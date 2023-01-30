Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Motley Fool
2 Soaring Stocks to Buy in 2023
Netflix has doubled off its 52-week low, and new opportunities could lead the stock even higher. Another star is Ulta Beauty, which the market continues to undervalue despite its large base of loyal customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Want $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $23,600 in This Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stock Trio.
Buying dividend stocks can be a smart decision when the broader market struggles. These high-octane energy stocks, with yields ranging from 7.5% to 9.8%, can generate $500 in income every three months with an initial investment of less than $24,000. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Increasing dividends can be sweet, like honey.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
These dividend stocks have an average forward yield of 6.9%.
3 Dividend Stocks That Beat the Market in 2022 but Are Still Worth Buying Now
These energy and industrial stocks offer a blend of growth and value at an affordable price.
6 Jefferies Franchise List ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With Big Upside and Dependable Dividends
Nobody ever went broke playing it safe in times of stress. These six high-conviction stock picks with some of the biggest dividends are safer ideas for nervous investors concerned about the economy and the stock market for the rest of the year.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Colgate-Palmolive, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. — Shares gained 2.8% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and named it the top pick in the household and personal care industry. The firm said the stock was at a good price point after a recent selloff.
3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note
A risk-free interest rate is appealing, but these stocks provide even more passive income and potential upside.
2 Growth Stocks Down More Than 75% to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade
Cloudflare and Fiverr are category-leading companies that could deliver incredible rebound returns.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks That Could Beat the Market Over the Next 10 Years
Roku and The Trade Desk are thriving businesses with double-digit revenue growth, but their stock charts have been plunging lately. These massive growth stories should develop over the next decade and beyond. Buying these nitro-powered growth stocks at today’s fire-sale prices can set you up to make a lot of...
via.news
Genuine Parts Company And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Oil (ODC), BHP Billiton Limited (BHP), Rockwell Automation (ROK) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Motley Fool
Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys
Amazon can ride the cloud market to new heights this decade. Applied Materials is a vital part of the semiconductor supply chain. Autodesk is the software backbone for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
via.news
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG), Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund (EMD), Enstar Group Limited (ESGRO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) 16.55% 2023-01-31 15:48:18. Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund (EMD) 10.04% 2023-01-30...
via.news
Redfin Stock Impressive Rise On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Redfin jumping 12.77% to $8.44 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2% to $11,816.32, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. Redfin’s last close was $7.48,...
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees to Buy Hand Over Fist During the Nasdaq Bear Market
These highly profitable, industry-leading companies are ideal for retired investors.
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy In a 2023 Bear Market
E-commerce and healthcare are two fast-growing industries set for further expansion in the years ahead. Teladoc is seeing rapid adoption of its chronic care and mental healthcare programs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
via.news
Elbit Imaging Ltd., John Hancock, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Elbit Imaging Ltd. (EMITF), John Hancock (HPS), First Trust Intermediate Duration (FPF) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Elbit Imaging Ltd. (EMITF) 10.31% 2023-01-19 01:13:08. John Hancock (HPS) 8.64% 2023-01-31 15:13:12. First Trust Intermediate Duration (FPF) 7.16%...
Comments / 0