Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Honor 90 series of Android smartphones will launch in mid-2023 with upgraded camera specs and performance
Honor may follow its Magic5 series of flagship smartphones with devices for the next tier down, as with their 80 series of 2022. These devices pioneered a high-res 160MP sensor for their form-factor; however, their photos and videos proved disappointing for many Honor fans, according to the knowledgeable tipster The Factory Manager's Classmate, at least.
notebookcheck.net
Update | Realme GT Neo 5 240W set to launch later in February
Update: As Realme's latest teaser now illustrates, the 'C shape' found in its initial teaser is in fact a new little LED accent to be inserted into the black space of the GT Neo 5's elongated camera hump. Trendy indeed. Original Article: Realme has now released its first GT Neo...
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Ace 2 teased as brand-first "triple-chip" Android smartphons
'Dual-chip' Android smartphones with custom co-processors intended to augment various key device features have become more and more commonplace by now. Too much so for OnePlus, clearly, as it has chosen to add yet more silicon to the upcoming Ace 2. Company executive Li Jie attributes the first-gen SuperVOOC S...
notebookcheck.net
Razer Edge: Teardown video reveals new Android gaming handheld internals following release
Last week, Razer finally released the Edge, its first dedicated gaming handheld and its first Android-powered device since the Razer Phone 2. Currently, the Razer Edge is limited to the US, where it starts at $399.99 as a Wi-Fi-only model. While Razer has not confirmed a global launch date yet, PBKreviews has already disassembled the device in a recent video.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro arrive in Europe with no X90 Pro Plus in sight
Vivo has launched the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro in Europe, the company's latest flagship smartphones. For reference, the X90 and X90 Pro debuted last November in China alongside the X90 Pro Plus. While Vivo differentiates the X90 Pro+ from its X90 siblings in multiple areas, little separates the X90 and X90 Pro. Instead, Vivo equips the X90 and X90 Pro with the same display, chipset, in-house V2 image-signal processor (ISP) and ZEISS co-engineered imaging system. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it is difficult to tell the X90 and X90 Pro apart, as Vivo's marketing images demonstrate.
notebookcheck.net
EarFun Air Pro 3 lay claim to a world first for TWS earbuds on launch
EarFun takes an unusual amount of stock in the Qualcomm branded features of the Air Pro 3's QCC 3071 chipset in underpinning the best attributes of the new TWS earbuds. For example, they are among the relative few on the market that list aptX Adaptive as a unique selling point.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Smart Band 2 launches in Japan as UK and EU prices confirmed in new product pages
Xiaomi continues to roll out the Redmi Smart Band 2 smartwatch, launching the wearable in Japan. The gadget is available for 4,490 yen (~US$35) with a 10% discount until February 6, when the price will revert to 4,990 yen (~US$38). The device is available in black and white. Product pages...
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy Unpacked | Samsung announces Galaxy Book3 Pro 14 and Galaxy Book3 Pro 16 with Intel Raptor Lake-P options and Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays
Alongside the Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Book3 Pro 14 and Galaxy Book3 Pro 16 with Intel Raptor Lake-P and Intel Evo designs. Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 14. The Galaxy Book3 Pro 14 weighs 1.17 kg and comes in three SKUs with...
notebookcheck.net
European prices and memory configurations leak for Xiaomi POCO X5 and POCO X5 Pro
Prices for the POCO X5 and POCO X5 Pro ahead of their release. For reference, Xiaomi is bringing the pair to Europe and India, among other markets. However, only Eurozone prices have leaked so far. Incidentally, hands-on photos, official renders and specifications have also emerged online in the last few days.
notebookcheck.net
Google Fast Pair for smartphones discovered to simplify Galaxy S23 and Pixel 7 series set-ups
Mishaal Rahman has demonstrated how Google Fast Pair for smartphones works, a new feature that will debut with the Galaxy S23 series. For reference, 9to5Google found references to the feature last week in a recent Google Play Services update. However, the website was unable to provide any screenshots or images of the revised Google Fast Pair in action.
notebookcheck.net
Spigen launches Apple Magsafe compatible case for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
In recent years, third parties have introduced smartphone cases that enable unofficial compatibility with MagSafe accessories, such as the MagSafe Charger, MagSafe Battery Pack or the iPhone Leather Wallet, thanks to an integrated magnetic ring. While none are directly compatible with the upcoming Qi2 wireless charging standard, which arrives later this year, the likes of Spigen's 'OneTap Ring' technology bring a MagSafe-like charging experience to Android devices.
