully attacked, arrested, and searched by Shreveport police officers after he was overheard speaking to another person about the Black Lives Matter movement and his own negative experiences with Shreveport police.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Webster parish hosts police training session for multiple law enforcement agencies

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Law enforcement officers from 28 various agencies gathered in Minden on Feb. 2 for an all-day training session. At a time when use of force and race and policing is a major issue, more than 150 officers and deputies came out for the free 8-hour session. Planning for the session began in October of 2022 and was finally put to the test Feb. of this year (2023). They focused on topics that included bias-based diversity and situational awareness. Also, a part of the day’s training was de-escalation and proper use of force.
MINDEN, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Shreveport PD settles suit over alleged beating of Black man for supporting Black Lives Matter

The Shreveport Police Department has settled a federal lawsuit filed by a 37-year-old Black man who said an officer assaulted him after he expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Brandon Kennedy said he was standing in line at a Family Dollar store in late 2020 talking to another customer about police brutality when […] The post Shreveport PD settles suit over alleged beating of Black man for supporting Black Lives Matter appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Man Gets 16 Years Prison Time for Guns and Drugs

A Shreveport man convicted of drugs and weapons possession charges in November has been sentenced to serve more than 16 years in prison. Flenory Frazier III, 56, was convicted November 15, 2022 in Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's courtroom. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Judge Garrett sentenced him to the 16-year term at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, and to pay a $1,000 fine for a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon conviction. She ordered Frazier to serve 400 days in lieu of paying the fine, to be served consecutively with the hard-labor sentence.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier City Purse Thief Wanted by Police

The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On January 15th 2023 around 1300 hours in the afternoon, an unidentified black male subject entered the business Krogers located at 1050 George Dement Blvd. and stole a purse and property belonging to a victim valued at $500.00.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

One man injured in Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man faces non- life threatening injuries after a shooting on St. Vincent and Oakdale in Shreveport around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. The victim was driven to Ochsner LSU Health. The driver was stopped and taken to the Shreveport Police station for questioning. No information has been...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Cares Krewe brunch takeover at Shreveport local spot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Cares Krewe headed to a local hot spot for a bit of yum yum for the tum tums. Who’s ready for some brunch? Cares Krewe headed to Up For Brunch in Shreveport to surprise locals that were enjoying their meals. Claps can be heard all around when the Cares Krewe announced that we would be paying for their brunch tab.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

2 males shot in Allendale neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two males have been shot in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood. One is in critical and possibly life-threatening condition. Authorities said the other’s wounds did not appear to be life-threatening. Details of the shooting are scant. But police do know neither of the victims was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Fire reported at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Centrum Apartments in Shreveport caught fire late Wednesday night. Details are limited, but there was heavy smoke coming from one of the buildings when KTBS 3 News was on the scene. This happened in the 2700 block of Waggoner. There's no word on a cause of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Shreveport Now Has a Facebook Page Devoted to Catching Cheating Men

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Shreveport now has a Facebook page for women to confirm whether or not they are dating the same guy. I hate to be the one to say this, but there is absolutely no chance that this ends well, for anyone. This page has the potential to flip Shreveport-Bossier on its head. I’m telling you; I see the writing on the wall. I’m talking an apocalyptic-type event where Shreveport girls are fighting over the keyboard with each other, and of course, fighting in person with the guys who have been called out. This page has the potential to destroy our beautiful city and I am absolutely here for it. In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever been happier to be totally removed from the dating scene. Go ahead and insert the “Michael Jackson eating popcorn” meme here.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

National Signing Day 2023: North Desoto, Benton, Parkway, Captain Shreve

SHREVEPORT, LA

