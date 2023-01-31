Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Win Tickets ($36): Portland Chamber Orchestra Presents The Neuroscience of Pleasure @ The Reser | How Your Brain Responds to Music, Love and Chocolate, Portland Valentine’s Day
“The Neuroscience of Pleasure: How your brain responds to music, love, and chocolate.”. What happens in the brain when we fall in love or when love goes awry? Does chocolate activate the same brain chemistry as someone we can’t stop thinking about?. Renowned Neuroscientist Dr. Larry Sherman and singer/songwriter/pianist...
‘It’s my passion’: Portland shop offers ‘cute,’ chakra-aligning jewelry
Whether a customer is looking for "something cute" or something to align their chakras, a Portland jewelry store owner has it all -- building off of a passion that started as a teen.
Ask Eater: Where Can I Have a Quiet Dinner in Portland?
Welcome to Ask Eater, an Eater Portland column where the site’s editor and reporter answer questions from readers and friends. Have a question for us? Submit your question in this form with the subject line ‘Ask Eater.’. Please help! My dad is turning 70 and his only request...
Dough Zone: Some of the best dumplings in Oregon
First established almost a decade ago in 2014 in Bellevue, Wash., Dough Zone started off as a small independent Chinese restaurant. Now they’re located here in Downtown Portland! Do expect a lot from them, being that on their website it says “Dough Zone continues to place a strong emphasis on maintaining a quality dining experience, utilizing the freshest local ingredients, and providing affordable pricing.”
Dine With A Majestic River View At Oregon’s Stone Cliff Inn
Nestled along the Clackamas River, mingled in with giant basalt boulders, and enveloped in old growth oak trees, you will find a dining experience that is beckoning you. Your next date night or perhaps birthday dinner is calling out by name, Stone Cliff Inn. You deserve to experience their elevated cuisine in an unforgettable atmosphere.
Outrageous and Fabulous: Thorgy Thor & Cheyenne Jackson Join the Oregon Symphony | RuPaul’s Drag Race, Broadway Star, 2023 Portland Valentine’s Day Weekend
Experience the fabulosity and violin virtuosity of Thorgy Thor, famed worldwide from the hit show RuPaul’s Drag Race and the reigning “Queen of Classical Music” along with Broadway star and recording artist Cheyenne Jackson. It will be a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day musical celebration filled with song, dance,...
Portland Winter Light Festival 2023 | 9 Days of FREE, Outdoor Winter Art Across The City
—————– Related Portland Events & Info. Win Massage Session ($400): Tantra Studio Offering You & Me & CBD Partner Massage | Portland 2023 Valentine’s Day Date Idea, Romantic Gift (Saturdays) February 1: Literary Arts Presents An Evening with Amor Towles @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert...
Man stabbed to death in front of Portland Art Museum
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed in a stabbing in Downtown Portland late Tuesday night, police say. Law enforcement responded to a stabbing call at the 1200 block of Southwest Park Avenue, in front of the Portland Art Museum, shortly before 11 p.m. Officers at the scene found...
Cincinnati native Liz Dodd opens Queen Chili at Milwaukie Station
Diners, contestants wanted for the upcoming cook-off competition on Feb. 19 in Oregon City
Unravel a Secret Society’s Mysteries to Solve Escapism Portland’s The Ritual Room | One-Hour Escape Puzzle
Welcome to the headquarters of the Vox Aurea Society! You have been chosen as a possible candidate to join our Secret Society. However, you must prove you are worthy before being admitted to the inner sanctum. Solve our secrets, and your world will open to luxuries of power and influence beyond your imagination. Fail, and well…you have seen too much…You have one hour! Good luck…
This Is Washington's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's best unassuming diner.
SEA Crab House, a Quickly Growing Chain That Started on the Coast, Is Opening in Beaverton
A restaurant specializing in Southern-style boils that began in Seaside has quickly and quietly become a mini empire with its first metro-area location scheduled to open this week. The SEA Crab House, which also has spots in Astoria and Bend, will launch an outpost Friday, Feb. 3, at 4105 SW...
Rare optical phenomenon over Portland Wednesday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keep an eye on the sky, because you never know what you might see overhead! That was the case Wednesday afternoon over Portland. High, thin cirrus clouds made out of ice crystals helped refract light into two soft glowing spots on either side of the sun over Portland.
Kohr Explores: Portland boutique sells discounted luxury goods
A new boutique in Portland is offering luxury goods at a fraction of the retail price.
Disabled ship heads to Portland shipyard
Guided by four tugboats, the disabled Panamax cargo ship GSL Eleni headed up the Columbia Tuesday for a Portland shipyard. According to reports, the river was closed to all cargo shipping during the process. For more information, listen to the North Coast Radio KMUN Ship Report podcast at. https://shipreport.net/ship-report-podcasts/. Photo...
Hear live music from these artists coming to Portland in February
Between the Portland Jazz Festival, the Northwest Black Comedy Festival and the Cascade Festival of African Films, February is a busy month for Portland’s arts, culture and entertainment scenes.
Tigard land swap of River Terrace 2.0 approved by Metro
Tigard will get moving on planning for the next phase of River Terrace, which could add 4,500 new homes to the city. Construction isn't expected to start before 2026.
[VIDEO]: Oregon Ghost Is On The Hunt For Quality Weed
Imagine someone who loves the weed so much that they would channel their energy in the afterlife to hit up a dispensary for their fix. That's right, in the afterlife. Believe it or not - there is a ghost in the state of Oregon that is doing just that. Ghost...
They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans
The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
Robert Plant + Alison Krauss to Perform in Portland this Summer
A rock icon is coming to Portland this summer. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will hit the road this summer. The duo will perform at Thompson's Point in Portland. The show is set for July 3. Opening the show is JD McPherson. Tickets go on-sale Friday, February 3. The tour...