notebookcheck.net
Meta Watch V2 leak reveals hands-on pictures with twin cameras
Kuba Wojciechowski has shared details about a second-generation Meta Watch, eight months after Bloomberg leaked photos of a cancelled prototype. Bloomberg claimed that Meta had 'halted development' of the smartwatch in favour of 'other devices for the wrist', albeit without providing specifics as to what these alternative devices could be. While the extent of Meta's plans is unknown, it has built on its 'V1' prototype with a similar-looking second-generation model.
notebookcheck.net
LG announces availability and pricing for latest Gram 17 laptop with 144 Hz display and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU
LG has announced pricing and availability for the Gram 17Z90R, the successor to last year's Gram 17Z90Q and the company's latest 17-inch laptop. Currently, LG is only offering the Gram 17 (2023) in the US; the company tends to take a few months before it brings laptops to other markets like the Eurozone and the UK. For reference, LG debuted the Gram 17 (2023) at CES 2023 alongside new 14-inch, 15-inch and 16-inch models.
notebookcheck.net
Tecno Phantom X2 Pro teardown offers an inside look at the smartphone's retractable zoom lens
Tecno has released the Phantom X2 Pro as the first (well, definitely the most recent) retractable-lens smartphone. The advanced camera is 1 of the device's dual 50MP shooters, and exists for purposes such as portrait photography. However, some prospective buyers might worry that its extra moving parts might make it...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro specifications leak online
Digital Chat Station has outlined specifications for the Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, two long-awaited successors to the Pad 5 series. To recap, Xiaomi announced the Pad 5 and Pad 5 Pro in August 2021 with Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 870 chipsets, respectively. Subsequently, the company introduced the Pad 5 Pro 12.4 and the Redmi Pad, with the latter arriving a mere four months ago.
notebookcheck.net
POCO X5 5G and POCO X5 Pro 5G hands-on photos leak as Xiaomi outlines performance expectations and display details
Earlier this week, Xiaomi announced global launch dates for the POCO X5 series, which will start life with the POCO X5 5G and the POCO X5 Pro 5G. Subsequently, specification sheets for both devices leaked online, covered separately. Now, Xiaomi has confirmed a few details about the POCO X5 Pro 5G and set expectations about its performance capabilities.
notebookcheck.net
Nothing Ear (2) design and features revealed by new leak
The massively-successful Nothing Ear (1)'s successor, Nothing Ear (2), was rumoured to be in development right around when the Nothing Ear (stick) launched. Some renders of the TWS earbuds emerged shortly after. OnLeaks, in collaboration with Smartprix, has now unveiled a wealth of new information about the Nothing Ear (2).
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Tipster lists 10 perceived buffs that the Samsung device has over the Apple phone for just US$100 more
Samsung has released its Galaxy S23 Ultra and there will be many wondering if the smartphone is worth its US$1,199 price tag, especially when the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max can be had for US$1,099. A popular tech tipster has offered up 10 differences between the two flagships that arguably leave the S23 Ultra looking like a better buy even at the higher price.
notebookcheck.net
Intel's upcoming Xe 2 graphics architecture will focus only on iGPUs and discrete cards
In a recent interview with HardwareLuxx, Intel Graphics Group representative Tom Petersen admitted that having the Xe architecture split into slight variations for different market segments (low power, gaming, data center and HPC) has not proved as cost-efficient as initially thought. That is why Intel is now looking to do a less cumbersome segmentation for future iterations, with the upcoming Xe 2 generation expected to focus on only two branches: Xe2-LPG for iGPUs and Xe2-HPG for discrete graphics. The goal is to eventually have a single unmodified design serving all segments.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra debuts worldwide with customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 200 MP camera
Samsung has presented the Galaxy S23 Ultra, a replacement for the Galaxy S22 Ultra with a few upgrades over its predecessor. For one, Samsung no longer offers Exynos chipsets in any variants, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy shipping globally. The Galaxy S23 Ultra also has a new primary camera, which appears to be the ISOCELL HP2.
Comments / 0