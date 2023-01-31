Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Related
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND IS ON AN ABSOLUTE RAMPAGE ON TWITTER OVER ALL-STAR BREAK
Now that the All-Star break is upon us, players finally have free time to unwind and take some time away from the game. Certain players are on vacation, others just spending time with family. Brad Marchand has bigger plans, though. The Bruins forward has taken the time to put his...
markerzone.com
FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL
2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
markerzone.com
RETIRED NHLER BROOKS LAICH SLAMS FORMER GM'S 'RULES' FOR PLAYERS
Lou Lamoriello is a polarizing figure these days, perhaps more than ever. His rigid management style has always been a point of discussion, dating back to his days with the New Jersey Devils. His recent trade for Bo Horvat has people talking, and one specific detail caught folks up more...
markerzone.com
AHL HEAD COACH FIRED FOR ALLEGEDLY LEAKING PRE-SCOUTING MATERIAL TO OPPOSING TEAM
The Ottawa Senators announced on Thursday night that AHL head coach Troy Mann was relieved of his duties and subsequently replaced by assistant coach David Bell. According to the reports of several insiders, these changes took NHL GMs by surprise, given the point in the season; Belleville is 29th in the AHL standings, so in a pure hockey sense it can't be that surprising.
markerzone.com
GRAND RAPIDS FORWARD SUSPENDED TWO GAMES FOR OBSCENE GESTURE
The AHL announced on Tuesday the Grand Rapids Griffins forward Dominik Shine has been suspended for two games as a consequence of his actions during Sunday's game against the Chicago Wolves. The reason for his suspension was quickly identified:. Shine, 29, has 13 points and 30 PIMs in 39 games...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND GOES AFTER REPORTER, LEAFS YOUTUBER IN LATEST RANT; BASHES MARNER'S SKATES
Whatever's been going on with Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins for the last couple of days, I'm all here for it. Marchand, who rarely uses his social media accounts, has been firing off a bunch of Tweets since Monday, usually replies aimed at statements he doesn't like. On Wednesday afternoon, he decided to go after a reporter, as well as Toronto Maple Leafs Youtuber and superfan Steve 'Dangle' Glynn.
markerzone.com
MITCH MARNER RESPONDS TO BRAD MARCHAND'S RECENT COMMENTS
Athletes chirp one another. It's simply a part of the game. Sometimes it's in good fun, others it can escalate to the point of genuine disdain between combatants. Recently, Brad Marchand chirped Toronto's Mitch Marner, which made for some excellent viewership. During his media tour for the NHL's All-Star festivities,...
markerzone.com
ISLANDERS GM LOU LAMORIELLO ACCUSED OF TAMPERING OVER BO HORVAT TRADE
Lou Lamoriello - GM of the New York Islanders - is known for his readiness to make big splashes midseason. In his 20+ year tenure with the Devils, he fired head coaches weeks before the playoffs, made surprise trades, and even stood behind the bench himself when things weren't going well.
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER REPORTEDLY WORKING ON BIG-TIME TRADE, COULD NET TOP PROSPECT IN RETURN
The Vancouver Canucks are officially selling the bulk of their team for parts. Although it was probably long overdue, better late than never. With the departure of Bo Horvat, it's only a matter of time before everyone not named Elias or Quinn is shipped out. According to Vancouver 'Hockey Nut'...
markerzone.com
NHL NATIONAL VIEWERSHIP SEES SHARP DECLINE IN 2022-23 SEASON
When the NHL signed its exclusive broadcasting rights over to ESPN and TNT, it was objectively a positive step for the league. Making the game more accessible to fans is key in the process of growing the league's popularity. Plus, the NHL made $225 million from its deal with Turner...
markerzone.com
ALEXANDER OVECHKIN SHARES ALL-TIME QUOTE ON RETIREMENT PLANS WITH SIDNEY CROSBY
Alexander Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby have been the faces of the National Hockey League since they both began their illustrious careers back in the 2005-06 season. The rivalry between Ovechkin and Crosby has certainly been played up over time, but it's given us some pretty great moments over the last 18 years including an outdoor game, intense Stanley Cup Playoff series' and even on the international stage, at the 2010 Winter Olympics.
markerzone.com
A COMPLETE LIST OF MAN GAMES LOST BY NHL TEAM SO FAR THIS SEASON
Injuries take a major toll on an NHL team. For some, it can be the difference between making the post season and ending up in the draft lottery when everything is said and done. With that in mind, the Twitter account NHLInjuryViz has compiled a list of the man games lost per team in the NHL this season up to the All-Star break. For some on the list, it's been a major factor in where they stand at the moment.
markerzone.com
WATCH - GREAT RINKSIDE VIEW OF WAYNE SIMMONDS CHUCKING HAMMERS AT A.J. GREER
In case there was any doubt, Wayne Simmonds still has it. Simmonds dropped the gloves with Boston Bruins forward A.J. Greer and immediately caught him with a big time right cross. Once Greer was stunned, Simmonds started unloading everything he could. What a great view for a big-time tilt.
markerzone.com
FRUSTRATED CANUCKS FAN'S OBITUARY GETS IN ONE LAST DIG AT THE TEAM
Hockey fandom can be a roller coaster ride. One season your team is pushing for a playoff spot, and the next everything can fall apart. The last two seasons for the Vancouver Canucks have been full on fall apart mode, with the team seemingly disintegrating right before fans' eyes. One of them has used his obituary to get in a dig at the team for one last time.
markerzone.com
THOMAS CHABOT TO RECEIVE HUGE HONOUR FROM FORMER JUNIOR CLUB
Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot is set to receive a big honour from his former junior club, the Saint John Sea Dogs. The Sea Dogs announced on Twitter on Tuesday night that they will be inducting Chabot into the team's Hall of Fame this summer, alongside Gerard Gallant and Mike Kelly. The trio will join Jonathan Huberdeau and Mike Thomas, who were the first two members of the Sea Dogs' Hall of Fame.
markerzone.com
FLAMES GM LOOKING TO CLEAR DEFENSEMAN'S CAP SPACE AHEAD OF TRADE DEADLINE
The Calgary Flames' season isn't necessarily going according to plan. Not to say this wasn't somewhat expected; it was. As it stands, Calgary (24-17-9) is outside the playoffs, just behind the Colorado Avalanche for the second Wild Card spot in the West. A team can't just lose 250 player points...
markerzone.com
ANALYST SAYS LOW RATINGS SHOULD BE WAKE UP CALL FOR NHL TO MAKE SEVERAL CHANGES
There's not really any way to sugar coat it. Rating for the National Hockey League in the United States are down this season, way down. Viewership has dropped 22 percent on average in America, and former player turned analyst Carlo Colaiacovo believes the league only has itself to blame. "I...
markerzone.com
ALEXANDER OVECHKIN HAS SOME HIGH PRAISE FOR OILERS SUPERSTAR CONNOR MCDAVID
Despite how people feel about the event, the NHL's All-Star Weekend always brings the best players in the game together and it can provide some pretty special moments on and off the ice. During Thursday's media day ahead of All-Star Weekend, Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin was full of praise...
markerzone.com
MAPLE LEAFS' BUNTING FREAKS OUT ON THE BENCH AFTER MISSED CALL
Officials are not perfect people. We know this, but as fans we seldom expect perfection. At the bare minimum, the expectation is that they are decent at their jobs. When they fail to do so, people get upset. None more so than players and coaches on the receiving end of...
Comments / 0