ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, NC

Police in Lowell investigate shooting at Ultimate Fitness

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago

Police in Lowell responded to a shooting Monday night at the Ultimate Fitness on Westover Street off Wilkinson Boulevard.

The focus of the investigation was in the parking lot.

ALSO READ: Man reported missing found dead in truck discovered in a creek, Gastonia police say

The man who was shot was conscious and breathing when he was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, GEMS said.

No further information has been released.

Return to this story for updates.

VIDEO: Victim’s name released after deadly shooting at busy intersection in Lowell, police say



Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Identify 14-Year-Old As Suspect In Kannapolis Homicide

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection to a homicide investigation in Kannapolis. On January 26th, around 11 p.m., officers responded to Elwood Street to investigate a shooting. Police say when they arrived they found 17-year-old Ty’el Hankins of Charlotte deceased inside his vehicle. Authorities say Hankins had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into a home.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting

Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Man killed in shooting at southeast Charlotte apartment complex identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called for a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Stonehaven East apartment complex on Pineburr Road, which is near Thermal Road, around 11 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLOS.com

Man arrested in Rutherford County chase identified as Florida murder suspect

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a high-speed chase Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rutherford County involved the suspect in a murder investigation. Rutherford County Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg said Matthew Scott Flores, who has active warrants up and down the East Coast, was taken into custody after a crash just off Main Street and Hollis Road in Ellenboro.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Lancaster police searching for missing teen

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Trisha Palmer was last seen at 7 p.m. at Lancaster High School Thursday night. She’s described as having red hair and green eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call...
LANCASTER, SC
860wacb.com

Statesville Man Arrested On Child-Sex Charges

In January, a report was filed with the Statesville Police Department in reference to a child who had been sexually assaulted. The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) was assigned to the case. The child was taken to the Dove House Advocacy Center and was interviewed. The child disclosed the sexual assaults...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Gastonia Police investigating after man found death on road

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a death after a man was found on a road. Police say the man was found in the 1200 block of Union Road around 4:54 p.m. on Tuesday. No other details have been released at this time. Follow the WBTV...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Neighbors concerned after deadly east Charlotte shooting

Indian Land student texts violent threat; parents ask for policy change. Since it happened they're choosing to keep their kids home from school— because they believe the district is not doing enough to keep them safe. Punishments for roads blocked and burnouts. Updated: 7 hours ago. Seeing the smoke...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
127K+
Followers
149K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy