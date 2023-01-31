Vivo has launched the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro in Europe, the company's latest flagship smartphones. For reference, the X90 and X90 Pro debuted last November in China alongside the X90 Pro Plus. While Vivo differentiates the X90 Pro+ from its X90 siblings in multiple areas, little separates the X90 and X90 Pro. Instead, Vivo equips the X90 and X90 Pro with the same display, chipset, in-house V2 image-signal processor (ISP) and ZEISS co-engineered imaging system. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it is difficult to tell the X90 and X90 Pro apart, as Vivo's marketing images demonstrate.

9 HOURS AGO