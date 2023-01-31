ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

pdxpipeline.com

Win Tickets ($36): Portland Chamber Orchestra Presents The Neuroscience of Pleasure @ The Reser | How Your Brain Responds to Music, Love and Chocolate, Portland Valentine’s Day

“The Neuroscience of Pleasure: How your brain responds to music, love, and chocolate.”. What happens in the brain when we fall in love or when love goes awry? Does chocolate activate the same brain chemistry as someone we can’t stop thinking about?. Renowned Neuroscientist Dr. Larry Sherman and singer/songwriter/pianist...
BEAVERTON, OR
Eater

Ask Eater: Where Can I Have a Quiet Dinner in Portland?

Welcome to Ask Eater, an Eater Portland column where the site’s editor and reporter answer questions from readers and friends. Have a question for us? Submit your question in this form with the subject line ‘Ask Eater.’. Please help! My dad is turning 70 and his only request...
PORTLAND, OR
mhsnews.org

Dough Zone: Some of the best dumplings in Oregon

First established almost a decade ago in 2014 in Bellevue, Wash., Dough Zone started off as a small independent Chinese restaurant. Now they’re located here in Downtown Portland! Do expect a lot from them, being that on their website it says “Dough Zone continues to place a strong emphasis on maintaining a quality dining experience, utilizing the freshest local ingredients, and providing affordable pricing.”
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Dine With A Majestic River View At Oregon’s Stone Cliff Inn

Nestled along the Clackamas River, mingled in with giant basalt boulders, and enveloped in old growth oak trees, you will find a dining experience that is beckoning you. Your next date night or perhaps birthday dinner is calling out by name, Stone Cliff Inn. You deserve to experience their elevated cuisine in an unforgettable atmosphere.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

Outrageous and Fabulous: Thorgy Thor & Cheyenne Jackson Join the Oregon Symphony | RuPaul’s Drag Race, Broadway Star, 2023 Portland Valentine’s Day Weekend

Experience the fabulosity and violin virtuosity of Thorgy Thor, famed worldwide from the hit show RuPaul’s Drag Race and the reigning “Queen of Classical Music” along with Broadway star and recording artist Cheyenne Jackson. It will be a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day musical celebration filled with song, dance,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man stabbed to death in front of Portland Art Museum

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed in a stabbing in Downtown Portland late Tuesday night, police say. Law enforcement responded to a stabbing call at the 1200 block of Southwest Park Avenue, in front of the Portland Art Museum, shortly before 11 p.m. Officers at the scene found...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

Unravel a Secret Society’s Mysteries to Solve Escapism Portland’s The Ritual Room | One-Hour Escape Puzzle

Welcome to the headquarters of the Vox Aurea Society! You have been chosen as a possible candidate to join our Secret Society. However, you must prove you are worthy before being admitted to the inner sanctum. Solve our secrets, and your world will open to luxuries of power and influence beyond your imagination. Fail, and well…you have seen too much…You have one hour! Good luck…
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Rare optical phenomenon over Portland Wednesday afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keep an eye on the sky, because you never know what you might see overhead! That was the case Wednesday afternoon over Portland. High, thin cirrus clouds made out of ice crystals helped refract light into two soft glowing spots on either side of the sun over Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
waheagle.com

Disabled ship heads to Portland shipyard

Guided by four tugboats, the disabled Panamax cargo ship GSL Eleni headed up the Columbia Tuesday for a Portland shipyard. According to reports, the river was closed to all cargo shipping during the process. For more information, listen to the North Coast Radio KMUN Ship Report podcast at. https://shipreport.net/ship-report-podcasts/. Photo...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans

The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
PORTLAND, OR

